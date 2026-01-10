واجه نظام نور الإلكتروني 12 تحدياً مع نهاية أعمال الفصل الدراسي الأول من العام الدراسي الحالي 1447 مع إعلان النتائج النهائية لطلاب وطالبات مدارس التعليم العام بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة الخميس.


وتمثلت التحديات في وجود خطأ في احتساب درجات السلوك في بعض المدارس، بالرغم من التأكد من الإدخال الصحيح، والبعض تظهر النتائج غير مطابقة بعد الإغلاق، وعدم ظهور المواد الختامية (اللغة العربية - الرياضيات) في إشعارات درجات الفصل الدراسي الأول عندما يتم رصد الدرجات كاملة في المسودات يظهر خلل في المعدل والتقدير في المبيضات بعد الإغلاق، وعدم ظهور مادة النشاط في إشعار الطالب للصفوف الرابع والخامس والسادس، ولا تظهر مادة النشاط كمادة مستقلة في بعض الخطط الدراسية، مثل تحفيظ القرآن الكريم، وتوزيع درجات مادة اللغة العربية في الصفين الأول والثاني الابتدائي غير متوافقة مع دليل توزيع الدرجات، وتعذر الإغلاق في بعض المدارس لوجود نقص في تقدير الدرجات بحسب النهاية الصغرى.

طلاب يؤدون اختبارات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول بتبوك. (واس)

طلاب يؤدون اختبارات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول بتبوك. (واس)


تعطيل أيقونة المعدل


من التحديات عدم إمكانية تسكين الطالب بفصل التعليم الإلكتروني في بعض المدارس في صفوف مختلفة، رغم حذف الطالب من الفصل وحذف صف الانتساب، بسبب عدم تفعيل أيقونة اختيار النظام الدراسي، وعدم إمكانية إضافة المعدل السابق للطالب في البيانات الأكاديمية عند إجراء تحويل نظام (الانتساب سابقاً) إلى تعليم إلكتروني في بعض المدارس، بسبب تعطيل أيقونة المعدل السابق، وتعطيل بعض أيقونات إدخال الدرجات (المهام الأدائية) في بعض المدارس، ما يؤثر على صحة النتائج النهائية وظهور درجات السلوك المتميز ناقصة بعد الإغلاق، وتأخر الإنجاز بسبب وضع نظام نور خلال العمل ما يؤدي إلى الخروج، وعند محاولة الدخول تظهر رسالة «أنت في قائمة الانتظار».