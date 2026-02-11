أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الأربعاء) أنه قَبِلَ عرضاً أمريكياً لاستضافة جولة جديدة من المحادثات، الأسبوع القادم، بهدف إنهاء الحرب بين بلاده وروسيا.


ونقلت وكالة «بلومبرغ» عن زيلينسكي قوله: الجولة الجديدة من المحادثات ستعقد يوم 17 أو 18 فبراير الجاري، غير أنه ليس من الواضح ما إذا كانت روسيا ستوافق على إجراء المحادثات في الولايات المتحدة، مبيناً أن الجدول يتضمن مقترحاً أمريكياً لإنشاء منطقة اقتصادية حرة كمنطقة عازلة في إقليم دونباس شرق البلاد.


واضاف: «لا أحد من الجانبين متحمس لفكرة المنطقة الاقتصادية الحرة، لا الروس ولا نحن»، موضحاً أنه «لا يستبعد الاحتمال بالكامل».


ولفت إلى أن لديهم وجهات نظر مختلفة بشأنها، وكان الاتفاق أن العودة برؤية واضحة لما قد تبدو عليه في الاجتماع القادم.


ووصف الرئيس الأوكراني الجولة السابقة من المحادثات بين مسؤولين روس وأوكرانيين وأمريكيين بـ«البناءة»،


وأشار إلى أن الحرب قد تنتهي في غضون أشهر إذا جرت المفاوضات بحسن نية، لافتاً إلى أن الخيار المفضل لكييف بشأن دونباس، يتمثل في بقاء القوات على خطوط التماس الحالية.


وحول المناقشات حول الجهة التي ستتولى السيطرة على المنطقة العازلة، شدد زيلينسكي على ضرورة أن توضح الولايات المتحدة موقفها.


وقال الرئيس الأوكراني: «إذا كانت هذه أراضينا.. فإن الدولة التي تعود إليها الأرض يجب أن تتولى إدارتها».