The National Center of Meteorology has warned of moderate rainfall in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms, affecting the city of Al-Baha, as well as the governorates of Al-Mukhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.



The National Center of Meteorology also warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways; this will lead to reduced horizontal visibility, with wind speeds reaching (40 - 49) km/h.



The center stated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.



According to the center, the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand are expected to continue in the regions of Medina, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, and Riyadh, while there remains a chance of light to moderate thunderstorms in the Northern Borders and Eastern regions, and light rain in the regions of Medina, Makkah, Al-Baha, and Asir. Fog formation in these areas is also not ruled out.



In contrast, the Ministry of Municipalities has stated that it is continuously monitoring reports issued by the meteorological authority regarding the weather conditions that may affect various regions of the Kingdom, confirming its ongoing preparations and enhancing the readiness of the municipal system to deal with any potential rainfall fluctuations.



The ministry is working in direct coordination with the municipalities to update its operational plans and strengthen the presence of field teams and operations rooms, ensuring immediate responses to manage water accumulation and maintain smooth traffic in municipal roads and facilities.



The entities affiliated with the ministry continue to carry out preventive maintenance work, enhance the readiness of networks, and improve the efficiency of field teams to ensure the continuity of municipal services under various conditions.



The ministry urged everyone to follow the alerts issued through official channels and to cooperate with the guidance instructions, reaffirming its commitment to monitoring weather developments and taking necessary actions in coordination with relevant authorities.