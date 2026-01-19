يعاود الفنان المصري تامر حسني نشاطه الفني مجدداً بمسلسل يعود به إلى الدراما بعد ابتعاد دام 7 أعوام، كما يُحضِّر لفيلم سينمائي جديد بعد النجاح الجماهيري الذي حققه فيلمه «ريستارت» أخيراً.

تحضير وإعداد

وقال حسني في تصريحات إعلامية: «أعمل حالياً على التحضير لفيلم ومسلسل جديدين لا يزالان في مرحلة الإعداد»، معرباً عن أمله في أن تنال الأعمال القادمة إعجاب الجمهور عند عرضها.

الظهور الدرامي

وكان مسلسل «فرق توقيت» آخر ظهور درامي لتامر حسني في عام 2014، وحقق وقتها تفاعلاً واسعاً، وشارك في بطولته عدد من نجوم الفن، من بينهم أحمد السعدني، وظافر العابدين، ومي سليم، إلى جانب مجموعة أخرى من الفنانين.

وعُرض أخيراً فيلم «ريستارت» لتامر حسني بمشاركة كل من: هنا الزاهد، ومحمد ثروت، وعصام السقا، وميمي جمال، وباسم سمرة، وهو من إخراج سارة وفيق.

وتدور أحداث «ريستارت» في إطار كوميدي، حول محمد، فني صيانة هواتف بسيط، يحلم بالزواج من حبيبته عفاف، وهي مؤثرة مغمورة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ليكتشفا أن المال هو الطريق لتحقيق حلمهما، فيقرران التعاون مع عائلتيهما في محاولة للوصول إلى الشهرة.