دخلت الفنانة المصرية جليلة محمود، المعروفة بأبرز أدوارها في فيلم «الكيت كات»، المستشفى خلال الساعات الماضية إثر تعرضها لوعكة صحية مفاجئة، لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

تفاصيل الوعكة الصحية

وكشف نجل الفنانة جليلة محمود في تصريحات صحفية، تفاصيل الوعكة، مؤكداً أنها تعاني من حالة ضيق تنفس حاد نقلها بشكل عاجل إلى المستشفى نتيجة تعرضها لمضاعفات شديدة بعد إصابتها بالفايروس المنتشر الجديد ستراتوس.

نقل الفنانة جليلة محمود إلى المستشفى.. ونجلها يكشف التفاصيل

مطالبات بالدعاء من الجمهور

وتابع نجلها أنه جرى وضعها على جهاز تنفس صناعي داخل وحدة العناية المركزة لمتابعة حالتها أولاً بأول، مطالباً الجمهور بالدعاء لها بالشفاء العاجل.

من هي الفنانة جليلة محمود؟

تعد جليلة محمود إحدى نجمات السينما المصرية في فترة التسعينيات، وبرزت بشكل خاص من خلال مشاركتها مع الفنان الراحل محمود عبدالعزيز في فيلم «الكيت كات»، إذ تركت بصمة واضحة بأدائها الفني.

أشهر أعمالها

عرفت جليلة محمود بأدوارها المتنوعة في السينما والتلفزيون، وشاركت مع كبار النجوم في مجموعة من الأعمال البارزة، من بينها أفلام «حمام الملاطيلي»، «الشياطين»، «الكورة»، مسلسلات «المفسدون في الأرض»، «الشهد والدموع»، «هوانم جاردن سيتي».