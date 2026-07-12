حررت الفنانة المصرية نورهان منصور محضراً رسمياً ضد زوجها، اتهمته فيه بالإساءة إليها وتشويه سمعتها من خلال رسالة عبر أحد تطبيقات التواصل الإجتماعي.

خلافات أسرية

وتقدمت نورهان ببلاغ رسمي ذكرت فيه أن زوجها أرسل إليها، بتاريخ 6 يوليو 2026، رسالة ذاتية الاختفاء عبر تطبيق «واتساب»، تضمنت عبارات اعتبرتها مسيئة لسمعتها.

وأشارت إلى أن الواقعة حدثت بعد خلافات أسرية بينهما انتهت بترك زوجها منزل الزوجية، لافتة إلى أن إرسال الرسالة تزامن مع انعقاد أولى جلسات دعوى النفقة التي كانت قد أقامتها ضده.

وطالبت في بلاغها باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، وإلزام زوجها بعدم التعرض لها أو لأفراد أسرتها بأي شكل، حفاظاً على حقوقها وسلامتها.

تحرير محضر

وعقب تلقي البلاغ، تم تحرير المحضر اللازم بالواقعة، وأُخطرت جهات التحقيق المختصة، التي باشرت التحقيقات للوقوف على ملابسات البلاغ، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وفقاً لما تسفر عنه التحقيقات.

ونورهان منصور ممثلة وفنانة مصرية، وهي الأخت التوأم للفنانة رانيا منصور، شاركت في عدة أعمال فنية ولفتت الأنظار إليها، كان من أبرزها مسلسل «نصيبي وقسمتك»، و«قهوة المحطة»، كما تصدرت بطولة مسلسل «التمثيلية» في دراما الميكرو.