The Egyptian artist Nourhan Mansour has filed an official report against her husband, accusing him of insulting her and damaging her reputation through a message via a social media application.

Family Disputes

Nourhan submitted an official complaint stating that her husband sent her, on July 6, 2026, a self-destructing message via the "WhatsApp" application, which contained phrases she considered damaging to her reputation.

She indicated that the incident occurred after family disputes between them, which ended with her husband leaving the marital home, noting that the sending of the message coincided with the first session of the alimony lawsuit she had filed against him.

In her complaint, she requested the necessary legal actions to be taken and to obligate her husband not to approach her or her family members in any way, in order to protect her rights and safety.

Filing a Report

Following the receipt of the complaint, the necessary report regarding the incident was filed, and the relevant investigative authorities were notified, which began investigations to clarify the circumstances of the complaint, in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions based on the findings of the investigations.

Nourhan Mansour is an Egyptian actress and artist, and she is the twin sister of actress Rania Mansour. She has participated in several artistic works and has drawn attention to herself, most notably in the series "Naseebi W Qismatak" and "Qahwat Al-Mahatta," and she starred in the series "Al-Tamthiliya" in micro-drama.