The Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, met today at the Joint Forces Command headquarters in Riyadh with the member of the Presidential Leadership Council and Commander of the National Resistance, Lieutenant General Tariq Saleh.

During the meeting, they reviewed the developments in the Yemeni scene and discussed ways to enhance and coordinate joint efforts to support the readiness of the Yemeni armed forces on all fronts and axes to restore the state and its national institutions.

For his part, the Commander of the Joint Forces expressed his gratitude to General Tariq Saleh for his leadership role in the Presidential Leadership Council and his command of the National Resistance Forces, as well as for the significant sacrifices made by the National Resistance and its members in the battle to restore the state and end the coup.

In turn, General Tariq Saleh praised the role of the Joint Forces Command and the unlimited support it has provided to the Yemeni armed forces and the National Resistance Forces to enhance their capabilities, appreciating the efforts made to unify ranks and rehabilitate the forces to perform their national duties.

General Tariq Saleh affirmed his confidence in the members of the Yemeni armed forces and their steadfast determination to fulfill their national duties, emphasizing the importance of overcoming this phase and continuing to enhance readiness, coordination, and the integration of efforts in line with the requirements of the upcoming phase.

Both sides emphasized the importance of unity, the unification of efforts, and the integration of roles, as well as continuing coordination and joint work to boost morale, rehabilitate units, and enhance their combat readiness in the battle to restore the state and its institutions, contributing to achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people for restoring security and stability and building the future.