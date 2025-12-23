كشفت الفنانة المصرية نسمة محجوب، أداء 12 أغنية لأم كلثوم بصوتها ضمن أحداث فيلم "الست"، مشيرة إلى العمل على هذه الأغاني ما يقرب من عامين سواءً على مستوى التحضير أو التنفيذ.

تدريب منى زكي

وأوضحت في تصريحات إعلامية، بأن مشاركتها في الفيلم لم تقتصر على تقديم الأغاني فقط، بل امتدت لتشمل تدريب النجمة منى زكي على أداء أغاني أم كلثوم، حيث عملت معها لمدة عام كامل قبل بدء التصوير.

وقالت محجوب «التدريب لم يكن صوتياً فحسب، بل شمل تفاصيل دقيقة تتعلق بمخارج الألفاظ، وحركة الوجه والشفتين، وطريقة التعبير داخل المشهد، حتى يظهر الأداء متكاملاً ومقنعاً في السياق الدرامي»، مؤكدة بأن الفنانة منى زكي بذلت مجهوداً كبيراً خلال فترة التدريب، وقدمت كل أغنية بإحساس صادق ومشاعر حقيقية، مشددة على أنها كانت حريصة على أن يخرج الأداء من القلب، لا كمجرد محاكاة شكلية.

وأضافت تسجيل أغاني أم كلثوم في الفيلم جرى باهتمام بالغ بكل تفاصيله، سواءً في الأداء الصوتي أو في العُرَب، لافتة إلى أنه في بعض الأحيان كان يتم تسجيل كل كلمة على حدة للوصول إلى أفضل نتيجة ممكنة.

أداء متناغم

وقالت «رغم أنني قدمت أغلب هذه الأغنيات على المسرح من قبل، فإن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي أقوم بتسجيلها ضمن عمل فني سينمائي».

وأشارت محجوب إلى أن منى زكي سجلت بعض الأغنيات والمقاطع الصوتية معها داخل الاستوديو، كجزء من تفاصيل العمل الفنية، ليتم توظيفها داخل الفيلم، بما يضمن ظهور الأداء بصورة صادقة ومتناغمة مع الصورة والمشهد.

وعن تعاونها مع منى زكي، قالت نسمة محجوب، إن النجمة المصرية «مجتهدة للغاية، وتمتلك عزيمة قوية للنجاح، وحرصاً دائماً على اكتساب أي معلومة جديدة تخدم دورها، إلى جانب إخلاص واضح للعمل والتزام كبير بكل تفاصيله».

وفي ختام حديثها، أكدت محجوب أنها لا تشغل نفسها بالمقارنات المتوقعة بينها وبين من سبق أن قدموا أغنيات أم كلثوم، معتبرة أن التركيز الحقيقي يجب أن يكون على التجربة نفسها، وما سيقدمه الفيلم للجمهور عند عرضه.