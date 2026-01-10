The Noor electronic system faced 12 challenges by the end of the first semester of the current academic year 1447, with the announcement of the final results for male and female students in public education schools across the regions and governorates of the Kingdom on Thursday.



The challenges included errors in calculating behavior grades in some schools, despite ensuring correct input, and some results appear inconsistent after closure. Additionally, the final subjects (Arabic language - mathematics) do not appear in the first semester grade notifications when the grades are fully recorded in the drafts, leading to discrepancies in the average and assessment in the reports after closure. The activity subject does not appear in the student notification for grades four, five, and six, and it does not appear as an independent subject in some curricula, such as Quran memorization. The distribution of grades for the Arabic language subject in the first and second elementary grades does not align with the grading distribution guide, and closure was not possible in some schools due to a lack of grade assessment according to the minimum passing grade.

طلاب يؤدون اختبارات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول بتبوك. (واس)



Disabling the Average Icon



Among the challenges is the inability to enroll students in the electronic education class in different grades in some schools, despite removing the student from the class and deleting the enrollment grade, due to the deactivation of the academic system selection icon. There is also the inability to add the student's previous average in the academic data when converting from the (previously enrollment) system to electronic education in some schools, due to the deactivation of the previous average icon, and the deactivation of some grade input icons (performance tasks) in some schools, which affects the accuracy of the final results and leads to incomplete outstanding behavior grades after closure. Additionally, delays in achievement occur due to the Noor system being active during work, which leads to disconnections, and when attempting to log in, a message appears stating, "You are in the waiting list."