Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Wednesday) that he has accepted a U.S. offer to host a new round of talks next week, aimed at ending the war between his country and Russia.



Bloomberg reported Zelensky as saying: The new round of talks will be held on February 17 or 18, although it is unclear whether Russia will agree to hold the talks in the United States, noting that the agenda includes a U.S. proposal to establish a free economic zone as a buffer zone in the Donbas region in the east of the country.



He added: “Neither side is enthusiastic about the idea of a free economic zone, neither the Russians nor us,” clarifying that he “does not completely rule out the possibility.”



He pointed out that they have different views on it, and the agreement was to return with a clear vision of what it might look like in the next meeting.



Zelensky described the previous round of talks between Russian, Ukrainian, and American officials as “constructive,”



and indicated that the war could end within months if negotiations are conducted in good faith, noting that Kyiv's preferred option regarding Donbas is for the forces to remain at the current contact lines.



Regarding discussions about who will control the buffer zone, Zelensky emphasized the need for the United States to clarify its position.



The Ukrainian president said: “If this is our land... then the state to which the land belongs should manage it.”