The two stars, Mona Zaki and Nancy Ajram, captured attention and topped search engines and social media platforms in recent hours, as elegance and joy came together in a striking appearance and spontaneous dance that reflected a sense of warmth and love, turning the moment into the talk of the audience and digital platform users.

Mona Zaki.. Timeless Golden Elegance

The artist Mona Zaki shone in an elegant and attractive look during the party, wearing a long, shiny golden dress that reflected a blend of sophistication and luxury. The soft design highlighted her figure with fluidity, featuring shiny embroidery that added a royal touch to her presence.



الفنانتان منى زكي ونانسي عجرم.

Mona opted for a subtle makeup that accentuated her natural features, with loose hair that enhanced the softness of the look. She chose simple and elegant jewelry that completed her appearance without exaggeration, reaffirming her status as an icon of fashion and beauty.

The look received wide interaction, as many saw it as a living example that elegance and beauty are not tied to age, and that Mona Zaki's presence is still capable of competing with younger stars, which was expressed by the audience through the flood of admiration comments on the photos she posted on her Instagram account.



A Dance That Ignited Social Media

The scene was not limited to the golden appearance; the event turned into a joyful human moment when Mona Zaki shared a spontaneous dance with Lebanese star Nancy Ajram, capturing the attention of attendees and quickly spreading across social media.

The exchanged dance reflected the spirit of warmth and spontaneity between the two stars, sparking wide interaction and positive debate, leading their names to trend and the clips to become some of the most circulated.

With this golden appearance and the lively dancing moment, Mona Zaki and Nancy Ajram proved that true presence is measured only by impact, and that stardom, when combined with elegance and a beautiful spirit, is capable of capturing hearts and lenses alike.



الفنانة منى زكي.

Continuous Artistic Presence and New Projects

On the work front, Mona Zaki continues her remarkable cinematic presence, with the film "Al-Sitt" being her latest project, which addresses the biography of the Eastern Star, Umm Kulthum, highlighting the most significant milestones of her personal and artistic life.

The film "Journey 404" is also one of her recent cinematic works preceding "Al-Sitt," featuring a selection of stars in a project that confirms her continued choice of quality roles that reflect her artistic maturity and established status.

Ongoing Successes and Million-View Numbers

On another note, artist Nancy Ajram continues to reap successes, as her song "Ma Teegi Hena" has surpassed 40 million views on YouTube, nearly two years after its release as part of her album "Nancy 8."

The song achieved widespread popularity in Lebanon and the Arab world, thanks to its cheerful rhythm and Nancy's spontaneous performance that touched the hearts of the audience.

At the same time, Nancy continues to work on her anticipated new album in the coming months, spending most of her time in the studio putting the finishing touches on the songs.

Her latest work was the song "Ma'oul Al-Gharam," which received significant interaction and notable success among her audience in the Arab world.