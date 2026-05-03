فيما أصدر نقيب الإعلاميين الدكتور طارق سعدة قرارًا بمنع الظهور الإعلامي للفنان تامر عبد المنعم، مقدم برنامج (البصمة)، وإحالته للتحقيق، قال عبدالمنعم عبر حسابه على فيسبوك في أول تعليق له على القرار: «كل الاحترام لقرار النقابة والنقيب، وسأمثل للتحقيق في الموعد، ولا مصلحة فوق ميثاق الشرف الإعلامي والسلوك المهني».

مخالفة الميثاق

ومُنع عبدالمنعم من الظهور الإعلامي لمخالفته ميثاق الشرف ومدونة السلوك المهني، وفقًا لما أعلنته النقابة في بيانها.

نقابة الإعلاميين

وأعلن تامر عبدالمنعم منذ أيام قليلة التحاقه بنقابة الإعلاميين، وحرص على الاحتفال بتسلم الكارنيه، عبر صفحته الرسمية بـ«فيسبوك»، وقدم الشكر لنقيب الإعلاميين قائلًا: «كل الشكر للنقيب طارق سعدة ونقابة الإعلاميين والقائمين عليها ولقناتي، قناة الشمس، وسميرة الدغيدي، والعضو المنتدب أحمد الدغيدي، لتسهيل كافة العقبات لالتحاقي بالنقابة العريقة»..