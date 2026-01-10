واجه نظام نور الإلكتروني 12 تحدياً مع نهاية أعمال الفصل الدراسي الأول من العام الدراسي الحالي 1447 مع إعلان النتائج النهائية لطلاب وطالبات مدارس التعليم العام بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة الخميس.
وتمثلت التحديات في وجود خطأ في احتساب درجات السلوك في بعض المدارس، بالرغم من التأكد من الإدخال الصحيح، والبعض تظهر النتائج غير مطابقة بعد الإغلاق، وعدم ظهور المواد الختامية (اللغة العربية - الرياضيات) في إشعارات درجات الفصل الدراسي الأول عندما يتم رصد الدرجات كاملة في المسودات يظهر خلل في المعدل والتقدير في المبيضات بعد الإغلاق، وعدم ظهور مادة النشاط في إشعار الطالب للصفوف الرابع والخامس والسادس، ولا تظهر مادة النشاط كمادة مستقلة في بعض الخطط الدراسية، مثل تحفيظ القرآن الكريم، وتوزيع درجات مادة اللغة العربية في الصفين الأول والثاني الابتدائي غير متوافقة مع دليل توزيع الدرجات، وتعذر الإغلاق في بعض المدارس لوجود نقص في تقدير الدرجات بحسب النهاية الصغرى.
طلاب يؤدون اختبارات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول بتبوك. (واس)
تعطيل أيقونة المعدل
من التحديات عدم إمكانية تسكين الطالب بفصل التعليم الإلكتروني في بعض المدارس في صفوف مختلفة، رغم حذف الطالب من الفصل وحذف صف الانتساب، بسبب عدم تفعيل أيقونة اختيار النظام الدراسي، وعدم إمكانية إضافة المعدل السابق للطالب في البيانات الأكاديمية عند إجراء تحويل نظام (الانتساب سابقاً) إلى تعليم إلكتروني في بعض المدارس، بسبب تعطيل أيقونة المعدل السابق، وتعطيل بعض أيقونات إدخال الدرجات (المهام الأدائية) في بعض المدارس، ما يؤثر على صحة النتائج النهائية وظهور درجات السلوك المتميز ناقصة بعد الإغلاق، وتأخر الإنجاز بسبب وضع نظام نور خلال العمل ما يؤدي إلى الخروج، وعند محاولة الدخول تظهر رسالة «أنت في قائمة الانتظار».
The Noor electronic system faced 12 challenges by the end of the first semester of the current academic year 1447, with the announcement of the final results for male and female students in public education schools across the regions and governorates of the Kingdom on Thursday.
The challenges included errors in calculating behavior grades in some schools, despite ensuring correct input, and some results appear inconsistent after closure. Additionally, the final subjects (Arabic language - mathematics) do not appear in the first semester grade notifications when the grades are fully recorded in the drafts, leading to discrepancies in the average and assessment in the reports after closure. The activity subject does not appear in the student notification for grades four, five, and six, and it does not appear as an independent subject in some curricula, such as Quran memorization. The distribution of grades for the Arabic language subject in the first and second elementary grades does not align with the grading distribution guide, and closure was not possible in some schools due to a lack of grade assessment according to the minimum passing grade.
Disabling the Average Icon
Among the challenges is the inability to enroll students in the electronic education class in different grades in some schools, despite removing the student from the class and deleting the enrollment grade, due to the deactivation of the academic system selection icon. There is also the inability to add the student's previous average in the academic data when converting from the (previously enrollment) system to electronic education in some schools, due to the deactivation of the previous average icon, and the deactivation of some grade input icons (performance tasks) in some schools, which affects the accuracy of the final results and leads to incomplete outstanding behavior grades after closure. Additionally, delays in achievement occur due to the Noor system being active during work, which leads to disconnections, and when attempting to log in, a message appears stating, "You are in the waiting list."