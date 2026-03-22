تُعد قصيدة«السبيتار» للشاعر العلم الراحل عويضة بن حمزان،التي مضى عليها أكثر من 70 عاماً، واحدة من النصوص النادرة التي جمعت بين صدق التجربة الإنسانية ووهج اللغة الأصيلة، فالقصيدة لا تُقرأ بوصفها نصًا شعريًا فحسب، بل بوصفها سيرة وجدانية، يتقاطع فيها ألم الجسد مع حنين الروح، وتتشكل فيها المعاناة على هيئة صور نابضة بالحياة.

المرض بوصفه لحظة كشف

كتب الشاعر نصه في مدينة الطائف من داخل المستشفى أو “السبيتار” كما كان يُسمى في ذلك الوقت، والذي لم يكن الشاعر ينظر له باعتباره مكانًا للعلاج، بل بوصفه فضاءً للعزلة والانفصال عن العالم. ومنذ الاستهلال، تتبدى هذه الحالة القلقة:

البارحة أمسيت ليلي بالسهر قالي
هوجست ثم انتوى قلبي بمضنونه

السهر هنا ليس عرضًا عابرًا، بل صوت داخلي يوقظ الوجع، ويقيس المسافة من الطائف إلى نجران «مسقط رأس الشاعر»، ويفتح باب “الهوجاس”؛ أي التأمل العميق الذي يستدعي الحبيب ويستحضر الغائب:

مضنون عيني غدى من دونه جبالي
يا خوفتي من هل العدة يضدونه
وانا بعيدٍ ولا تنتاشه حبالي
والبدو ما عادهم للخط يقرونه
مادمت فوق السرير فضيق بالي
والقلب كنهم بحر الضو يكوونه

في هذه الأبيات، يتكثف ألم الفراق حتى يكاد يطغى على ألم المرض ذاته. فالشاعر لا يعاني من العلة الجسدية فقط، بل من انقطاع الوسيلة، وعجز الصوت عن الوصول، في زمن كانت فيه الرسائل نادرة، و”الخط” لا يُقرأ. إنها عزلة مزدوجة: عزلة المكان وعزلة التواصل.

الشاعر عويضة بن حمزان في السنوات الأخيرة قبل وفاته.

الشاعر عويضة بن حمزان في السنوات الأخيرة قبل وفاته.

السبيتار.. سجن الجسد وقلق الروح

تبلغ صورة الاختناق ذروتها في هذا البيت اللافت:

وسط السبيتار ما قلبي بمتشالي
والباب من دوني العسكر يصكونه

هنا يتحول المستشفى إلى سجن حقيقي؛“العسكر” رمز للقيود، و”يصكونه” توكيد للإغلاق القسري، و“ما قلبي بمتشالي” تعبير عن عجز نفسي يوازي العجز الجسدي.إنها لوحة مكتملة للغربة، حيث يُحاصر الإنسان في جسده ومكانه.

وقبل أن نبتعد عن هذا البيت نتوقف قليلاً عند مفردة (السبيتار) التي وظفها الشاعر بشكل رائع ومؤثر في النص وتعني المستشفى وهذه الكلمة كانت شائعة في الجزيرة العربية، أصلها من كلمة (هوسبيتال) بمعنى مستشفى بالإنجليزية، مع تجاهل الهاء وقلب اللام راء، لكنها تلاشت بعد دخول مصطلحات المؤسسات الحديثة نحو مستشفى ومستوصف وعيادة، يقول الشاعر ناصر العبود الفايز من أهل نفي:

طالبك تغني عن دخول (السبيتار)
العافية عندك ، ولا عند راعيه

وبنفس ألم الشاعر الفايز يواصل الشاعر عويضه بن حمزان قصيدته التي يبلغ فيها التوتر الداخلي ذروته، ويتحوّل الشاعر من راوٍ للمعاناة إلى كاشفٍ عن صراع الإرادة والوجدان.

ان جيت أبظهر فلا المظهار بشلالي
وان جيت أبجلس فقلبي كثرت شجونه
اللي ضرب في الهوى ما هو بمتشالي
واللي قعد عندهم قدهم يشقونه

في البيت الأول يكشف عن تعاظم الحيرة والتردد داخل الشاعر بين مغادرة المستشفى قبل أن يتشافى من المرض وبين الجلوس الذي يكتوي فيه بنار الأشواق والهوى وهما خياران أحلاهما مر.

