كشف يوسف الغيث مدير أعمال الفنانة حياة الفهد تطورات حالتها الصحية إثر الوعكة التي آلمت بها أخيراً.
وقال الغيث في تصريحات إعلامية: «مساكم الله بالخير، حبيت بس انوه عن موضوع الحالة الصحية لأم سوزان.. أم سوزان تعرضت أمس لوعكه صحية حادة جداً ما استدعى دخولها المرة الثانية للعناية الطبية بلندن».
التهابات حادة
وأضاف «صار لها بعض الالتهابات الحادة للأسف الشديد، وكنا صراحة في حالة استنفار لأن فجأة حالتها تدهورت للأسف، لكن الحمد لله رب العالمين مع الرعاية الطبية والأدوية والمضادات الحيوية الحمد لله رب العالمين اليوم استقرت صحتها مرة ثانية».
وتابع «طبعاً في أمور طبية أنا ماني مختص أني أتكلم فيها ولا أعني بالتفصيل لأن هذا الشيء أمور شخصية خاصة فيها.. لكن الحمد لله حبيت اطمنكم أن اليوم حالتها جداً مستقرة لله الحمد والشكر هذه النقطة المهمة اللي حبيت اطمن الجمهور واطمن الجميع».
Youssef Al-Ghaith, the manager of the artist Hayat Al-Fahd, revealed developments regarding her health condition following the recent illness she experienced.
Al-Ghaith stated in media remarks: “Good evening, everyone. I just wanted to highlight the health condition of Umm Suzanne... Umm Suzanne experienced a very severe health crisis yesterday, which required her second admission to medical care in London.”
Acute Infections
He added, “Unfortunately, she has developed some acute infections, and we were honestly in a state of alert because her condition suddenly deteriorated. But thank God, with medical care, medications, and antibiotics, her health has stabilized again today.”
He continued, “Of course, there are medical matters that I am not qualified to discuss in detail because these are personal issues related to her... But thank God, I wanted to reassure you that her condition is very stable today, and I am grateful for that. This is the important point I wanted to share with the audience and reassure everyone.”