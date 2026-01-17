شن محمد عبدالوهاب، شقيق الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب، هجومًا على الإعلامية المصرية بسمة وهبة، متهماً إياها باستضافة طليق شيرين خلال شهر رمضان بهدف الإساءة إليها.

وقال محمد عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» إن بسمة وهبة استضافت طليق شيرين عمدًا في رمضان، وأنها استمرت في التواصل معه عبر البث المباشر حتى بعد توقف البرنامج، لتواصل إثارة الجدل.
المطربة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب وشقيقها

المطربة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب وشقيقها

انتقاد للمهنية الإعلامية

وأضاف شقيق شيرين أن ما حدث يفتقر للمهنية، خاصة بعد تصريحات طليقها التي ألمح فيها إلى أنه رفع سعر شيرين خارج مصر.

تأكيد على تاريخ شيرين الفني

أكد محمد عبدالوهاب أن شيرين تمتلك تاريخًا فنيًا كبيرًا، وحققت نجاحات على مسارح عربية كبيرة مثل قرطاج وجرش وهلا فبراير وليالي دبي، بالإضافة إلى حفلاتها في أوروبا وأمريكا، مشيرًا إلى أن طليقها لم يركب طائرة يوماً بعمره إلا بدخوله حياتها.

دعم تامر حسني لـ«شيرين»

وحرص عدد كبير من نجوم الفن آخرهم المطرب المصري تامر حسني، على دعم ومساندة شيرين عبد الوهاب في وعكتها الصحية الأخيرة، حيث تمنى لها العودة سالمة إلى جمهورها في حفله الأخير بالقاهرة.

وعكة صحية لـ «شيرين»

يذكر أن شيرين عبدالوهاب تعرضت أخيراً لالتهاب رئوي حاد كاد يهدد حياتها، بعد تأخرها في الخضوع للعلاج، وفقًا لما أكده مصدر مقرب منها في تصريحات إعلامية سابقة.