الشاعر عويضة بن حمزان وابنه الدكتور عبدالله .

الشاعر عويضة بن حمزان وابنه الدكتور عبدالله .

صدمة البدوي البسيط أمام الطب الحديث

يصف الشاعر تجربته العلاجية بجرأة نادرة:

اللي ضرب في الهوى ما هو بمتشالي
واللي قعد عندهم قدهم يشقونه

هذه الصورة تكشف عن صدمة الإنسان البدوي أمام الطب الحديث آنذاك؛فالجسد الذي كان رمز القوة والحرية أصبح موضوعًا للتشريح، والإنسان الذي اعتاد الصحراء صار محاطًا بالأطباء، ومع ذلك، لا يفقد الشاعر إيمانه:

يالله أنا طالبك يا ربنا العالي
تعطي دواء ً ان التخاتر ما يسوونه

في هذا البيت تتجلى فلسفة بدوية عميقة تؤكد بأن الطب سبب، لكن الشفاء بيد الله.

الحنين إلى مسقط رأسه

ينتقل الشاعر من ألم المرض إلى حلم الشفاء، لا لذاته فقط، بل للعودة إلى «مرابع الصبا»،والشفاء هنا ليس مجرد زوال المرض، بل استعادة الحياة الاجتماعية، والعودة إلى نجران مسقط رأسه ومضارب قبيلته آل منصور يام:

اروح بين الرفاقة كل عيالي
كل أبلجٍ في نهار الهوش يطرونه
اسلاحهم للعدو بارود واسلالي
وعدوهم في الملاقى تسهر عيونه
اليا ضربنا بهم في وادي سالي
صبة لغامير شاقوا كل مزيونه
يالله طلبناك ليلٍ يشعل اشعالي
ينشي على دارنا ويهل بمزونه
ترعاه سحم العرابا كل مشوالي
وترعاه حسك الوبر وتقطف غصونه
البدو قادوا السلف واستجنب التالي
وكم مرتعٍ خالي للبدو يرعونه

من عتمة الغربة إلى فضاء القبيلة

في هذا المقطع ينتقل الشاعر من ضيق “السبيتار” إلى سعة الذاكرة، ومن عتمة الغرفة إلى فضاء القبيلة، كأن الشوق هنا لا يكتفي بالحنين، بل يعيد تشكيل العالم على هيئة حلم مكتمل. إنها ليست مجرد استعادة لأشخاص، بل استعادة لمنظومة حياة، قوامها الرفقة، والفروسية، والكرم.

اروح بين الرفاقة كل عيّالي
كل أبلجٍ في نهار الهوش يطرونه

يبدأ الشاعر بالفعل “أروح”، وهو فعل دال على حركة متخيلة لا واقعية، ما يؤكد أننا أمام رحلة وجدانية لا جسدية. والرفاقة هنا ليسوا مجرد أصحاب، بل “عيّالي”؛ أي شجعان وهذا ما يمنح الشاعر الاحساس بالفخر والاكتمال.

أما قوله “كل أبلج” فهو وصف للفارس الواضح الشجاع، الذي يُذكر في “نهار الهوش”؛ أي في لحظات الصدام، لا في أوقات السلم. وكأن الشاعر يقول: إنهم رجال تُصنع أسماؤهم في المواجهة، لا في الظل.

ثم يتصاعد الوصف:

اسلاحهم للعدو بارود واسلالي
وعدوهم في الملاقى تسهر عيونه

اللافت هنا أن البطولة ليست فردية، بل جماعية؛ السلاح واحد، والموقف واحد، والهيبة واحدة.

و”تسهر عيونه” صورة بليغة، تجعل العدو في حالة قلق دائم، وكأن حضورهم وحده كافٍ لإرباك الخصم.

اليا ضربنا بهم في وادي سالي
صبة لغامير شاقوا كل مزيونه

هنا يتحول الشوق إلى مشهد بصري كامل:“وادي سالي” مكان محدد، يمنح الصورة واقعية، و“شاقوا كل مزيونه” تعبير عن القبول المستند إلى الفعل أكثر من الشكل. وفي هذه الصور المتلاحقة يثبت الشاعر أن أبياته ليست مجرد ذكريات، بل لوحات حربية نابضة بالحركة.

