في ليلة امتزجت فيها مشاعر الفخر الوطني ببهجة الحب والأفراح، أضاء الفنان السعودي عايض يوسف مسرح الملك فهد الثقافي بالعاصمة الرياض، مساء أمس (الجمعة)، وسط حشد جماهيري ضخم احتشد ضمن فعاليات الاحتفال باليوم الوطني السعودي.

لم تكن البارحة ليلة عادية في مسيرة النجم الجماهيري، إذ شكلت الظهور الفني الأول له على خشبة المسرح بعد أيام قليلة من مفاجأته السارة للجمهور بإعلان عقد قرانه، مما أضفى على الحفل أجواءً استثنائية طاغية بالمشاعر الدافئة.

ومنذ اللحظات الأولى لاعتلاء عايض المسرح، لم تقتصر الهتافات على الأغاني الوطنية والاعتيادية، بل بادر الجمهور إلى تحويل الصالة إلى ساحة احتفال كبرى بزواج نجمه المفضل. واستجاب الفنان السعودي الشاب لطلبات وغناء جماهيره، ولبى طلبهم بغناء رائعة «طاب ليلك يا عريس».

وفي اللحظة التي تفاعل فيها الحضور مع المناسبة، فاجأ المنظمون والجمهور الفنان بتقديم كعكة احتفالية ضخمة على المسرح، وسط تعالي «الزغاريد» والتبريكات من مختلف أنحاء القاعة، في مشهد عفوي يعكس مدى المحبة الكبيرة التي يمتلكها عايض في قلوب جمهوره.

وعبر عايض عن تأثره الكبير وسعادته الغامرة بهذه الليلة المزدوجة بالفرح، موضحاً لجمهوره أن لمسرح الملك فهد الثقافي مكانة عاطفية خاصة في مسيرته الفنية، كونه المحطة الأولى التي شهدت انطلاقته الحقيقية في عالم الغناء.

وقال في كلمة مؤثرة خطفت قلوب الحاضرين: «هذا أول مسرح وقفت فيه خلال بداياتي.. أنا مبسوط جداً، واليوم مميز بالنسبة لي بشكل مضاعف، لأنه يمثل حفلتي الأولى بعد عقد قراني».