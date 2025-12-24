في خبر حزين هز الوسط الفني المصري، أعلنت أسرة الفنان طارق الأمير وفاته، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بعد صراع مرير مع أزمة صحية حادة استمرت لأسابيع، نجمت عن مشكلات قلبية مزمنة.
طارق الأمير مع أحمد حلمي في فيلم عسل أسود

وكان الفنان الراحل يرقد في غرفة العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات الخاصة في القاهرة منذ بداية ديسمبر الجاري، إذ تعرض لتوقف متكرر في عضلة القلب، ودخل في غيبوبة تامة مع مضاعفات إضافية مثل عدوى رئوية وبكتيرية.

مرض طارق الأمير

بدأت الأزمة الصحية للفنان طارق الأمير، الذي يبلغ من العمر 60 عاماً (ولد عام 1965 في القاهرة)، بأزمة قلبية مفاجئة نجمت عن انسداد وقصور في شرايين القلب، دون أن يكون على علم سابق بتلك المشكلات.

وتعرض قلبه للتوقف ثلاث مرات متتالية على الأقل، استمرت إحداها لأكثر من 18 دقيقة، مما أدى إلى إنعاشه بصعوبة وفقدان الوعي التام، مع انخفاض نسبة الوعي إلى أقل من 3% في بعض الفترات.

كما أصيب بميكروب رئوي وعانى من توقف مؤقت في وظائف الكلى والكبد، مما أجبر الأطباء على تأجيل عمليات محتملة مثل شق الحنجرة لتسهيل التنفس الصناعي.
طارق الأمير يلحق بالفنانة الراحلة نيفين مندور

ورغم بعض التحسنات الطفيفة في المؤشرات الحيوية خلال الأيام الماضية، إلا أن الحالة ظلت حرجة للغاية حتى أعلنت الوفاة اليوم، ليلحق بالفنانة نيفين مندور «صاحبة دور فيحاء» في فيلم «اللي بالي بالك» التي رحلت عن عالمنا الشهر الجاري.

من هو طارق الأمير؟

طارق الأمير، ممثل ومؤلف سيناريو مصري، بدأ مسيرته الفنية في التسعينيات، وقدم أدواراً ثانوية مميزة تركت بصمة قوية في ذاكرة الجمهور رغم قلة ظهوره الإعلامي.

أعمال طارق الأمير

اشتهر بدور الضابط «هاني» مستشار الغرام في فيلم «اللي بالي بالك» مع محمد سعد، ودور «عبدالمنصف» المتزوج مع إيقاف التنفيذ في فيلم «عسل أسود» مع أحمد حلمي، الذي يُعد من أبرز أعماله.

كما شارك في أفلام مثل «عوكل» بدور «مسعد»، و«صنع في مصر» بدور الرائد حسام، إضافة إلى مسلسلات مثل «أم كلثوم».

لم يقتصر إبداعه على التمثيل، بل امتد إلى الكتابة السينمائية، إذ شارك في تأليف أفلام كوميدية ناجحة مثل «كتكوت»، «مطب صناعي»، و«الحب كده».

ينتمي طارق الأمير إلى عائلة فنية، فهو شقيق الفنانة المعتزلة لمياء الأمير، وخاله الفنان سعيد عبدالغني.