The Egyptian composer Amr Mostafa broke down in tears while talking about the details of the reconciliation that took place between him and the Egyptian singer Amr Diab, expressing his deep love for "The Plateau" after a period of tension between them.

Amr Mostafa explained that Diab's post contributed to ending all the disputes and negative feelings, noting that he used to feel sad when Diab sang a song that he had not sung, but that feeling is now in the past.



الفنان المصري عمرو دياب والملحن المصري عمرو مصطفى.

I have given all my melodies to Amr Diab

Mostafa added during his appearance on the program "My Guest," hosted by the Egyptian journalist Moataz El-Demerdash, that he has given all his unique melodies to Amr Diab, confirming that all his creations went directly to him.

Behind the scenes of the reconciliation

Regarding the behind-the-scenes of the reconciliation with The Plateau, Amr Mostafa said: "Because of my love for Amr Diab, the problems and disputes occurred. I realized this after I got tired and discovered that I love him a lot, and when he wrote me a post, all the anger disappeared as if nothing had happened."

Joint works between them

For his part, composer Amr Mostafa recently participated in Amr Diab's latest album "Ibtidaina," where he chose to compose two songs, "Khatfouni" and "Ibtidaina," which achieved wide success and interaction on various music platforms.