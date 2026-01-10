نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار متوسطة على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات المخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها. وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.
ونبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، من هبوب رياح شديدة على منطقة حائل اليوم، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.
وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.
وطبقا للمركز يتوقع استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق المدينة المنورة، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، حائل، القصيم، الرياض، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقتي الحدود الشمالية والشرقية، وتكون خفيفة على مناطق المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق.
في المقابل أوضحت وزارة البلديات أنها تتابع بشكل مستمر التقارير الصادرة عن الأرصاد بشأن الحالات الجوية التي قد تشهدها مناطق المملكة، مؤكدة استمرار استعداداتها ورفع جاهزية المنظومة البلدية للتعامل مع أي تقلبات مطرية محتملة.
وتعمل الوزارة بالتنسيق المباشر مع الأمانات، على تحديث خططها التشغيلية وتعزيز حضور الفرق الميدانية وغرف العمليات، بما يضمن الاستجابة الفورية لمعالجة تجمعات المياه والمحافظة على انسيابية الحركة في الطرق والمرافق البلدية.
وتواصل الجهات التابعة للوزارة تنفيذ أعمال الصيانة الوقائية ورفع جاهزية الشبكات وتحسين كفاءة الفرق الميدانية لضمان استمرار الخدمات البلدية في مختلف الظروف.
ودعت الوزارة الجميع إلى متابعة التنبيهات الصادرة عبر القنوات الرسمية والتعاون مع التعليمات الإرشادية، مؤكدة استمرارها في مراقبة المستجدات الجوية واتخاذ ما يلزم بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of moderate rainfall in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms, affecting the city of Al-Baha, as well as the governorates of Al-Mukhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.
The National Center of Meteorology also warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways; this will lead to reduced horizontal visibility, with wind speeds reaching (40 - 49) km/h.
The center stated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.
According to the center, the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand are expected to continue in the regions of Medina, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, and Riyadh, while there remains a chance of light to moderate thunderstorms in the Northern Borders and Eastern regions, and light rain in the regions of Medina, Makkah, Al-Baha, and Asir. Fog formation in these areas is also not ruled out.
In contrast, the Ministry of Municipalities has stated that it is continuously monitoring reports issued by the meteorological authority regarding the weather conditions that may affect various regions of the Kingdom, confirming its ongoing preparations and enhancing the readiness of the municipal system to deal with any potential rainfall fluctuations.
The ministry is working in direct coordination with the municipalities to update its operational plans and strengthen the presence of field teams and operations rooms, ensuring immediate responses to manage water accumulation and maintain smooth traffic in municipal roads and facilities.
The entities affiliated with the ministry continue to carry out preventive maintenance work, enhance the readiness of networks, and improve the efficiency of field teams to ensure the continuity of municipal services under various conditions.
The ministry urged everyone to follow the alerts issued through official channels and to cooperate with the guidance instructions, reaffirming its commitment to monitoring weather developments and taking necessary actions in coordination with relevant authorities.