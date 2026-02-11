U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that the current weakness of the dollar places it at a more natural level to boost American exports and support economic growth.



Lutnick explained that the dollar has been pushed to high levels for years due to other countries manipulating its prices to enhance their exports to the United States.



Lutnick predicted that GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 would exceed 5%, and could surpass 6% in the first quarter of 2026.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent indicated that President Donald Trump relies on a strong dollar policy despite the recent decline in the value of the American currency due to steps his administration is taking to make investment in dollar-denominated assets more attractive.



Dollar Policy



When asked whether the United States adopts a strong dollar policy, given that Trump praised the decline of the American currency and described it as "great" after it reached a four-year low in late January, he said: "The essence of the strong dollar policy lies in the question: Are we taking the necessary actions to create a supportive environment for it?"



It is worth noting that the U.S. Treasury Secretary emphasized that the United States still adopts a policy supportive of a "strong dollar," which means making the fundamental factors in a correct position.