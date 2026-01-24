خَطفت النجمتان منى زكي ونانسي عجرم الأنظار وتصدّرتا محركات البحث ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، بعدما اجتمعت الأناقة والبهجة في إطلالة لافتة ووصلة رقص عفوية عكست حالة من الود والمحبة، لتتحول اللحظة إلى حديث الجمهور وروّاد المنصات الرقمية.

منى زكي.. أناقة ذهبية لا تعرف الزمن

الفنانة منى زكي تألّقت بإطلالة أنيقة وجذابة خلال الحفلة، حيث ارتدت فستانًا طويلًا باللون الذهبي اللامع، عكس مزيجًا من الرقي والفخامة، وجاء بتصميم ناعم أبرز قوامها بانسيابية، مع تطريزات لامعة أضفت لمسة ملكية على حضورها.
الفنانتان منى زكي ونانسي عجرم.

واعتمدت منى مكياجًا هادئًا أبرز ملامحها الطبيعية، مع تسريحة شعر منسدلة زادت من نعومة اللوك، واختارت مجوهرات بسيطة وأنيقة أكملت بها الإطلالة دون مبالغة، لتؤكد مجددًا مكانتها كأيقونة للموضة والجمال.

ولاقت الإطلالة تفاعلًا واسعًا، إذ رأى كثيرون أنها مثال حيّ على أن الأناقة والجمال لا يرتبطان بعمر، وأن حضور منى زكي لا يزال قادرًا على منافسة نجمات أصغر سنًا، وهو ما عبّر عنه الجمهور عبر تعليقات الإعجاب التي انهالت على صورها التي نشرتها عبر حسابها في «إنستغرام».

وصلة رقص تشعل السوشيال ميديا

ولم يقتصر المشهد على الإطلالة الذهبية، بل تحوّل الحدث إلى لحظة إنسانية مليئة بالبهجة، حين جمعت منى زكي وصلة رقص عفوية مع النجمة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم، خطفت اهتمام الحاضرين وانتشرت بسرعة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وعكست الرقصة المتبادلة روح الود والتلقائية بين النجمتين، ما أثار تفاعلًا واسعًا وجدلاً إيجابيًا، لتتصدر أسماؤهما «الترند» وتتحول اللقطات إلى واحدة من أكثر المقاطع تداولًا.

وبهذه الإطلالة الذهبية، واللحظة الراقصة المفعمة بالحياة، أثبتت منى زكي ونانسي عجرم أن الحضور الحقيقي لا يُقاس إلا بالتأثير، وأن النجومية حين تقترن بالأناقة والروح الجميلة، قادرة على خطف القلوب والعدسات معًا.
الفنانة منى زكي.

حضور فني متواصل ومشاريع جديدة

على صعيد الأعمال، تواصل منى زكي حضورها السينمائي اللافت، إذ يُعد فيلم «الست» أحدث مشاريعها، ويتناول السيرة الذاتية لكوكب الشرق أم كلثوم، مسلطًا الضوء على أبرز محطات حياتها الشخصية والفنية.

كما يُعد فيلم «رحلة 404» آخر أعمالها السينمائية التي سبقت «الست»، بمشاركة نخبة من النجوم، في عمل يؤكد استمرارها في اختيار أدوار نوعية تعكس نضجها الفني ومكانتها الراسخة.

نجاحات متواصلة وأرقام مليونية

من جهة أخرى،تواصل الفنانة نانسي عجرم حصد النجاحات، إذ تجاوزت أغنيتها «ما تيجي هنا» حاجز 40 مليون مشاهدة على موقع «يوتيوب»، بعد نحو عامين من طرحها ضمن ألبومها «نانسي 8».

وحققت الأغنية انتشارًا واسعًا في لبنان والعالم العربي، بفضل إيقاعها المرح وأداء نانسي العفوي الذي لامس قلوب الجمهور.

وفي الوقت ذاته، تواصل نانسي العمل على ألبومها الجديد المنتظر خلال الأشهر القادمة، حيث تمضي معظم وقتها في الاستديو لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة على الأغنيات.

وكان آخر أعمالها أغنية «معقول الغرام» التي حظيت بتفاعل كبير ونجاح لافت بين جمهورها في العالم العربي