نقل الفنانة جليلة محمود إلى المستشفى.. ونجلها يكشف التفاصيل

The Egyptian artist Jalila Mahmoud, known for her prominent role in the film "Al-Kit Kat," was admitted to the hospital in the past few hours due to a sudden health crisis, to receive the necessary medical care.

Details of the Health Crisis

Jalila Mahmoud's son revealed in press statements the details of the health crisis, confirming that she is suffering from a severe shortness of breath that urgently transported her to the hospital due to severe complications after contracting the new widespread virus Stratos.

Calls for Prayers from the Public

He added that she has been placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit to monitor her condition closely, urging the public to pray for her swift recovery.

Who is the Artist Jalila Mahmoud?

Jalila Mahmoud is considered one of the stars of Egyptian cinema in the 1990s, particularly shining through her collaboration with the late artist Mahmoud Abdel Aziz in the film "Al-Kit Kat," where she left a clear mark with her artistic performance.

Her Most Famous Works

Jalila Mahmoud is known for her diverse roles in cinema and television, having collaborated with major stars in a number of prominent works, including the films "Hammam Al-Malatili," "The Devils," "Al-Koura," and the series "The Corruptors on Earth," "Tears and Honey," and "Hawanim Garden City."