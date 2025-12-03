The Egyptian artist Zina spoke about her stance on relationships and marriage, confirming that she has become less trusting of men and more reserved in relationships, despite her respect for the men around her.

I No Longer Trust Men

Zina said during her appearance on the program "Al-Soura" with the media personality Lamis Al-Hadidi: "I haven't seen real men in my life and I've become frustrated with them, but there are men I respect, of course, like my father, my brothers, and the husbands of my friends—respectable people who are good examples and there are models of successful relationships."

Specifications of Her Life Partner

She clarified that she is looking for a distinctive personality in her life partner, whether he is intelligent and practical despite his strong temperament, or simple with good morals, emphasizing that she will not accept being with someone who lacks both qualities.

I Refuse Important Works Due to Harassment

Regarding her work, Zina stressed that she is decisive on set and does not allow repeated harassment, explaining that she cannot collaborate again with anyone who bothers her, no matter how valuable the work is, adding: "Provision is in God's hands, and no one can exceed what is written."

Zina's Latest Works

On another note, Zina achieved great success and wide interaction with her role in the series "Ward wa Chocolata," which brought her together with the artist Mohamed Farag, and included a group of stars such as Mariam El Khasht, Maha Nassar, Safaa El Toukhi, Amr Mahdi, and Mohamed Soliman, in addition to emerging faces. The work was written by the author Mohamed Raga and directed by Mohamed El Adl.