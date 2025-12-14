كشف الملحن الأمير أحمد بن سلطان عن سبب اختياره للقب «سهم»، مشيرًا إلى أن الفنان السعودي طلال سلامة هو من اقترح الاسم.

وقال في مقطع فيديو، إن حدثًا إيجابيًا يخص سوق الأسهم السعودي كان وراء الفكرة.

وأضاف: «قلت لطلال سلامة إذا بتحط لي اسم فكني من الأسماء اللي تكره الناس فيني قبل العمل، فاختار اسما سهلا من 3 حروف: سهم».