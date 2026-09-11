The Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan is transitioning from television screens and singing stages to concrete towers and massive investments, announcing his entry into the real estate world through the widest doors. In a surprising move documented with photos taken from the skies of Giza, the famous star revealed the launch of his first commercial projects in Egypt in partnership with businessman Mohamed Shibl, betting on his country after long tours around the world, to establish a new commercial empire starting from the heart of Giza Governorate.

Ramadan's initial real estate investments are distributed across two main projects: the "MR1" hotel and the "Giza Downtown" complex, amid advanced negotiations to bring global brands into the Egyptian market for the first time exclusively through his new project. The choice was not limited to ordinary locations, but instead landed in one of the most distinguished strategic points, as the former Giza Security Directorate building was chosen, which "Number One" described as the jewel of Egypt, due to its exceptional view that reveals Cairo and Giza entirely in a captivating panoramic scene.

The surprises of the star nicknamed "The Legend" are not limited to the financial and business sector alone, as he is preparing for his anticipated dramatic return in the Ramadan season with the series "Ishmawy," ending a hiatus that lasted since his last major success in "Jaafar Al-Omda" in 2023. Between ambitions in real estate investment and fierce bets on his television comeback, Mohamed Ramadan is writing a new chapter in his controversial and continuously successful career.