الطبيعة رسول الأشواق

ثم ينعطف الشاعر إلى نبرة روحانية مبتهلا إلى ربه:

يالله طلبناك ليل يشعل اشعالي
ينشي على دارنا ويهل بمزونه

الدعاء هنا ليس طلبًا مجردًا، بل رغبة في أن تتحول الطبيعة نفسها إلى رسول،فالليل يحمل الأشواق والمطر يروي المشاعر المتعطشة.

وكأن الشاعر يعجز عن الوصول، فيستعين بالعناصر الكونية لتقوم مقامه.

ترعاه سحم العرابا كل مشوالي
وترعاه حسك الوبر وتقطف غصونه

هذه الأبيات تكشف عن انسجام عميق بين الإنسان والمكان؛ الإبل “سحم العرابا”، وحسك الوبر، والغصون، كلها عناصر حية في هذا العالم، لا مجرد خلفية صامتة.

البادية.. فلسفة البقاء والنقاء

ثم يأتي البيت اللافت:

البدو قادوا السلف واستجنب التالي
وكم مرتعٍ خالي ٍ للبدو يرعونه

هنا يتجاوز الشاعر الوصف إلى التأمل الذي يحمل بعدًا ثقافيًا؛ فهو يمدح التمسك بالإرث، ويرى في البادية نقاءً واستمرارية، في مقابل عالم “السبيتار” الغريب.

ويخفّف الشاعر من حدّة نبرة الفخر السابقة منتقلاً بسلاسة إلى مستوى آخر من التصوير؛ مستوى الحياة اليومية في صفائها الأول، حيث لا بطولات صاخبة، بل بطولة العيش البسيط التي تتجلى في الصيد، والاجتماع، وتقاسم اللقمة:

لي راح قناصهم ثم شرّف العالي
يضوّي التيس لامن طالت قرونه
حضّوا عليه الجماعه يابري حالي
شي طبيخٍ وشي بالضو يشونه
واليا وردنا على مطوية الجالي
والتكوا البدو عند المال يسقونه

وينعطف الشاعر من مشاهد الفروسية والحياة الجماعية إلى منطقة أكثر رهافة، حيث الغزل بوصفه استراحة الروح، وكأن القلب—المثقل بالمرض والحنين—يبحث عن نافذة جمال يخفف بها وطأة الوجع:

منهم شبيه المها في عينه اكحالي
كنها غزالٍ ولا القناص يرمونه
ياسعد غض النهد ما فيه سلالي
ولا جلس مثلنا بالمنج يسقونه
ابو عيون من السلهام ذبّالي
ياشيب عيني لامنّه لد بعيونه

الخاتمة.. انتصار الحنين

في خاتمة القصيدة، يعود الشاعر إلى منبعه الأول: الشوق الخالص، بعد أن طاف بنا بين المرض، والفخر، والغزل، والحياة اليومية. كأن كل تلك المقاطع كانت تمهيدًا لهذه اللحظة المكثفة، حيث يتجرد الصوت الشعري من كل الزوائد، ويقف أمام حقيقة واحدة: الحنين الذي لا يُحتمل

العين من بعدهم تذري بهمالي
وجدي لعينٍ على البدوان مشحونه
خطوى طموحٍ تتل القلب بحبالي
من جر حبل الهوا بيجوّد سعونه
القلب عيا يطاوع كل عذالي
والقلب ما هو يطيع اللي يعذلونه

هذه القصيدة ليست نصًا عن المرض فحسب، بل هي وثيقة إنسانية عن العزلة والحنين ومرآة لثقافة بدوية أصيلة وسردية شعرية تمزج بين الألم والجمال لتعكس جانباً مهما في شخصية شاعرها الذي تتجلى فيه صفات الشهامة والوفاء والنخوة بحسب مفاتيح النص، فضلا عن الحس المرهف والتلقائية التي فتحت للشاعر بابا للقبول ومحبة الناس.

وقد نجح عويضة بن حمزان في تحويل تجربة شخصية قاسية إلى عمل شعري نابض، تتجاور فيه: قسوة السبيتار وسعة نجران، ويقترن فيه ضعف الجسد بقوة الانتماء، ليخرج لنا نصًا يثبت أن الشعر، حين يُكتب من قلب التجربة، يصبح خريطة خالدة للإبداع.