The Egyptian artist Huda Al-Mufti revealed the criteria she looks for in her life partner, firmly rejecting stingy men, and indicating that she is not obliged to marry unless it is for true love.

This came during her appearance on the program "Laylat Fantastik with Abla Fahita" on MBC Egypt, where she said: "I will only marry for love, because I don't need to get married. I will want to marry when I love the person I love."

Huda Al-Mufti added that the specifications of her dream man come in the form of a "package," emphasizing that the only trait she cannot accept is stinginess.

She also revealed her love for men's style in clothing and expressed her admiration for the style of artists Ghada Abdel Razek and Rogina, confirming that she considers them role models in elegance.

It is worth mentioning that Huda Al-Mufti's latest work was the series "80 Baku," which was shown on the "Shahid" platform last Ramadan and achieved notable success, featuring Intisar, Rahma Ahmed Farag, Donia Sami, and Khaled Mokhtar, written by Ghada Abdel Aal and directed by Kawthar Younis.