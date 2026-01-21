فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي «بوستر» دعائي للجزء الثاني من مسلسل «جعفر العمدة» والمقرر عرضه رمضان القادم، أكد القائمون على المسلسل بأن «البوستر» المتداول غير صحيح وتم تصميمه باستخدام برنامج «الفوتوشوب» من قبل أحد المعجبين بعد الانتشار الواسع الذي حققه الجزء الأول لدى عرضه في رمضان 2023.

توقف المشروع

وأشاروا إلى توقف المشروع منذ فترة، وعدم صدور أي تصريح رسمي من الفنان محمد رمضان أو المخرج محمد سامي بشأن تحضير أو تصوير الجزء الثاني.

وعرض مسلسل «جعفر العمدة» في رمضان 2023 وحقق نجاحا جماهيريا كبيرا، وتدور أحداثه حول شخصية رئيسية تمتلك شركات للمقاولات وتواجه سلسلة من النزاعات والتحديات الدرامية وسط علاقاتها الشخصية والاجتماعية.