On a night where feelings of national pride blended with the joy of love and celebrations, Saudi artist Aydh Youssef lit up the King Fahd Cultural Center in the capital, Riyadh, last night (Friday), amidst a massive crowd gathered for the festivities celebrating Saudi National Day.

Last night was not an ordinary night in the journey of the popular star, as it marked his first artistic appearance on stage just a few days after his delightful surprise to the audience by announcing his marriage, which added an exceptional atmosphere filled with warm emotions to the event.

From the very first moments of Aydh taking the stage, the cheers were not limited to national and usual songs; instead, the audience transformed the hall into a grand celebration space for the marriage of their favorite star.

At the moment the attendees engaged with the occasion, the organizers and the audience surprised the artist by presenting a huge celebratory cake on stage, amidst the sounds of ululations and congratulations from various corners of the hall, in a spontaneous scene that reflects the immense love Aydh holds in the hearts of his audience.

Aydh expressed his deep emotions and overwhelming happiness on this double joyful night, explaining to his audience that the King Fahd Cultural Center holds a special emotional significance in his artistic journey, as it is the first venue that witnessed his true launch into the world of singing.

He said in an emotional speech that captured the hearts of those present: “This is the first stage I stood on during my beginnings.. I am very happy, and today is special for me doubly, as it represents my first concert after my marriage.”