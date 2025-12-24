In sad news that has shaken the Egyptian artistic community, the family of artist Tarek Al-Amir announced his passing today (Wednesday) after a bitter struggle with a severe health crisis that lasted for weeks, resulting from chronic heart problems.



طارق الأمير مع أحمد حلمي في فيلم عسل أسود

The late artist had been in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Cairo since the beginning of December, as he suffered from repeated cardiac arrests and fell into a complete coma with additional complications such as pneumonia and bacterial infections.

Tarek Al-Amir's Illness

The health crisis of artist Tarek Al-Amir, who was 60 years old (born in 1965 in Cairo), began with a sudden heart attack caused by blockage and insufficiency in the coronary arteries, without any prior knowledge of these issues.

His heart stopped at least three consecutive times, one of which lasted more than 18 minutes, leading to a difficult resuscitation and complete loss of consciousness, with awareness levels dropping to less than 3% at certain times.

He also contracted a pulmonary infection and suffered from temporary kidney and liver failure, which forced doctors to postpone potential procedures such as a tracheostomy to facilitate artificial respiration.



طارق الأمير يلحق بالفنانة الراحلة نيفين مندور

Tarek Al-Amir Joins Nevin Mandour

Despite some slight improvements in vital signs over the past few days, his condition remained extremely critical until his death was announced today, following the passing of actress Nevin Mandour "the one who played the role of Fayha" in the film "Elly Bali Balk" who left this world earlier this month.

Who is Tarek Al-Amir?

Tarek Al-Amir is an Egyptian actor and screenwriter who began his artistic career in the 1990s, presenting distinctive supporting roles that left a strong mark in the audience's memory despite his limited media appearances.

Tarek Al-Amir's Works

He is well-known for his role as Officer "Hani," the love consultant in the film "Elly Bali Balk" with Mohamed Saad, and for his role as "Abdel Moneim," the married man with a suspended sentence in the film "Asal Aswad" with Ahmed Helmy, which is considered one of his most prominent works.

He also participated in films such as "Awkal" as "Masaad," and "Made in Egypt" as Captain Hossam, in addition to series like "Umm Kulthum."

His creativity was not limited to acting; it extended to screenwriting, as he contributed to successful comedic films such as "Katkot," "Matb Sanaa," and "El Hob Keda."

Tarek Al-Amir belongs to an artistic family; he is the brother of the retired artist Lamia Al-Amir and the nephew of artist Said Abdel Ghani.