فيما أصدر نقيب الإعلاميين الدكتور طارق سعدة قرارًا بمنع الظهور الإعلامي للفنان تامر عبد المنعم، مقدم برنامج (البصمة)، وإحالته للتحقيق، قال عبدالمنعم عبر حسابه على فيسبوك في أول تعليق له على القرار: «كل الاحترام لقرار النقابة والنقيب، وسأمثل للتحقيق في الموعد، ولا مصلحة فوق ميثاق الشرف الإعلامي والسلوك المهني».
مخالفة الميثاق
ومُنع عبدالمنعم من الظهور الإعلامي لمخالفته ميثاق الشرف ومدونة السلوك المهني، وفقًا لما أعلنته النقابة في بيانها.
نقابة الإعلاميين
وأعلن تامر عبدالمنعم منذ أيام قليلة التحاقه بنقابة الإعلاميين، وحرص على الاحتفال بتسلم الكارنيه، عبر صفحته الرسمية بـ«فيسبوك»، وقدم الشكر لنقيب الإعلاميين قائلًا: «كل الشكر للنقيب طارق سعدة ونقابة الإعلاميين والقائمين عليها ولقناتي، قناة الشمس، وسميرة الدغيدي، والعضو المنتدب أحمد الدغيدي، لتسهيل كافة العقبات لالتحاقي بالنقابة العريقة»..
The head of the Journalists' Syndicate, Dr. Tarek Saada, issued a decision to ban the media appearance of artist Tamer Abdel Moneim, host of the program (Al-Basma), and referred him for investigation. Abdel Moneim said via his Facebook account in his first comment on the decision: "All respect for the Syndicate's decision and the head, and I will attend the investigation at the scheduled time, and no interest is above the media code of honor and professional conduct."
Violation of the Code
Abdel Moneim was banned from media appearances for violating the code of honor and the professional conduct guidelines, according to what the Syndicate announced in its statement.
Journalists' Syndicate
Tamer Abdel Moneim announced just a few days ago his membership in the Journalists' Syndicate, and he made sure to celebrate receiving his membership card on his official Facebook page. He thanked the head of the Journalists' Syndicate, saying: "Many thanks to the head Tarek Saada, the Journalists' Syndicate, and those in charge of it, and to my channel, Al-Shams Channel, and Samira El-Daghidi, and the managing director Ahmed El-Daghidi, for facilitating all obstacles for my joining the prestigious Syndicate."