كشف الفنان المصري رامي وحيد عن كواليس اعتذاره عن بطولة فيلم الألماني قبل 14 عامًا، موضحًا أنه كان المرشح الأول للعمل، لكنه قرر الانسحاب بعد اليوم الأول من التصوير، ليحلّ محمد رمضان مكانه في الفيلم الذي أصبح لاحقًا محطة بارزة في مسيرة رمضان الفنية.

وقال وحيد في تصريحات تلفزيونية: إن فكرة الفيلم جذبته في البداية، لكنه تراجع سريعًا بعدما شعر أن العمل يقدّم رسالة لا يرغب في أن يكون جزءًا منها، موضحًا أنه رفض المشاركة في أي مشروع يراه داعمًا لفكرة البلطجة، حتى لو كان مرشحًا لتحقيق نجاح كبير. وأضاف أن المخرج تقبّل قراره وقال له: «تمام، مفيش مشكلة، هجيب حد تاني»، قبل أن يستعين بمحمد رمضان الذي كان وقتها من الوجوه الصاعدة.

ونفى وحيد ما يُشاع عن اعتزاله، مؤكدًا أنه لم يبتعد عن الفن، وأن وجوده في الولايات المتحدة لا يعني توقفه عن العمل، مشيرًا إلى احتمالية عودته قريبًا للمشاركة في عمل يُعرض خلال موسم رمضان المقبل.

وتحدث أيضًا عن حياته الشخصية، موضحًا أن سنوات عزوبيته الطويلة ارتبطت برعايته لوالدته المريضة، معتبرًا أن الزواج قرار يرتبط بالتوقيت والنصيب، وأن العزوبية رغم حرية أصحابها تبقى صعبة على أي شخص.

يُذكر أن رامي وحيد قدّم، خلال مسيرته، عددًا من الأعمال السينمائية والتلفزيونية؛ من بينها حلم العمر، بنتين من مصر، عمر وسلمى، ماتيجي نرقص، إضافة إلى مشاركته في مسلسلات بارزة مثل سلسال الدم، أزمة نسب، رأس الغول، الزيبق، وموسى.