Mohamed Abdel Wahab, the brother of Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, launched an attack on Egyptian media personality Basma Wahba, accusing her of hosting Sherine's ex-husband during Ramadan with the intention of harming her.

Mohamed stated on his Facebook account that Basma Wahba deliberately hosted Sherine's ex-husband during Ramadan, and that she continued to communicate with him via live broadcast even after the program ended, in order to continue stirring controversy.



Criticism of Media Professionalism

Mohamed added that what happened lacks professionalism, especially after his ex-husband's statements in which he hinted that he raised Sherine's price outside Egypt.

Emphasis on Sherine's Artistic History

Mohamed Abdel Wahab confirmed that Sherine has a significant artistic history and has achieved successes on major Arab stages such as Carthage, Jerash, Hala February, and Dubai Nights, in addition to her concerts in Europe and America, noting that her ex-husband had never boarded a plane in his life until he entered her life.

Tamer Hosny's Support for "Sherine"

A large number of stars, including Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny, have made it a point to support and stand by Sherine Abdel Wahab during her recent health crisis, wishing her a safe return to her audience at his last concert in Cairo.

Sherine's Health Crisis

It is worth mentioning that Sherine Abdel Wahab recently suffered from severe pneumonia that nearly threatened her life, after delaying her treatment, according to a close source who confirmed this in previous media statements.