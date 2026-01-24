خَطفت النجمتان منى زكي ونانسي عجرم الأنظار وتصدّرتا محركات البحث ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، بعدما اجتمعت الأناقة والبهجة في إطلالة لافتة ووصلة رقص عفوية عكست حالة من الود والمحبة، لتتحول اللحظة إلى حديث الجمهور وروّاد المنصات الرقمية.
منى زكي.. أناقة ذهبية لا تعرف الزمن
الفنانة منى زكي تألّقت بإطلالة أنيقة وجذابة خلال الحفلة، حيث ارتدت فستانًا طويلًا باللون الذهبي اللامع، عكس مزيجًا من الرقي والفخامة، وجاء بتصميم ناعم أبرز قوامها بانسيابية، مع تطريزات لامعة أضفت لمسة ملكية على حضورها.
الفنانتان منى زكي ونانسي عجرم.
واعتمدت منى مكياجًا هادئًا أبرز ملامحها الطبيعية، مع تسريحة شعر منسدلة زادت من نعومة اللوك، واختارت مجوهرات بسيطة وأنيقة أكملت بها الإطلالة دون مبالغة، لتؤكد مجددًا مكانتها كأيقونة للموضة والجمال.
ولاقت الإطلالة تفاعلًا واسعًا، إذ رأى كثيرون أنها مثال حيّ على أن الأناقة والجمال لا يرتبطان بعمر، وأن حضور منى زكي لا يزال قادرًا على منافسة نجمات أصغر سنًا، وهو ما عبّر عنه الجمهور عبر تعليقات الإعجاب التي انهالت على صورها التي نشرتها عبر حسابها في «إنستغرام».
وصلة رقص تشعل السوشيال ميديا
ولم يقتصر المشهد على الإطلالة الذهبية، بل تحوّل الحدث إلى لحظة إنسانية مليئة بالبهجة، حين جمعت منى زكي وصلة رقص عفوية مع النجمة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم، خطفت اهتمام الحاضرين وانتشرت بسرعة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وعكست الرقصة المتبادلة روح الود والتلقائية بين النجمتين، ما أثار تفاعلًا واسعًا وجدلاً إيجابيًا، لتتصدر أسماؤهما «الترند» وتتحول اللقطات إلى واحدة من أكثر المقاطع تداولًا.
وبهذه الإطلالة الذهبية، واللحظة الراقصة المفعمة بالحياة، أثبتت منى زكي ونانسي عجرم أن الحضور الحقيقي لا يُقاس إلا بالتأثير، وأن النجومية حين تقترن بالأناقة والروح الجميلة، قادرة على خطف القلوب والعدسات معًا.
الفنانة منى زكي.
حضور فني متواصل ومشاريع جديدة
على صعيد الأعمال، تواصل منى زكي حضورها السينمائي اللافت، إذ يُعد فيلم «الست» أحدث مشاريعها، ويتناول السيرة الذاتية لكوكب الشرق أم كلثوم، مسلطًا الضوء على أبرز محطات حياتها الشخصية والفنية.
كما يُعد فيلم «رحلة 404» آخر أعمالها السينمائية التي سبقت «الست»، بمشاركة نخبة من النجوم، في عمل يؤكد استمرارها في اختيار أدوار نوعية تعكس نضجها الفني ومكانتها الراسخة.
نجاحات متواصلة وأرقام مليونية
من جهة أخرى،تواصل الفنانة نانسي عجرم حصد النجاحات، إذ تجاوزت أغنيتها «ما تيجي هنا» حاجز 40 مليون مشاهدة على موقع «يوتيوب»، بعد نحو عامين من طرحها ضمن ألبومها «نانسي 8».
وحققت الأغنية انتشارًا واسعًا في لبنان والعالم العربي، بفضل إيقاعها المرح وأداء نانسي العفوي الذي لامس قلوب الجمهور.
وفي الوقت ذاته، تواصل نانسي العمل على ألبومها الجديد المنتظر خلال الأشهر القادمة، حيث تمضي معظم وقتها في الاستديو لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة على الأغنيات.
وكان آخر أعمالها أغنية «معقول الغرام» التي حظيت بتفاعل كبير ونجاح لافت بين جمهورها في العالم العربي
The two stars, Mona Zaki and Nancy Ajram, captured attention and topped search engines and social media platforms in recent hours, as elegance and joy came together in a striking appearance and spontaneous dance that reflected a sense of warmth and love, turning the moment into the talk of the audience and digital platform users.
Mona Zaki.. Timeless Golden Elegance
The artist Mona Zaki shone in an elegant and attractive look during the party, wearing a long, shiny golden dress that reflected a blend of sophistication and luxury. The soft design highlighted her figure with fluidity, featuring shiny embroidery that added a royal touch to her presence.
الفنانتان منى زكي ونانسي عجرم.
Mona opted for a subtle makeup that accentuated her natural features, with loose hair that enhanced the softness of the look. She chose simple and elegant jewelry that completed her appearance without exaggeration, reaffirming her status as an icon of fashion and beauty.
The look received wide interaction, as many saw it as a living example that elegance and beauty are not tied to age, and that Mona Zaki's presence is still capable of competing with younger stars, which was expressed by the audience through the flood of admiration comments on the photos she posted on her Instagram account.
A Dance That Ignited Social Media
The scene was not limited to the golden appearance; the event turned into a joyful human moment when Mona Zaki shared a spontaneous dance with Lebanese star Nancy Ajram, capturing the attention of attendees and quickly spreading across social media.
The exchanged dance reflected the spirit of warmth and spontaneity between the two stars, sparking wide interaction and positive debate, leading their names to trend and the clips to become some of the most circulated.
With this golden appearance and the lively dancing moment, Mona Zaki and Nancy Ajram proved that true presence is measured only by impact, and that stardom, when combined with elegance and a beautiful spirit, is capable of capturing hearts and lenses alike.
الفنانة منى زكي.
Continuous Artistic Presence and New Projects
On the work front, Mona Zaki continues her remarkable cinematic presence, with the film "Al-Sitt" being her latest project, which addresses the biography of the Eastern Star, Umm Kulthum, highlighting the most significant milestones of her personal and artistic life.
The film "Journey 404" is also one of her recent cinematic works preceding "Al-Sitt," featuring a selection of stars in a project that confirms her continued choice of quality roles that reflect her artistic maturity and established status.
Ongoing Successes and Million-View Numbers
On another note, artist Nancy Ajram continues to reap successes, as her song "Ma Teegi Hena" has surpassed 40 million views on YouTube, nearly two years after its release as part of her album "Nancy 8."
The song achieved widespread popularity in Lebanon and the Arab world, thanks to its cheerful rhythm and Nancy's spontaneous performance that touched the hearts of the audience.
At the same time, Nancy continues to work on her anticipated new album in the coming months, spending most of her time in the studio putting the finishing touches on the songs.
Her latest work was the song "Ma'oul Al-Gharam," which received significant interaction and notable success among her audience in the Arab world.