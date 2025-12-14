توفي الفنان المصري نبيل الغول اليوم (الأحد) بعد مسيرة حافلة امتدت لنحو نصف قرن، قدم فيها العديد من الأدوار اللافتة في الدراما التلفزيونية، التي جعلته أحد نجوم الأدوار الثانية عبر العديد من المسلسلات.
أعمال مميزة
ورغم أن «الغول» لم يؤدِ دور البطولة المطلقة، لكنه كان من الوجوه المريحة التي تخطف الكاميرا، وتميز بحضور قوي عبر نبرة صوت عميقة واختيارات فنية تعكس إيمانه بأن الفن رسالة قبل أن يكون وسيلة للمال أو الشهرة.
ونعت نقابة المهن التمثيلية الفنان الراحل، مؤكدة في بيان رسمي بأنه قدم أعمالاً مميزة تركت أثراً في وجدان الجمهور، وأسهم بها في إثراء الحركة الفنية.
ومن أبرز المسلسلات التي شارك فيها الفنان الراحل وتركت بصمة قوية «الشهد والدموع» الجزء الأول (1983)، و«ذئاب الجبل» (1993)، و«ترويض الشرسة» (1996)، و«إمام الدعاة» (2002).
The Egyptian artist Nabil Al-Ghoul passed away today (Sunday) after a prolific career that spanned nearly half a century, during which he presented many remarkable roles in television drama, making him one of the stars of supporting roles across numerous series.
Notable Works
Although "Al-Ghoul" did not play the leading role, he was one of those comforting faces that captured the camera's attention, distinguished by a strong presence through a deep voice and artistic choices that reflect his belief that art is a message before it is a means for money or fame.
The Actors' Syndicate mourned the late artist, confirming in an official statement that he presented notable works that left an impact on the audience's conscience and contributed to enriching the artistic movement.
Among the most prominent series in which the late artist participated and left a strong mark are "The Honey and the Tears" Season One (1983), "Wolves of the Mountain" (1993), "Taming the Shrew" (1996), and "The Imam of Preachers" (2002).