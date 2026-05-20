أكدت المملكة التزامها المستمر بدعم أمن وسلامة الملاحة البحرية، وتعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، وذلك خلال مشاركتها في أعمال لجنة السلامة البحرية في دورتها (111) المنعقدة بمقر المنظمة البحرية الدولية في لندن.

وأوضح وفد المملكة برئاسة نائب الرئيس للتنظيم في الهيئة العامة للموانئ الكابتن يوسف الحصان، وعضوية ممثلين من وزارة الطاقة والمديرية العامة لحرس الحدود والمركز الوطني لسلامة النقل، أن هذه المشاركة تأتي في ظل التحديات والمتغيرات الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة، بما في ذلك التطورات المرتبطة بمضيق هرمز وتأثيراتها على حركة الملاحة البحرية والتجارة الدولية، مؤكدًا أهمية تكامل الجهود الدولية لضمان انسيابية حركة النقل البحري واستدامة سلاسل الإمداد.

وأعربت المملكة عن فخرها برعايتها لمقترح (قرار لجنة السلامة البحرية) وترحيبها باعتماده، مشددة على أهمية ما تضمنته من مضامين تسهم في مواجهة التهديدات التي تطال سلامة الملاحة ورفاهية البحارة، وداعيةً اللجنة إلى اتخاذ ما يلزم ضمن اختصاصاتها.

وجددت المملكة موقفها الداعم لقرارات المجلس الاستثنائي للمنظمة البحرية الدولية، التي تدين الاعتداءات التي تهدد أمن التجارة العالمية، مؤكدة أن مضيق هرمز يُعد ممرًا دوليًا تكفل القوانين الدولية حق العبور فيه.

وفي هذا السياق، استعرضت المملكة حزمة من الإجراءات والمبادرات الاستباقية التي اتخذتها منظومتها البحرية واللوجستية لضمان استمرارية العمليات التشغيلية، من أبرزها تفعيل المسارات البديلة، وتعزيز خدمات الترانزيت، واستمرار استقبال الحجوزات من الخطوط الملاحية دون انقطاع.

وشملت الجهود إطلاق أكثر من (19) خدمة وخطًا ملاحيًا جديدًا لتعزيز الترابط البحري، وتنفيذ أكثر من (40) ورشة عمل واجتماعًا تنسيقيًا مع الشركاء من القطاعين العام والخاص، إضافةً إلى تسهيل حركة البضائع والحاويات، وتعزيز التكامل اللوجستي الإقليمي.

وأكدت المملكة استمرارها في العمل مع المجتمع البحري الدولي تحت مظلة المنظمة البحرية الدولية، بما يسهم في دعم استقرار التجارة العالمية وتعزيز كفاءة واستدامة القطاع البحري.