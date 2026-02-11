Moody's has maintained its stable outlook for the Saudi banking sector, with a strong operating environment supported by robust financial solvency and non-oil economic growth projected to reach 4.2% in 2026, up from 3.7% in 2025.



The agency expects credit growth in the Kingdom to be around 8% this year, with non-performing loans remaining at 1.3%, which is their lowest historical level. This comes as the government remains committed to economic diversification and supporting the business sector under Vision 2030.



Moody's indicated that Saudi banks will continue to operate under strict cost controls and high operational efficiency, helping to maintain profit resilience, while provisioning costs remain low.



Central Role



Regarding the Gulf banking sector, Moody's noted in its report that the strength of government financial reserves and ongoing assistance enhances government support for banks, as most governments hold significant ownership stakes in their banking systems, bolstering their funding capabilities through stable deposits.



It pointed out that banks play a central role in supporting economic diversification strategies in non-oil sectors in line with each government's vision.