نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار متوسطة على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات المخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها. وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.


ونبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، من هبوب رياح شديدة على ‏منطقة ‏حائل اليوم، تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.


وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.


وطبقا للمركز يتوقع استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق المدينة المنورة، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، حائل، القصيم، الرياض، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقتي الحدود الشمالية والشرقية، وتكون خفيفة على مناطق المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق.


في المقابل أوضحت وزارة البلديات أنها تتابع بشكل مستمر التقارير الصادرة عن الأرصاد بشأن الحالات الجوية التي قد تشهدها مناطق المملكة، مؤكدة استمرار استعداداتها ورفع جاهزية المنظومة البلدية للتعامل مع أي تقلبات مطرية محتملة.


وتعمل الوزارة بالتنسيق المباشر مع الأمانات، على تحديث خططها التشغيلية وتعزيز حضور الفرق الميدانية وغرف العمليات، بما يضمن الاستجابة الفورية لمعالجة تجمعات المياه والمحافظة على انسيابية الحركة في الطرق والمرافق البلدية.


وتواصل الجهات التابعة للوزارة تنفيذ أعمال الصيانة الوقائية ورفع جاهزية الشبكات وتحسين كفاءة الفرق الميدانية لضمان استمرار الخدمات البلدية في مختلف الظروف.


ودعت الوزارة الجميع إلى متابعة التنبيهات الصادرة عبر القنوات الرسمية والتعاون مع التعليمات الإرشادية، مؤكدة استمرارها في مراقبة المستجدات الجوية واتخاذ ما يلزم بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.