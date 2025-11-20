The military court in Lebanon has announced the date for the trial of artist Fadel Shaker in four lawsuits filed against him, confirming that the first sessions will begin next (Tuesday).



The Lebanese news agency reported that Shaker will face charges of "belonging to an armed organization, financing the group of Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir, possessing unlicensed weapons, and undermining the authority and prestige of the state."



Singer Fadel Shaker surrendered to the Lebanese army at the beginning of October last year, after spending more than a decade hiding in a Palestinian refugee camp, during which time he was sentenced to prison for terrorism-related cases.



Shaker, born in Sidon in 1969, is considered one of the most prominent singers in the Arab world, known for his romantic works and warm voice, until he retired from singing in 2012 after getting close to Ahmad al-Assir.



In June 2013, clashes erupted between al-Assir's supporters and the army in the town of Abra near Sidon, following an attack on a military checkpoint. The fighting resulted in the deaths of 18 soldiers and 11 militants, and ended with the army taking control of a compound that al-Assir and his supporters, including Fadel Shaker, had used as their headquarters.



Shaker, whose real name is Fadel Shamandour, went into hiding in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, the largest refugee camp in Lebanon.