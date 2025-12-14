كشفت الفنانة المصرية هدى المفتي المعايير التي تبحث عنها في شريك حياتها، مؤكدة رفضها القاطع للرجل البخيل، ومشيرة إلى أنها ليست مضطرة للزواج إلا عن حب حقيقي.

جاء ذلك خلال ظهورها في برنامج «ليلة فونطاستيك مع آبلة فاهيتا» على قناة MBC مصر، حيث قالت: «أنا مش هتجوز غير عن حب، لأنى مش محتاجة أتجوز. أنا هبقى عايزة أتجوز لما أحب، الشخص اللى بحبه».

وأضافت هدى المفتي أن مواصفات فارس أحلامها تأتي على شكل «باكج»، مشددة على أن الصفة الوحيدة التي لا يمكنها تقبلها هي البخل.

كما كشفت عشقها للستايل الرجالي في الملابس، وأبدت إعجابها بأسلوب الفنانات غادة عبدالرازق وروجينا، مؤكدة أنها تعتبرهما قدوة في الأناقة.

يذكر أن آخر أعمال هدى المفتي كان مسلسل «80 باكو»، الذي عُرض على منصة «شاهد» في رمضان الماضي، وحقق نجاحاً لافتاً، بمشاركة انتصار، ورحمة أحمد فرج، ودنيا سامي، وخالد مختار، من تأليف غادة عبدالعال وإخراج كوثر يونس.