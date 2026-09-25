تحولت إقامة داخل إحدى المؤسسات الفندقية بمدينة ميدلت المغربية إلى ملف قضائي شائك، عقب إيداع رئيس المجلس الجماعي لجماعة «ملعب» بإقليم الرشيدية مكبلاً بالأصفاد في السجن المحلي، على خلفية البحث المفتوح في ظروف وفاة شابة داخل الفندق.

بدأت تفاصيل القضية بإشعار عاجل تلقته سلطات الأمن المغربية يفيد بنقل فتاة في حالة صحية حادة ومقلقة من الفندق باتجاه المستشفى الإقليمي، قبل أن تلفظ أنفاسها الأخيرة فور وصولها، مما استدعى فتح تحقيقات موسعة وإخضاع الجثمان للتشريح الطبي لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة للوفاة.

لكن التحريات الأولية فجرت مفاجأة بتحديد وجود المسؤول المغربي رفقة الضحية داخل الغرفة الفندقية ذاتها وقت تدهور وضعها الصحي، وهو ما أثار تساؤلات حول طبيعة وجودهما وملابسات التأخر في إشعار السلطات وطلب النجدة العاجلة.

وفي ضوء البحث التمهيدي وتفاصيل المحاضر المنجزة، قررت النيابة العامة لدى المحكمة الابتدائية بميدلت متابعة المشتبه فيه في حالة اعتقال احتياطي بتهمة «عدم تقديم المساعدة لشخص في خطر»، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه التقارير التقنية ونتائج الخبرة الطبية النهائية.