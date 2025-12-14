The composer Prince Ahmed bin Sultan revealed the reason for choosing the nickname "Sahm," indicating that the Saudi artist Talal Salama was the one who suggested the name.

He said in a video clip that a positive event related to the Saudi stock market was behind the idea.

He added: "I told Talal Salama, if you're going to give me a name, spare me from the names that people dislike about me before the work, so he chose an easy name of 3 letters: Sahm."