تحدثت الفنانة المصرية زينة عن موقفها من الارتباط والزواج، مؤكدة أنها أصبحت أقل ثقة في الرجال وأكثر تحفظًا في العلاقات، رغم احترامها للرجال من حولها.

لم أعد أثق في الرجال

وقالت زينة خلال ظهورها في برنامج «الصورة» مع الإعلامية لميس الحديدي: «أنا مشوفتش رجالة في حياتي ومتعقدة وبقيت أقرف منهم، لكن فيه رجالة بحترمهم طبعًا زي أبويا وأخواتي وأجواز أصحابي ناس محترمة فيهم نماذج محترمة وفي نماذج لعلاقات ناجحة».

مواصفات شريك حياتها

وأوضحت أنها تبحث في شريك حياتها عن شخصية مميزة، سواء كان ذكيًا وعمليًا رغم حدة طباعه، أو بسيطًا بأخلاق طيبة، مؤكدة أنها لا تقبل الارتباط بشخص يفتقد هاتين الصفتين معًا.

أرفض أعمالًا مهمة بسبب المضايقات

وفي ما يتعلق بعملها، شددت زينة على أنها حاسمة في مواقع التصوير، ولا تسمح بتكرار الإساءة، موضحة أنها لا يمكن أن تتعاون مجددًا مع أي شخص يزعجها مهما كانت قيمة العمل، مضيفة: «الرزق بيد ربنا، ومحدش يقدر يزيد عن المكتوب».

آخر أعمال زينة

ومن جانب آخر، حققت زينة نجاحاً كبيراً وتفاعلاً واسعاً بدورها في مسلسل «ورد وشوكلاتة»، الذي جمعها مع الفنان محمد فراج، وضم العمل مجموعة من النجوم منهم مريم الخشت، مها نصار، صفاء الطوخي، عمرو مهدي، محمد سليمان، بالإضافة إلى الوجوه الصاعدة، والعمل من تأليف الكاتب محمد رجاء، وإخراج محمد العدل.