حسمت الفنانة المصرية منى زكي الجدل المثار حول فيلمها الجديد «الست» الذي يتناول السيرة الذاتية لكوكب الشرق أم كلثوم، مؤكدة احترامها الكامل لجميع الآراء والانتقادات التي طالت العمل بعد طرح البرومو الدعائي.

تحدٍ استثنائي

وخلال الندوة الخاصة بالفيلم على هامش مشاركتها في مهرجان مراكش السينمائي، وصفت منى زكي «الست» بأنه «أصعب مشروع في حياتي»، مشيرة إلى أن صعوبة الدور نابعة من المكانة الاستثنائية التي تحتلها أم كلثوم في الوجدان العربي.

ثقة في مروان حامد

وكشفت زكي أن قبولها خوض التجربة جاء بدافع ثقتها الكبيرة في المخرج مروان حامد، قائلة: «لولا وجود مروان حامد ما كان لدي الشجاعة لخوض هذه التجربة»، لافتة إلى أن السيناريو يقدم معالجة مختلفة للسيرة الفنية.

رد على الانتقادات

وعن الجدل الدائر حول تجسيد شخصية أم كلثوم، قالت: «مش فاهمة الجدل ده سببه إيه… دوري إني أقدم اللي أحسه من جوايا، وهحترم كل الآراء مهما كانت».

أبطال وصنّاع

ويعد فيلم «الست» من أضخم مشاريع الإنتاج السينمائي، وهو من سيناريو أحمد مراد، وإخراج مروان حامد، وإنتاج أحمد بدوي وتامر مرسي، ويشارك في بطولته إلى جانب منى زكي كل من محمد فراج، وأحمد خالد صالح، وتامر نبيل، وسيد رجب.

ضيوف شرف

كما يضم الفيلم عدداً من ضيوف الشرف، أبرزهم أحمد حلمي، وعمرو سعد، وكريم عبد العزيز، ونيللي كريم، وأمينة خليل.