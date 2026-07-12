حررت الفنانة المصرية نورهان منصور محضراً رسمياً ضد زوجها، اتهمته فيه بالإساءة إليها وتشويه سمعتها من خلال رسالة عبر أحد تطبيقات التواصل الإجتماعي.
خلافات أسرية
وتقدمت نورهان ببلاغ رسمي ذكرت فيه أن زوجها أرسل إليها، بتاريخ 6 يوليو 2026، رسالة ذاتية الاختفاء عبر تطبيق «واتساب»، تضمنت عبارات اعتبرتها مسيئة لسمعتها.
وأشارت إلى أن الواقعة حدثت بعد خلافات أسرية بينهما انتهت بترك زوجها منزل الزوجية، لافتة إلى أن إرسال الرسالة تزامن مع انعقاد أولى جلسات دعوى النفقة التي كانت قد أقامتها ضده.
وطالبت في بلاغها باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، وإلزام زوجها بعدم التعرض لها أو لأفراد أسرتها بأي شكل، حفاظاً على حقوقها وسلامتها.
تحرير محضر
وعقب تلقي البلاغ، تم تحرير المحضر اللازم بالواقعة، وأُخطرت جهات التحقيق المختصة، التي باشرت التحقيقات للوقوف على ملابسات البلاغ، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وفقاً لما تسفر عنه التحقيقات.
ونورهان منصور ممثلة وفنانة مصرية، وهي الأخت التوأم للفنانة رانيا منصور، شاركت في عدة أعمال فنية ولفتت الأنظار إليها، كان من أبرزها مسلسل «نصيبي وقسمتك»، و«قهوة المحطة»، كما تصدرت بطولة مسلسل «التمثيلية» في دراما الميكرو.
The Egyptian artist Nourhan Mansour has filed an official report against her husband, accusing him of insulting her and damaging her reputation through a message via a social media application.
Family Disputes
Nourhan submitted an official complaint stating that her husband sent her, on July 6, 2026, a self-destructing message via the "WhatsApp" application, which contained phrases she considered damaging to her reputation.
She indicated that the incident occurred after family disputes between them, which ended with her husband leaving the marital home, noting that the sending of the message coincided with the first session of the alimony lawsuit she had filed against him.
In her complaint, she requested the necessary legal actions to be taken and to obligate her husband not to approach her or her family members in any way, in order to protect her rights and safety.
Filing a Report
Following the receipt of the complaint, the necessary report regarding the incident was filed, and the relevant investigative authorities were notified, which began investigations to clarify the circumstances of the complaint, in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions based on the findings of the investigations.
Nourhan Mansour is an Egyptian actress and artist, and she is the twin sister of actress Rania Mansour. She has participated in several artistic works and has drawn attention to herself, most notably in the series "Naseebi W Qismatak" and "Qahwat Al-Mahatta," and she starred in the series "Al-Tamthiliya" in micro-drama.