The Egyptian artist Nesma Mahgoub revealed that she performed 12 songs by Umm Kulthum in her voice as part of the events of the film "The Lady," noting that she worked on these songs for nearly two years in terms of preparation and execution.

Training Mona Zaki

She explained in media statements that her participation in the film was not limited to performing the songs only, but extended to training the star Mona Zaki on performing Umm Kulthum's songs, as she worked with her for a full year before filming began.

Mahgoub said, "The training was not just vocal; it included precise details related to pronunciation, facial and lip movements, and the way of expression within the scene, so that the performance appears complete and convincing in the dramatic context," emphasizing that the artist Mona Zaki made a great effort during the training period and delivered each song with sincere feelings and genuine emotions, stressing that she was keen for the performance to come from the heart, not just as a mere formal imitation.

She added that the recording of Umm Kulthum's songs in the film was done with great attention to every detail, whether in vocal performance or in the arrangements, noting that sometimes each word was recorded individually to achieve the best possible result.

Harmonious Performance

She said, "Although I have performed most of these songs on stage before, this is the first time I am recording them as part of a cinematic work."

Mahgoub pointed out that Mona Zaki recorded some songs and audio clips with her in the studio, as part of the artistic details of the work, to be utilized within the film, ensuring that the performance appears sincere and harmonious with the image and scene.

Regarding her collaboration with Mona Zaki, Nesma Mahgoub stated that the Egyptian star is "extremely diligent, possesses a strong determination for success, and always seeks to acquire any new information that serves her role, along with a clear dedication to the work and a great commitment to all its details."

In conclusion, Mahgoub confirmed that she does not concern herself with the expected comparisons between her and those who have previously performed Umm Kulthum's songs, considering that the real focus should be on the experience itself and what the film will present to the audience upon its release.