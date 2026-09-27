في مشهد خطف أنظار متابعي الموضة العالمية، تحولت صفوف الحضور في أحد أبرز عروض الأزياء الإيطالية بمدينة ميلانو إلى منصة تتلاقى فيها ثقافات مختلفة، وتحديداً مع ظهور النجمتين هيفاء وهبي وجينيفر لوبيز جنباً إلى جنب في لقطة أحدثت تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

جاء ظهور النجمتين ليقدم نموذجاً مذهلاً لتناغم الأضداد، حيث جسّدت النجمة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي سحر الشرق ودفء بيروت من خلال إطلالة فاخرة تميزت بالدانتيل الأسود الشفاف والتفاصيل الزهرية الساحرة التي تعكس شخصيتها الجريئة. وفي المقابل، أطلت النجمة العالمية جينيفر لوبيز بطاقة هوليوودية قوية، مختارةً بدلة سوداء مخملية مع قميص أبيض وقبعة أنيقة، لتمنح الأزياء الرجالية لمسة نسائية مليئة بالغموض.

لم تكن تلك اللقطة المشتركة مجرد صورة عابرة في قلب الفعالية الكبرى، بل اعتُبرت بمثابة حوار بصري بين ثقافتين وأسلوبين مختلفين في التعبير عن الأزياء، فهيفاء اعتمدت على النعومة والشفافية، بينما مالت لوبيز نحو الهيبة والقوة الكلاسيكية. وقد نجح المنظمون في خلق مسرح استثنائي يتجاور فيه الأضداد، ليؤكد هذا اللقاء أن عالم الموضة يظل المساحة الأرحب لالتقاء نجوم العالم على اختلاف مشاربهم.