أعلن وزير التجارة الأمريكي هوارد لوتنيك أن ضعف الدولار الحالي يضعه عند مستوى أكثر طبيعية لتعزيز الصادرات الأمريكية ودعم النمو الاقتصادي.


وأوضح لوتنيك أن الدولار ظل لسنوات يُدفَع إلى مستويات مرتفعة نتيجة تلاعب دول أخرى بأسعاره لتعزيز صادراتها إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وتوقع لوتنيك أن يتجاوز نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الربع الرابع من عام 2025 نسبة 5%، وقد يتخطى 6% في الربع الأول من عام 2026.


وكان وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت قد أشار إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يعتمد سياسة الدولار القوي رغم التراجع الأخير في قيمة العملة الأمريكية بسبب ما تتخذه إدارته من خطوات لجعل الاستثمار في الأصول الدولارية أكثر جاذبية.


سياسة الدولار


ولدى سؤال بيسنت عما إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تعتمد سياسة الدولار القوي عندما أشاد ترمب بانخفاض العملة الأمريكية ووصفه بأنه «عظيم» بعد أن وصل إلى أدنى مستوى له في 4 سنوات في أواخر يناير الماضي، قال: «يكمن جوهر سياسة الدولار القوي في سؤال: هل نتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتهيئة بيئة داعمة له؟».


يذكر أن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي شدّد على أن الولايات المتحدة ما زالت تتبنى سياسة داعمة لـ«دولار قوي»، وهذا يعني جعل العوامل الأساسية في وضع صحيح.