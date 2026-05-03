The head of the Journalists' Syndicate, Dr. Tarek Saada, issued a decision to ban the media appearance of artist Tamer Abdel Moneim, host of the program (Al-Basma), and referred him for investigation. Abdel Moneim said via his Facebook account in his first comment on the decision: "All respect for the Syndicate's decision and the head, and I will attend the investigation at the scheduled time, and no interest is above the media code of honor and professional conduct."

Violation of the Code

Abdel Moneim was banned from media appearances for violating the code of honor and the professional conduct guidelines, according to what the Syndicate announced in its statement.

Journalists' Syndicate

Tamer Abdel Moneim announced just a few days ago his membership in the Journalists' Syndicate, and he made sure to celebrate receiving his membership card on his official Facebook page. He thanked the head of the Journalists' Syndicate, saying: "Many thanks to the head Tarek Saada, the Journalists' Syndicate, and those in charge of it, and to my channel, Al-Shams Channel, and Samira El-Daghidi, and the managing director Ahmed El-Daghidi, for facilitating all obstacles for my joining the prestigious Syndicate."