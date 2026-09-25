A stay at a hotel in the Moroccan city of Midelt has turned into a complex legal case, following the arrest of the head of the municipal council of the "Malab" community in the Errachidia region, who was taken to the local prison in handcuffs, amid an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a young woman in the hotel.

The details of the case began with an urgent notification received by Moroccan security authorities, indicating that a girl in a critical and alarming health condition was being transported from the hotel to the regional hospital, only to take her last breath upon arrival, prompting extensive investigations and an autopsy to determine the exact causes of death.

However, initial investigations revealed a surprise, identifying the Moroccan official alongside the victim in the same hotel room at the time her health deteriorated, raising questions about the nature of their presence and the circumstances surrounding the delay in notifying the authorities and requesting urgent assistance.

In light of the preliminary investigation and the details of the reports prepared, the public prosecutor at the Midelt court decided to charge the suspect with "failure to assist a person in danger," while awaiting the results of technical reports and the final medical examination.