أبقت وكالة «موديز» نظرتها المستقبلية للقطاع المصرفي السعودي مستقرة، والبيئة التشغيلية قوية، بدعم من متانة الملاءة المالية ونمو الاقتصاد غير النفطي إلى 4.2% في 2026 من 3.7% في 2025.


وتوقعت الوكالة نمو الائتمان في المملكة بنحو 8% في العام الحالي مع بقاء القروض المتعثرة عند 1.3% وهي أدنى مستوياتها التاريخية، يأتي ذلك مع التزام الحكومة بالتنويع الاقتصادي ودعم قطاع الأعمال ضمن رؤية 2030.


وأشارت «موديز» إلى أن البنوك السعودية ستواصل العمل بضوابط صارمة للتكاليف وكفاءة تشغيلية عالية، مما يساعد على الحفاظ على مرونة الأرباح، مع بقاء تكاليف المخصصات منخفضة.


دور محوري


وبشأن قطاع البنوك الخليجية، ذكرت وكالة موديز في تقريرها أن قوة الاحتياطيات المالية الحكومية والمساعدات المستمرة يعززان الدعم الحكومي للبنوك؛ لأن معظم الحكومات تمتلك حصصاً ملكية كبيرة في أنظمتها المصرفية، وتعزز قدراتها التمويلية من خلال الودائع المستقرة.


وأشارت إلى أن البنوك تلعب دوراً محورياً في دعم استراتيجيات التنويع الاقتصادي في القطاعات غير النفطية بما يتماشى مع رؤية كل حكومة.