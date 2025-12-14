Former football player Saeed Al-Owiran participates in the film "Hostage" as "Ateq," the leader of one of the gangs.

The Saudi film is currently being shown on one of the online platforms, and it will be screened starting today in cinemas.

Film Story

The story of the film revolves around Sattam, who is drowning in debt and involved in a series of failures, and decides to take an unconventional step to escape his crisis through kidnapping.

A short clip shows "Al-Owiran" portraying the role of gang leader "Abu Ateq," holding a gun and threatening a father and son, demanding a sum of money in exchange for the release of the hostage.