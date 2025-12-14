توفي الفنان المصري نبيل الغول اليوم (الأحد) بعد مسيرة حافلة امتدت لنحو نصف قرن، قدم فيها العديد من الأدوار اللافتة في الدراما التلفزيونية، التي جعلته أحد نجوم الأدوار الثانية عبر العديد من المسلسلات.

أعمال مميزة

ورغم أن «الغول» لم يؤدِ دور البطولة المطلقة، لكنه كان من الوجوه المريحة التي تخطف الكاميرا، وتميز بحضور قوي عبر نبرة صوت عميقة واختيارات فنية تعكس إيمانه بأن الفن رسالة قبل أن يكون وسيلة للمال أو الشهرة.

ونعت نقابة المهن التمثيلية الفنان الراحل، مؤكدة في بيان رسمي بأنه قدم أعمالاً مميزة تركت أثراً في وجدان الجمهور، وأسهم بها في إثراء الحركة الفنية.

ومن أبرز المسلسلات التي شارك فيها الفنان الراحل وتركت بصمة قوية «الشهد والدموع» الجزء الأول (1983)، و«ذئاب الجبل» (1993)، و«ترويض الشرسة» (1996)، و«إمام الدعاة» (2002).