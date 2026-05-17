أطلقت النيابة العامة المصرية سراح السيناريست حسن علي، مؤلف مسلسل «فخر الدلتا»، بضمان محل إقامته، عقب ورود تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية التي أفادت بعدم ثبوت صحة الاتهامات الموجهة إليه بالتحرش والتعدي على عدد من الفتيات في منطقة جاردن سيتي، مؤكدة كيدية البلاغات المحررة ضده.

تحقيقات وإنكار

وأصدرت النيابه قرارها بعد جولة من التحقيقات المكثفة، أنكر خلالها «علي»، الادعاءات بشكل قاطع، نافيًا وجود أي علاقة تربطه بالشاكيات، بعدما تم توقيفه داخل منزله بناءً على أمر ضبط وإحضار صدر على خلفية بلاغ رسمي اتهمه بالتحرش والتعدي بالضرب ومحاولة هتك عرض أربع فتيات.

جدل واسع

وأحدثت القضية جدلاً واسعًا في الأوساط الفنية والإعلامية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ما أثّر في مسلسل «فخر الدلتا» الذي قام ببطولته الفنان أحمد رمزي.

وطالب بعضهم وقتها بمقاطعة العمل الدرامي الذي عرض في الموسم الرمضاني الماضي إثر موجة الانتقادات التي طالت مؤلفه.

وعلى إثر ذلك أعلنت الشركة المنتجة تبرؤها من المؤلف، من خلال حذف اسمه من تتر البداية استجابةً للرأي العام وتضامنًا مع الضحايا المفترضين.