أعلنت المحكمة العسكرية في لبنان موعد محاكمة الفنان فضل شاكر في أربع دعاوى مقامة ضده، مؤكدة أنها ستبدأ (الثلاثاء) القادم أولى الجلسات.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية أن شاكر سيواجه تهم «الانتماء إلى تنظيم مسلح وتمويل مجموعة الشيخ أحمد الأسير وحيازة أسلحة غير مرخصة والنيل من سلطة الدولة وهيبتها».


وسلّم المغني فضل شاكر نفسه إلى الجيش اللبناني مطلع أكتوبر الماضي، بعدما أمضى أكثر من عقد متواريا داخل مخيم للاجئين الفلسطينيين، وصدرت ضده خلالها أحكام بالسجن على خلفية قضايا مرتبطة بالإرهاب.


ويعد شاكر المولود في صيدا العام 1969، واحدا من أبرز المطربين في العالم العربي، وعرف بأعماله الرومانسية ودفء صوته، إلى أن اعتزل الغناء في 2012 بعد تقرّبه من أحمد الأسير.


وفي يونيو 2013، اندلعت اشتباكات بين أنصار الأسير والجيش في بلدة عبرا قرب صيدا، إثر هجوم على حاجز عسكري، وأدت المعارك إلى مقتل 18 عسكريا و11 مسلحا، وانتهت بسيطرة الجيش على مجمع كان يتخذه الأسير ومناصروه، ومنهم فضل شاكر، مقرا لهم.


وتوارى شاكر، واسمه الحقيقي فضل شمندور، في مخيم عين الحلوة الأكبر للاجئين في لبنان.