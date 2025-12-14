يشارك لاعب الكورة السابق سعيد العويران في فيلم «رهين» بشخصية «عاتق» زعيم إحدى العصابات.

ويعرض الفيلم السعودي حالياً على إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية فيما سيتم عرضه اعتباراً من اليوم في صالات السينما.

قصة الفيلم

وتدور قصة الفيلم حول سطّام، الغارق في الديون والمتورط في سلسلة من الإخفاقات، فيقرر اتخاذ خطوة غير تقليدية للخروج من أزمته عن طريق الاختطاف.

وأظهر مقطع قصير «العويران»، وهو يؤدي دور زعيم عصابة «أبو عاتق» ويحمل مسدسا ويهدد أبا وابنه ويطالبهما بدفع مبلغ مالي مقابل إطلاق سراح الرهينة.