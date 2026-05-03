كشف الملحن المصري مدين تفاصيل صادمة تتعلق بوعكته الصحية الأخيرة، مشيراً إلى إصابته بتسمم في الدم.
تسمم حاد
واستعرض مدين عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» كواليس الأزمة التي مر بها، مشيراً إلى أنه عاش أياماً عصيبة سادها الغموض في البداية حول طبيعة ما يعانيه، قبل أن تُظهر الفحوصات الطبية إصابته بتسمم حاد في الدورة الدموية.
وخاطب جمهوره ومحبيه، قائلاً: «أود أن أطمئن كل أحبائي وأصدقائي بأنني الآن بخير وعافية بفضل الله، اجتزت 3 أيام صعبة للغاية، ولم أكن أدرك حقيقة ما يحدث لي، حتى تبين في النهاية أنني كنت أعاني من تسمم حاد في الدم».
وأضاف: «بفضل كرم الله ورحمته تم تدارك الأمر ومرت الأزمة على خير.. شكراً جزيلاً لكل من بادر بالسؤال عني».
«أنا مش فاهمني»
وعلى الصعيد الفني، يواصل مدين حصد ثمار نجاحه الأخير مع الفنان أحمد سعد في تعاونهما الثالث عبر أغنية «أنا مش فاهمني»، التي تصدرت قائمة الأكثر رواجاً على «يوتيوب».
وأعرب مدين عن اعتزازه بهذا العمل، واصفاً إياه بأنه من أقرب الأغاني إلى قلبه، وأحد أهم المحطات التي جمعته بسعد، مؤكداً أن العمل خرج بهذا الشكل نتيجة جهد مشترك صُنع بكثير من الحب والإتقان، وفق تعبيره.
The Egyptian composer Madin revealed shocking details regarding his recent health crisis, indicating that he suffered from blood poisoning.
Acute Poisoning
Madin shared through his Instagram account the behind-the-scenes of the crisis he went through, noting that he lived through difficult days filled with uncertainty about the nature of his condition, before medical tests revealed that he was suffering from acute poisoning in the bloodstream.
He addressed his fans and loved ones, saying: "I would like to reassure all my dear friends that I am now well and healthy, thanks to God. I went through 3 extremely tough days, and I didn't realize what was happening to me, until it became clear in the end that I was suffering from acute blood poisoning."
He added: "Thanks to God's grace and mercy, the situation was managed, and the crisis passed well... Thank you very much to everyone who inquired about me."
"I Don't Understand Myself"
On the artistic front, Madin continues to reap the rewards of his recent success with artist Ahmed Saad in their third collaboration through the song "I Don't Understand Myself," which topped the list of the most popular songs on YouTube.
Madin expressed his pride in this work, describing it as one of the songs closest to his heart and one of the most important milestones that brought him together with Saad, emphasizing that the work came out in this way as a result of a joint effort made with a lot of love and precision, as he put it.