​أكد رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليمني الدكتور شائع محسن الزنداني، أن الحكومة اليمنية تمضي في مرحلة مفصلية لإعادة ترتيب الوضع السياسي والعسكري وتوحيد القرار الوطني ضمن أطر مؤسسية واضحة، بما يعزز قدرة الدولة على إدارة المرحلة القادمة، ويمنحها ثقلاً حقيقياً في التعامل مع الحوثي، سواء عبر مسارات التفاوض أو الخيارات التي تفرضها تطورات الميدان.


​جاء ذلك خلال اجتماع «مجموعة شركاء اليمن» الذي استضافه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في مقره بالرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، برئاسة مشتركة بين المملكة المتحدة والحكومة اليمنية والبنك الدولي، وبمشاركة دولية وأممية رفيعة المستوى.


​ضبط المسار الوطني


وشدد الدكتور الزنداني في كلمته (عبر الاتصال المرئي) على أن التحولات التي شهدها اليمن منذ ديسمبر الماضي، والقرارات الحاسمة لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي، أسهمت في إعادة ضبط المسار الوطني، وإنهاء حالات الازدواج والتشظي في القرار، وتهيئة الأرضية لتشكيل حكومة كفاءات أكثر تماسكاً وشمولاً، قادرة على مواجهة التحديات بروح الفريق الواحد.


​تثمين الدعم السعودي


وثمّن رئيس الوزراء اليمني الدعم الاستثنائي الذي يقدمه تحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم كان له دور حاسم في إعادة ترتيب الوضع الأمني والعسكري خلال فترة وجيزة، وانعكس إيجاباً على المشهد السياسي، فضلاً عن مساهمة المملكة في استقرار سعر الصرف ودفع الرواتب وتوفير المشتقات النفطية لمحطات الكهرباء.


​مرحلة التعافي الاقتصادي


وأعلن الزنداني أن الحكومة شرعت في تنفيذ برنامج عمل متكامل يستند إلى خطة التعافي الاقتصادي وبرنامج الإصلاحات المالية ومكافحة الفساد، مؤكداً الانتقال من «إدارة الأزمات» إلى «بناء التعافي المستدام» عبر استعادة التوازن المالي والنقدي، وتحفيز النشاط الاقتصادي، وتحسين الخدمات الأساسية وفي مقدمتها الكهرباء والمياه والصحة والتعليم.


​ولفت إلى اعتماد وثيقة سياسة الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، والعمل على إنشاء وحدة متخصصة لمشاريع البنية التحتية وفق معايير دولية شفافة لتعزيز ثقة المستثمرين، إضافة إلى تفعيل الأجهزة الرقابية والقضائية والأمنية لمكافحة الفساد واستكمال نظام «النافذة الواحدة» لتسريع الإجراءات.


​التزام بالسلام


واختتم الزنداني بالتأكيد على التزام الحكومة الكامل بدعم جهود الأمم المتحدة والمبادرات الإقليمية للوصول إلى تسوية سياسية شاملة تؤسس لسلام عادل ومستدام، مع الاستمرار في تعزيز الأمن الإقليمي ومكافحة الإرهاب، مشيداً في الوقت ذاته بدعم الاتحاد الأوروبي والبنك الدولي للمسارات التنموية والفنية في اليمن.