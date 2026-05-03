كشف الملحن المصري مدين تفاصيل صادمة تتعلق بوعكته الصحية الأخيرة، مشيراً إلى إصابته بتسمم في الدم.

تسمم حاد

واستعرض مدين عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» كواليس الأزمة التي مر بها، مشيراً إلى أنه عاش أياماً عصيبة سادها الغموض في البداية حول طبيعة ما يعانيه، قبل أن تُظهر الفحوصات الطبية إصابته بتسمم حاد في الدورة الدموية.

وخاطب جمهوره ومحبيه، قائلاً: «أود أن أطمئن كل أحبائي وأصدقائي بأنني الآن بخير وعافية بفضل الله، اجتزت 3 أيام صعبة للغاية، ولم أكن أدرك حقيقة ما يحدث لي، حتى تبين في النهاية أنني كنت أعاني من تسمم حاد في الدم».

وأضاف: «بفضل كرم الله ورحمته تم تدارك الأمر ومرت الأزمة على خير.. شكراً جزيلاً لكل من بادر بالسؤال عني».

«أنا مش فاهمني»

وعلى الصعيد الفني، يواصل مدين حصد ثمار نجاحه الأخير مع الفنان أحمد سعد في تعاونهما الثالث عبر أغنية «أنا مش فاهمني»، التي تصدرت قائمة الأكثر رواجاً على «يوتيوب».

وأعرب مدين عن اعتزازه بهذا العمل، واصفاً إياه بأنه من أقرب الأغاني إلى قلبه، وأحد أهم المحطات التي جمعته بسعد، مؤكداً أن العمل خرج بهذا الشكل نتيجة جهد مشترك صُنع بكثير من الحب والإتقان، وفق تعبيره.