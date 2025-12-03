كشف يوسف الغيث مدير أعمال الفنانة حياة الفهد تطورات حالتها الصحية إثر الوعكة التي آلمت بها أخيراً.

وقال الغيث في تصريحات إعلامية: «مساكم الله بالخير، حبيت بس انوه عن موضوع الحالة الصحية لأم سوزان.. أم سوزان تعرضت أمس لوعكه صحية حادة جداً ما استدعى دخولها المرة الثانية للعناية الطبية بلندن».

التهابات حادة

وأضاف «صار لها بعض الالتهابات الحادة للأسف الشديد، وكنا صراحة في حالة استنفار لأن فجأة حالتها تدهورت للأسف، لكن الحمد لله رب العالمين مع الرعاية الطبية والأدوية والمضادات الحيوية الحمد لله رب العالمين اليوم استقرت صحتها مرة ثانية».

وتابع «طبعاً في أمور طبية أنا ماني مختص أني أتكلم فيها ولا أعني بالتفصيل لأن هذا الشيء أمور شخصية خاصة فيها.. لكن الحمد لله حبيت اطمنكم أن اليوم حالتها جداً مستقرة لله الحمد والشكر هذه النقطة المهمة اللي حبيت اطمن الجمهور واطمن الجميع».