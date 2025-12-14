كشفت الفنانة المصرية هدى المفتي المعايير التي تبحث عنها في شريك حياتها، مؤكدة رفضها القاطع للرجل البخيل، ومشيرة إلى أنها ليست مضطرة للزواج إلا عن حب حقيقي.
جاء ذلك خلال ظهورها في برنامج «ليلة فونطاستيك مع آبلة فاهيتا» على قناة MBC مصر، حيث قالت: «أنا مش هتجوز غير عن حب، لأنى مش محتاجة أتجوز. أنا هبقى عايزة أتجوز لما أحب، الشخص اللى بحبه».
وأضافت هدى المفتي أن مواصفات فارس أحلامها تأتي على شكل «باكج»، مشددة على أن الصفة الوحيدة التي لا يمكنها تقبلها هي البخل.
كما كشفت عشقها للستايل الرجالي في الملابس، وأبدت إعجابها بأسلوب الفنانات غادة عبدالرازق وروجينا، مؤكدة أنها تعتبرهما قدوة في الأناقة.
يذكر أن آخر أعمال هدى المفتي كان مسلسل «80 باكو»، الذي عُرض على منصة «شاهد» في رمضان الماضي، وحقق نجاحاً لافتاً، بمشاركة انتصار، ورحمة أحمد فرج، ودنيا سامي، وخالد مختار، من تأليف غادة عبدالعال وإخراج كوثر يونس.
The Egyptian artist Huda Al-Mufti revealed the criteria she looks for in her life partner, firmly rejecting stingy men, and indicating that she is not obliged to marry unless it is for true love.
This came during her appearance on the program "Laylat Fantastik with Abla Fahita" on MBC Egypt, where she said: "I will only marry for love, because I don't need to get married. I will want to marry when I love the person I love."
Huda Al-Mufti added that the specifications of her dream man come in the form of a "package," emphasizing that the only trait she cannot accept is stinginess.
She also revealed her love for men's style in clothing and expressed her admiration for the style of artists Ghada Abdel Razek and Rogina, confirming that she considers them role models in elegance.
It is worth mentioning that Huda Al-Mufti's latest work was the series "80 Baku," which was shown on the "Shahid" platform last Ramadan and achieved notable success, featuring Intisar, Rahma Ahmed Farag, Donia Sami, and Khaled Mokhtar, written by Ghada Abdel Aal and directed by Kawthar Younis.