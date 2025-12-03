The Egyptian artist Mona Zaki has settled the controversy surrounding her new film "The Lady," which addresses the biography of the legendary singer Umm Kulthum, affirming her complete respect for all opinions and criticisms directed at the work after the promotional trailer was released.

An Exceptional Challenge

During the special seminar for the film on the sidelines of her participation in the Marrakech Film Festival, Mona Zaki described "The Lady" as "the most difficult project of my life," noting that the difficulty of the role stems from the exceptional status that Umm Kulthum occupies in the Arab consciousness.

Confidence in Marwan Hamed

Zaki revealed that her acceptance to take on the experience was driven by her great confidence in director Marwan Hamed, stating: "If it weren't for Marwan Hamed, I wouldn't have had the courage to take on this experience," pointing out that the script offers a different treatment of the artistic biography.

Response to Criticism

Regarding the ongoing debate about portraying the character of Umm Kulthum, she said: "I don't understand what this controversy is about... My role is to present what I feel from within, and I will respect all opinions no matter what."

Stars and Creators

The film "The Lady" is considered one of the largest cinematic production projects, with a script by Ahmed Mourad, directed by Marwan Hamed, and produced by Ahmed Badawy and Tamer Morsi. Alongside Mona Zaki, the film features actors Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tamer Nabil, and Sayed Ragab.

Guest Stars

The film also includes several guest stars, most notably Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Karim Abdel Aziz, Nelly Karim, and Amina Khalil.