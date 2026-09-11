ينتقل النجم المصري محمد رمضان من شاشات التلفزيون ومسارح الغناء إلى أبراج الأسمنت والاستثمار الضخم، معلناً اقتحامه عالم العقارات من أوسع أبوابه. وفي خطوة مفاجئة وثّقها بصور التقطت من سماء الجيزة، كشف النجم الشهير إطلاق أول مشاريعه التجارية في مصر بالشراكة مع رجل الأعمال محمد شبل، مراهناً على بلاده بعد جولات طويلة حول العالم، لترسيخ إمبراطورية تجارية جديدة تبدأ من قلب محافظة الجيزة.
تتوزع استثمارات رمضان العقارية الأولى على مشروعين رئيسيين هما فندق «MR1» ومجمع «Giza Downtown»، وسط مفاوضات متقدمة لجلب علامات تجارية عالمية تدخل السوق المصري لأول مرة حصرياً عبر مشروعه الجديد. ولم يقتصر الاختيار على المواقع العادية، بل حطّ الرحال في واحدة من أكثر النقاط الإستراتيجية تميزاً، حيث وقع الاختيار على مبنى مديرية أمن الجيزة السابق الذي وصفه «نمبر ون» بجوهرة مصر، نظراً لإطلالته الاستثنائية التي تكشف القاهرة والجيزة بالكامل في مشهد بانورامي ساحر.
ولا تقتصر مفاجآت النجم الملقب بـ«الأسطورة» على قطاع المال والأعمال وحده، بل يستعد لعودته الدرامية المرتقبة في موسم رمضان بمسلسل «عشماوي»، لينهي قطيعة استمرت منذ آخر نجاحاته الضخمة في «جعفر العمدة» عام 2023. وبين طموحات الاستثمار العقاري ورهانات العودة التلفزيونية الشرسة، يسطر محمد رمضان فصلاً جديداً من مسيرته المثيرة للجدل والنجاحات المتواصلة.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan is transitioning from television screens and singing stages to concrete towers and massive investments, announcing his entry into the real estate world through the widest doors. In a surprising move documented with photos taken from the skies of Giza, the famous star revealed the launch of his first commercial projects in Egypt in partnership with businessman Mohamed Shibl, betting on his country after long tours around the world, to establish a new commercial empire starting from the heart of Giza Governorate.
Ramadan's initial real estate investments are distributed across two main projects: the "MR1" hotel and the "Giza Downtown" complex, amid advanced negotiations to bring global brands into the Egyptian market for the first time exclusively through his new project. The choice was not limited to ordinary locations, but instead landed in one of the most distinguished strategic points, as the former Giza Security Directorate building was chosen, which "Number One" described as the jewel of Egypt, due to its exceptional view that reveals Cairo and Giza entirely in a captivating panoramic scene.
The surprises of the star nicknamed "The Legend" are not limited to the financial and business sector alone, as he is preparing for his anticipated dramatic return in the Ramadan season with the series "Ishmawy," ending a hiatus that lasted since his last major success in "Jaafar Al-Omda" in 2023. Between ambitions in real estate investment and fierce bets on his television comeback, Mohamed Ramadan is writing a new chapter in his controversial and continuously successful career.