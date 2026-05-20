The Kingdom affirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting the security and safety of maritime navigation and enhancing the resilience of global supply chains during its participation in the 111th session of the Maritime Safety Committee held at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization in London.

The Kingdom's delegation, headed by the Vice President for Regulation at the General Authority for Ports, Captain Youssef Al-Hassan, and including representatives from the Ministry of Energy, the General Directorate of Border Guard, and the National Transport Safety Center, explained that this participation comes in light of the current challenges and changes in the region, including developments related to the Strait of Hormuz and their impacts on maritime navigation and international trade. They emphasized the importance of integrating international efforts to ensure the smooth flow of maritime transport and the sustainability of supply chains.

The Kingdom expressed its pride in sponsoring the proposal (Maritime Safety Committee Resolution) and welcomed its adoption, stressing the importance of its contents in addressing the threats to navigation safety and the welfare of seafarers, calling on the committee to take the necessary actions within its jurisdiction.

The Kingdom reiterated its support for the decisions of the extraordinary council of the International Maritime Organization, which condemn attacks that threaten the security of global trade, affirming that the Strait of Hormuz is an international passage where international laws guarantee the right of transit.

In this context, the Kingdom reviewed a package of proactive measures and initiatives taken by its maritime and logistical system to ensure the continuity of operational processes, including activating alternative routes, enhancing transit services, and continuing to receive bookings from shipping lines without interruption.

The efforts included launching more than 19 new services and shipping lines to enhance maritime connectivity, conducting over 40 workshops and coordination meetings with partners from the public and private sectors, in addition to facilitating the movement of goods and containers and enhancing regional logistical integration.

The Kingdom confirmed its continued collaboration with the international maritime community under the umbrella of the International Maritime Organization, contributing to the stability of global trade and enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the maritime sector.