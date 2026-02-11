أبقت وكالة «موديز» نظرتها المستقبلية للقطاع المصرفي السعودي مستقرة، والبيئة التشغيلية قوية، بدعم من متانة الملاءة المالية ونمو الاقتصاد غير النفطي إلى 4.2% في 2026 من 3.7% في 2025.
وتوقعت الوكالة نمو الائتمان في المملكة بنحو 8% في العام الحالي مع بقاء القروض المتعثرة عند 1.3% وهي أدنى مستوياتها التاريخية، يأتي ذلك مع التزام الحكومة بالتنويع الاقتصادي ودعم قطاع الأعمال ضمن رؤية 2030.
وأشارت «موديز» إلى أن البنوك السعودية ستواصل العمل بضوابط صارمة للتكاليف وكفاءة تشغيلية عالية، مما يساعد على الحفاظ على مرونة الأرباح، مع بقاء تكاليف المخصصات منخفضة.
دور محوري
وبشأن قطاع البنوك الخليجية، ذكرت وكالة موديز في تقريرها أن قوة الاحتياطيات المالية الحكومية والمساعدات المستمرة يعززان الدعم الحكومي للبنوك؛ لأن معظم الحكومات تمتلك حصصاً ملكية كبيرة في أنظمتها المصرفية، وتعزز قدراتها التمويلية من خلال الودائع المستقرة.
وأشارت إلى أن البنوك تلعب دوراً محورياً في دعم استراتيجيات التنويع الاقتصادي في القطاعات غير النفطية بما يتماشى مع رؤية كل حكومة.
Moody's has maintained its stable outlook for the Saudi banking sector, with a strong operating environment supported by robust financial solvency and non-oil economic growth projected to reach 4.2% in 2026, up from 3.7% in 2025.
The agency expects credit growth in the Kingdom to be around 8% this year, with non-performing loans remaining at 1.3%, which is their lowest historical level. This comes as the government remains committed to economic diversification and supporting the business sector under Vision 2030.
Moody's indicated that Saudi banks will continue to operate under strict cost controls and high operational efficiency, helping to maintain profit resilience, while provisioning costs remain low.
Central Role
Regarding the Gulf banking sector, Moody's noted in its report that the strength of government financial reserves and ongoing assistance enhances government support for banks, as most governments hold significant ownership stakes in their banking systems, bolstering their funding capabilities through stable deposits.
It pointed out that banks play a central role in supporting economic diversification strategies in non-oil sectors in line with each government's vision.