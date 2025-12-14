The Egyptian artist Nabil Al-Ghoul passed away today (Sunday) after a prolific career that spanned nearly half a century, during which he presented many remarkable roles in television drama, making him one of the stars of supporting roles across numerous series.

Notable Works

Although "Al-Ghoul" did not play the leading role, he was one of those comforting faces that captured the camera's attention, distinguished by a strong presence through a deep voice and artistic choices that reflect his belief that art is a message before it is a means for money or fame.

The Actors' Syndicate mourned the late artist, confirming in an official statement that he presented notable works that left an impact on the audience's conscience and contributed to enriching the artistic movement.

Among the most prominent series in which the late artist participated and left a strong mark are "The Honey and the Tears" Season One (1983), "Wolves of the Mountain" (1993), "Taming the Shrew" (1996), and "The Imam of Preachers" (2002).