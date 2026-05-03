The Egyptian composer Madin revealed shocking details regarding his recent health crisis, indicating that he suffered from blood poisoning.

Acute Poisoning

Madin shared through his Instagram account the behind-the-scenes of the crisis he went through, noting that he lived through difficult days filled with uncertainty about the nature of his condition, before medical tests revealed that he was suffering from acute poisoning in the bloodstream.

He addressed his fans and loved ones, saying: "I would like to reassure all my dear friends that I am now well and healthy, thanks to God. I went through 3 extremely tough days, and I didn't realize what was happening to me, until it became clear in the end that I was suffering from acute blood poisoning."

He added: "Thanks to God's grace and mercy, the situation was managed, and the crisis passed well... Thank you very much to everyone who inquired about me."

"I Don't Understand Myself"

On the artistic front, Madin continues to reap the rewards of his recent success with artist Ahmed Saad in their third collaboration through the song "I Don't Understand Myself," which topped the list of the most popular songs on YouTube.

Madin expressed his pride in this work, describing it as one of the songs closest to his heart and one of the most important milestones that brought him together with Saad, emphasizing that the work came out in this way as a result of a joint effort made with a lot of love and precision, as he put it.