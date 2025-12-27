انهار الملحن المصري عمرو مصطفى بالبكاء أثناء حديثه عن تفاصيل الصلح الذي تم بينه وبين المطرب المصري عمرو دياب، معبّرًا عن مدى حبه الكبير لـ«الهضبة» بعد فترة من التوتر بينهما.

وأوضح عمرو مصطفى أن منشور دياب ساهم في إنهاء كل الخلافات والمشاعر السلبية، مشيرًا إلى أنه كان يشعر بالحزن سابقًا عندما يغني دياب أغنية ولم يغنها هو، لكن هذا الشعور أصبح من الماضي.
الفنان المصري عمرو دياب والملحن المصري عمرو مصطفى.

الفنان المصري عمرو دياب والملحن المصري عمرو مصطفى.

قدمت كل ألحاني لعمرو دياب

وأضاف مصطفى خلال لقائه في برنامج «ضيفي» من تقديم الإعلامي المصري معتز الدمرداش، أنه قدم كل ما يملك من ألحان مميزة لعمرو دياب، مؤكدًا أن كل إبداعاته كانت تذهب إليه مباشرة.

كواليس الصلح

وعن كواليس التصالح مع الهضبة، قال عمرو مصطفى :«من كتر حبي في عمرو دياب، حصل اللي حصل من مشاكل وخلافات، أنا اكتشفت ده بعد ما تعبت واكتشفت أني بحبه أوي، ولما كتبلي بوست خلاص كل الزعل راح ولا كأن حاجة حصلت».

أعمال مشتركة بينهما

ومن جانبه، شارك الملحن عمرو مصطفى مؤخرًا في ألبوم عمرو دياب الأخير «ابتدينا»، حيث وقع اختياره على تلحين أغنيتين هما «خطفوني» و«ابتدينا»، اللتان حققتا نجاحاً واسعاً وتفاعلاً على منصات الموسيقى المختلفة.