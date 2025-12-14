كشف الملحن الأمير أحمد بن سلطان عن سبب اختياره للقب «سهم»، مشيرًا إلى أن الفنان السعودي طلال سلامة هو من اقترح الاسم.
وقال في مقطع فيديو، إن حدثًا إيجابيًا يخص سوق الأسهم السعودي كان وراء الفكرة.
وأضاف: «قلت لطلال سلامة إذا بتحط لي اسم فكني من الأسماء اللي تكره الناس فيني قبل العمل، فاختار اسما سهلا من 3 حروف: سهم».
The composer Prince Ahmed bin Sultan revealed the reason for choosing the nickname "Sahm," indicating that the Saudi artist Talal Salama was the one who suggested the name.
He said in a video clip that a positive event related to the Saudi stock market was behind the idea.
He added: "I told Talal Salama, if you're going to give me a name, spare me from the names that people dislike about me before the work, so he chose an easy name of 3 letters: Sahm."