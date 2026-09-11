ينتقل النجم المصري محمد رمضان من شاشات التلفزيون ومسارح الغناء إلى أبراج الأسمنت والاستثمار الضخم، معلناً اقتحامه عالم العقارات من أوسع أبوابه. وفي خطوة مفاجئة وثّقها بصور التقطت من سماء الجيزة، كشف النجم الشهير إطلاق أول مشاريعه التجارية في مصر بالشراكة مع رجل الأعمال محمد شبل، مراهناً على بلاده بعد جولات طويلة حول العالم، لترسيخ إمبراطورية تجارية جديدة تبدأ من قلب محافظة الجيزة.

تتوزع استثمارات رمضان العقارية الأولى على مشروعين رئيسيين هما فندق «MR1» ومجمع «Giza Downtown»، وسط مفاوضات متقدمة لجلب علامات تجارية عالمية تدخل السوق المصري لأول مرة حصرياً عبر مشروعه الجديد. ولم يقتصر الاختيار على المواقع العادية، بل حطّ الرحال في واحدة من أكثر النقاط الإستراتيجية تميزاً، حيث وقع الاختيار على مبنى مديرية أمن الجيزة السابق الذي وصفه «نمبر ون» بجوهرة مصر، نظراً لإطلالته الاستثنائية التي تكشف القاهرة والجيزة بالكامل في مشهد بانورامي ساحر.

ولا تقتصر مفاجآت النجم الملقب بـ«الأسطورة» على قطاع المال والأعمال وحده، بل يستعد لعودته الدرامية المرتقبة في موسم رمضان بمسلسل «عشماوي»، لينهي قطيعة استمرت منذ آخر نجاحاته الضخمة في «جعفر العمدة» عام 2023. وبين طموحات الاستثمار العقاري ورهانات العودة التلفزيونية الشرسة، يسطر محمد رمضان فصلاً جديداً من مسيرته المثيرة للجدل والنجاحات المتواصلة.