The Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny is resuming his artistic activity with a series that marks his return to drama after a 7-year hiatus, and he is also preparing for a new film following the public success of his recent movie "Restart."

Preparation and Development

Hosny stated in media remarks: "I am currently working on the preparation of a new film and series that are still in the development stage," expressing his hope that the upcoming works will be well-received by the audience upon their release.

Drama Appearance

The series "Time Difference" was Tamer Hosny's last dramatic appearance in 2014, which garnered wide interaction at the time, featuring several stars, including Ahmed El Sadiq, Dhafer L'Abidine, and Mai Selim, along with a group of other artists.

Recently, Tamer Hosny's film "Restart" was released, featuring actors such as Hana El Zahed, Mohamed Tharwat, Essam El Sakka, Mimi Jamal, and Basem Samra, and it was directed by Sara Wafiq.

The events of "Restart" unfold in a comedic framework, revolving around Mohamed, a simple phone maintenance technician, who dreams of marrying his girlfriend Afaf, an obscure influencer on social media, only to discover that money is the key to achieving their dream, leading them to collaborate with their families in an attempt to reach fame.