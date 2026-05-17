The Egyptian Public Prosecution has released screenwriter Hassan Ali, the author of the series "Pride of the Delta," on the condition of his residence, following the security agencies' investigations from the Ministry of Interior which indicated that the accusations against him of harassment and assaulting several girls in the Garden City area were unfounded, confirming the malicious nature of the complaints filed against him.

Investigations and Denial

After a round of intensive investigations, the prosecution issued its decision, during which "Ali" categorically denied the allegations, asserting that there was no relationship between him and the complainants, after he was arrested at his home based on an arrest warrant issued following an official complaint accusing him of harassment, assault, and attempting to violate the modesty of four girls.

Widespread Controversy

The case has sparked widespread controversy in artistic and media circles as well as on social media platforms, affecting the series "Pride of the Delta," which starred actor Ahmed Ramzy.

Some called for a boycott of the drama work that aired in the last Ramadan season following a wave of criticism directed at its author.

As a result, the producing company announced its disassociation from the author by removing his name from the opening credits in response to public opinion and in solidarity with the alleged victims.