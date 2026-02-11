The Yemeni Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Sha'if Mohsen Al-Zandani, confirmed that the Yemeni government is moving into a pivotal phase to reorganize the political and military situation and unify the national decision within clear institutional frameworks, which enhances the state's ability to manage the upcoming phase and gives it real weight in dealing with the Houthis, whether through negotiation tracks or options imposed by field developments.



This came during the "Group of Yemen Partners" meeting hosted by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen at its headquarters in Riyadh today (Wednesday), co-chaired by the United Kingdom, the Yemeni government, and the World Bank, with high-level international and UN participation.



​Adjusting the National Course



Dr. Al-Zandani emphasized in his speech (via video conference) that the transformations Yemen has witnessed since last December and the decisive decisions of the Presidential Leadership Council have contributed to readjusting the national course, ending cases of duality and fragmentation in decision-making, and preparing the ground for forming a more cohesive and inclusive government of competencies capable of facing challenges with a unified team spirit.



​Appreciating Saudi Support



The Yemeni Prime Minister praised the exceptional support provided by the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirming that this support played a crucial role in reorganizing the security and military situation in a short period, positively reflecting on the political scene, in addition to the Kingdom's contribution to stabilizing the exchange rate, paying salaries, and providing fuel derivatives for electricity stations.



​Economic Recovery Phase



Al-Zandani announced that the government has begun implementing a comprehensive work program based on the economic recovery plan and the financial reform and anti-corruption program, emphasizing the transition from "crisis management" to "building sustainable recovery" through restoring financial and monetary balance, stimulating economic activity, and improving essential services, foremost among them electricity, water, health, and education.



He pointed out the adoption of a partnership policy document between the public and private sectors and the work on establishing a specialized unit for infrastructure projects according to transparent international standards to enhance investor confidence, in addition to activating oversight, judicial, and security bodies to combat corruption and completing the "one-stop shop" system to expedite procedures.



​Commitment to Peace



Al-Zandani concluded by affirming the government's full commitment to supporting the efforts of the United Nations and regional initiatives to reach a comprehensive political settlement that establishes a just and sustainable peace, while continuing to enhance regional security and combat terrorism, praising at the same time the support of the European Union and the World Bank for developmental and technical pathways in Yemen.