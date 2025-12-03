Youssef Al-Ghaith, the manager of the artist Hayat Al-Fahd, revealed developments regarding her health condition following the recent illness she experienced.

Al-Ghaith stated in media remarks: “Good evening, everyone. I just wanted to highlight the health condition of Umm Suzanne... Umm Suzanne experienced a very severe health crisis yesterday, which required her second admission to medical care in London.”

Acute Infections

He added, “Unfortunately, she has developed some acute infections, and we were honestly in a state of alert because her condition suddenly deteriorated. But thank God, with medical care, medications, and antibiotics, her health has stabilized again today.”

He continued, “Of course, there are medical matters that I am not qualified to discuss in detail because these are personal issues related to her... But thank God, I wanted to reassure you that her condition is very stable today, and I am grateful for that. This is the important point I wanted to share with the audience and reassure everyone.”