The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Statistics, participated in the 57th session of the United Nations Statistical Commission, which was held at the headquarters of the international organization in New York from March 3 to 6, 2026. This participation aims to enhance the Kingdom's presence in the development of international statistical work and to support efforts to modernize the global statistical system.

The Saudi delegation was headed by the Vice President of the Authority, Mohammed Al-Rasheed, who reviewed during the meetings the preparations of the city of Riyadh to host the sixth United Nations World Data Forum scheduled for next November. He emphasized the leading role played by the General Authority for Statistics in developing the national statistical sector, outlining three strategic pillars that drive development efforts, including: digital transformation and artificial intelligence through the integration of artificial intelligence and geographic artificial intelligence technologies in statistical processes within a roadmap extending until 2030, and knowledge leadership by spearheading the initiative to translate the "2025 National Accounts System" into Arabic, to enhance the unification of statistical practices in the Arab world through an interactive system for managing sustainable development data according to international standards.