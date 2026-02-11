أعلن وزير التجارة الأمريكي هوارد لوتنيك أن ضعف الدولار الحالي يضعه عند مستوى أكثر طبيعية لتعزيز الصادرات الأمريكية ودعم النمو الاقتصادي.
وأوضح لوتنيك أن الدولار ظل لسنوات يُدفَع إلى مستويات مرتفعة نتيجة تلاعب دول أخرى بأسعاره لتعزيز صادراتها إلى الولايات المتحدة.
وتوقع لوتنيك أن يتجاوز نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الربع الرابع من عام 2025 نسبة 5%، وقد يتخطى 6% في الربع الأول من عام 2026.
وكان وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت قد أشار إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يعتمد سياسة الدولار القوي رغم التراجع الأخير في قيمة العملة الأمريكية بسبب ما تتخذه إدارته من خطوات لجعل الاستثمار في الأصول الدولارية أكثر جاذبية.
سياسة الدولار
ولدى سؤال بيسنت عما إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تعتمد سياسة الدولار القوي عندما أشاد ترمب بانخفاض العملة الأمريكية ووصفه بأنه «عظيم» بعد أن وصل إلى أدنى مستوى له في 4 سنوات في أواخر يناير الماضي، قال: «يكمن جوهر سياسة الدولار القوي في سؤال: هل نتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتهيئة بيئة داعمة له؟».
يذكر أن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي شدّد على أن الولايات المتحدة ما زالت تتبنى سياسة داعمة لـ«دولار قوي»، وهذا يعني جعل العوامل الأساسية في وضع صحيح.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that the current weakness of the dollar places it at a more natural level to boost American exports and support economic growth.
Lutnick explained that the dollar has been pushed to high levels for years due to other countries manipulating its prices to enhance their exports to the United States.
Lutnick predicted that GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 would exceed 5%, and could surpass 6% in the first quarter of 2026.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent indicated that President Donald Trump relies on a strong dollar policy despite the recent decline in the value of the American currency due to steps his administration is taking to make investment in dollar-denominated assets more attractive.
Dollar Policy
When asked whether the United States adopts a strong dollar policy, given that Trump praised the decline of the American currency and described it as "great" after it reached a four-year low in late January, he said: "The essence of the strong dollar policy lies in the question: Are we taking the necessary actions to create a supportive environment for it?"
It is worth noting that the U.S. Treasury Secretary emphasized that the United States still adopts a policy supportive of a "strong dollar," which means making the fundamental factors in a correct position.