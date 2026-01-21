While social media platforms circulated a promotional "poster" for the second season of the series "Jaafar Al-Omda," which is set to air next Ramadan, the producers of the series confirmed that the circulating "poster" is not authentic and was designed using Photoshop by a fan after the first season achieved widespread popularity during its airing in Ramadan 2023.

Project Halted

They pointed out that the project has been on hold for some time, and no official statement has been issued by actor Mohamed Ramadan or director Mohamed Sami regarding the preparation or filming of the second season.

The series "Jaafar Al-Omda" aired in Ramadan 2023 and achieved significant public success, revolving around a main character who owns construction companies and faces a series of dramatic conflicts and challenges amidst his personal and social relationships.