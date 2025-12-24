في خبر حزين هز الوسط الفني المصري، أعلنت أسرة الفنان طارق الأمير وفاته، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بعد صراع مرير مع أزمة صحية حادة استمرت لأسابيع، نجمت عن مشكلات قلبية مزمنة.
طارق الأمير مع أحمد حلمي في فيلم عسل أسود
وكان الفنان الراحل يرقد في غرفة العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات الخاصة في القاهرة منذ بداية ديسمبر الجاري، إذ تعرض لتوقف متكرر في عضلة القلب، ودخل في غيبوبة تامة مع مضاعفات إضافية مثل عدوى رئوية وبكتيرية.
مرض طارق الأمير
بدأت الأزمة الصحية للفنان طارق الأمير، الذي يبلغ من العمر 60 عاماً (ولد عام 1965 في القاهرة)، بأزمة قلبية مفاجئة نجمت عن انسداد وقصور في شرايين القلب، دون أن يكون على علم سابق بتلك المشكلات.
وتعرض قلبه للتوقف ثلاث مرات متتالية على الأقل، استمرت إحداها لأكثر من 18 دقيقة، مما أدى إلى إنعاشه بصعوبة وفقدان الوعي التام، مع انخفاض نسبة الوعي إلى أقل من 3% في بعض الفترات.
كما أصيب بميكروب رئوي وعانى من توقف مؤقت في وظائف الكلى والكبد، مما أجبر الأطباء على تأجيل عمليات محتملة مثل شق الحنجرة لتسهيل التنفس الصناعي.
طارق الأمير يلحق بالفنانة الراحلة نيفين مندور
طارق الأمير يلحق بنيفين مندور
ورغم بعض التحسنات الطفيفة في المؤشرات الحيوية خلال الأيام الماضية، إلا أن الحالة ظلت حرجة للغاية حتى أعلنت الوفاة اليوم، ليلحق بالفنانة نيفين مندور «صاحبة دور فيحاء» في فيلم «اللي بالي بالك» التي رحلت عن عالمنا الشهر الجاري.
من هو طارق الأمير؟
طارق الأمير، ممثل ومؤلف سيناريو مصري، بدأ مسيرته الفنية في التسعينيات، وقدم أدواراً ثانوية مميزة تركت بصمة قوية في ذاكرة الجمهور رغم قلة ظهوره الإعلامي.
أعمال طارق الأمير
اشتهر بدور الضابط «هاني» مستشار الغرام في فيلم «اللي بالي بالك» مع محمد سعد، ودور «عبدالمنصف» المتزوج مع إيقاف التنفيذ في فيلم «عسل أسود» مع أحمد حلمي، الذي يُعد من أبرز أعماله.
كما شارك في أفلام مثل «عوكل» بدور «مسعد»، و«صنع في مصر» بدور الرائد حسام، إضافة إلى مسلسلات مثل «أم كلثوم».
لم يقتصر إبداعه على التمثيل، بل امتد إلى الكتابة السينمائية، إذ شارك في تأليف أفلام كوميدية ناجحة مثل «كتكوت»، «مطب صناعي»، و«الحب كده».
ينتمي طارق الأمير إلى عائلة فنية، فهو شقيق الفنانة المعتزلة لمياء الأمير، وخاله الفنان سعيد عبدالغني.
In sad news that has shaken the Egyptian artistic community, the family of artist Tarek Al-Amir announced his passing today (Wednesday) after a bitter struggle with a severe health crisis that lasted for weeks, resulting from chronic heart problems.
طارق الأمير مع أحمد حلمي في فيلم عسل أسود
The late artist had been in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Cairo since the beginning of December, as he suffered from repeated cardiac arrests and fell into a complete coma with additional complications such as pneumonia and bacterial infections.
Tarek Al-Amir's Illness
The health crisis of artist Tarek Al-Amir, who was 60 years old (born in 1965 in Cairo), began with a sudden heart attack caused by blockage and insufficiency in the coronary arteries, without any prior knowledge of these issues.
His heart stopped at least three consecutive times, one of which lasted more than 18 minutes, leading to a difficult resuscitation and complete loss of consciousness, with awareness levels dropping to less than 3% at certain times.
He also contracted a pulmonary infection and suffered from temporary kidney and liver failure, which forced doctors to postpone potential procedures such as a tracheostomy to facilitate artificial respiration.
طارق الأمير يلحق بالفنانة الراحلة نيفين مندور
Tarek Al-Amir Joins Nevin Mandour
Despite some slight improvements in vital signs over the past few days, his condition remained extremely critical until his death was announced today, following the passing of actress Nevin Mandour "the one who played the role of Fayha" in the film "Elly Bali Balk" who left this world earlier this month.
Who is Tarek Al-Amir?
Tarek Al-Amir is an Egyptian actor and screenwriter who began his artistic career in the 1990s, presenting distinctive supporting roles that left a strong mark in the audience's memory despite his limited media appearances.
Tarek Al-Amir's Works
He is well-known for his role as Officer "Hani," the love consultant in the film "Elly Bali Balk" with Mohamed Saad, and for his role as "Abdel Moneim," the married man with a suspended sentence in the film "Asal Aswad" with Ahmed Helmy, which is considered one of his most prominent works.
He also participated in films such as "Awkal" as "Masaad," and "Made in Egypt" as Captain Hossam, in addition to series like "Umm Kulthum."
His creativity was not limited to acting; it extended to screenwriting, as he contributed to successful comedic films such as "Katkot," "Matb Sanaa," and "El Hob Keda."
Tarek Al-Amir belongs to an artistic family; he is the brother of the retired artist Lamia Al-Amir and the nephew of artist Said Abdel Ghani.