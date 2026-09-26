التقى قائد القوات المشتركة الفريق الركن فهد بن حمد السلمان، في مقر قيادة القوات المشتركة بالرياض، اليوم، عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي قائد المقاومة الوطنية الفريق أول ركن طارق صالح.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض تطورات المشهد اليمني، وبحث سبل تعزيز وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة بما يدعم جاهزية القوات المسلحة اليمنية على كافة المحاور والجبهات لاستعادة الدولة ومؤسساتها الوطنية.

ومن جانبه، عبّر قائد القوات المشتركة عن شكره للفريق طارق صالح على دوره القيادي بمجلس القيادة الرئاسي وقيادته لقوات المقاومة الوطنية، وما قدّمته المقاومة الوطنية ومنتسبوها من تضحيات كبيرة في معركة استعادة الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب.

بدوره، أشاد الفريق طارق صالح بدور قيادة القوات المشتركة وما قدمته من دعم لا محدود للقوات المسلحة اليمنية وقوات المقاومة الوطنية لتعزيز قدراتها، مثمناً الجهود المبذولة لتوحيد الصف وإعادة تأهيل القوات لأداء مهامها الوطنية.

وأكد الفريق طارق صالح ثقته بمنتسبي القوات المسلحة اليمنية وعزيمتهم الراسخة على أداء واجباتهم الوطنية، مشدداً على أهمية تجاوز هذه المرحلة ومواصلة تعزيز الجاهزية والتنسيق وتكامل الجهود، بما يتناسب مع متطلبات المرحلة المقبلة.

وأكد الجانبان أهمية وحدة الصف وتوحيد الجهود وتكامل الأدوار، ومواصلة التنسيق والعمل المشترك بما يعزز رفع المعنويات وإعادة تأهيل الوحدات ورفع جاهزيتها القتالية في معركة استعادة الدولة ومؤسساتها، بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات الشعب اليمني لإعادة الأمن والاستقرار وبناء المستقبل.