شاركت المملكة العربية السعودية؛ ممثلةً في الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، في أعمال الدورة السابعة والخمسين للجنة الإحصائية للأمم المتحدة، التي عُقدت في مقر المنظمة الدولية بنيويورك خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 6 مارس 2026م. وتأتي هذه المشاركة لتعزيز حضور المملكة في تطوير العمل الإحصائي الدولي، ودعم جهود تحديث المنظومة الإحصائية العالمية.

وترأس وفد المملكة نائب رئيس الهيئة محمد الرشيد، الذي استعرض خلال الاجتماعات استعدادات مدينة الرياض لاستضافة منتدى الأمم المتحدة العالمي السادس للبيانات المقرر عقده في نوفمبر القادم. وأكد الدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به (هيئة الإحصاء) في تطوير القطاع الإحصائي الوطني، مستعرضاً ثلاث ركائز إستراتيجية تقود جهود التطوير، تشمل: التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي عبر دمج تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والذكاء الاصطناعي الجغرافي في العمليات الإحصائية ضمن خارطة طريق تمتد حتى 2030، والقيادة المعرفية من خلال قيادة مبادرة ترجمة «نظام الحسابات القومية 2025» إلى اللغة العربية، لتعزيز توحيد الممارسات الإحصائية عربيًا عبر نظام تفاعلي لإدارة بيانات التنمية المستدامة وفق المعايير الدولية.