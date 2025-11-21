تواجه الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب سلسلة من الأزمات الجديدة المتعلقة بحساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد أن تقدمت ببلاغ رسمي ضد مدير حساباتها السابق يوسف سرور، متهمة إياه بالاستيلاء على مبلغ 84 ألف دولار من أرباحها.

من جهته، رد يوسف سرور بتقديم بلاغ ضدها في قسم شرطة الشيخ زايد، متهمًا شيرين بالتهديد والشتم نتيجة خلافات مستمرة حول إدارة حساباتها وكلمات السر الخاصة بها.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في سياق مشكلات متكررة عاشتها شيرين سابقًا، إذ أكدت للجمهور أن الحسابات القديمة والقناة على «يوتيوب» لم تعد تحت سيطرتها، محذرة من تصديق أي محتوى يتم تداوله عبرها، وأعلنت إطلاق حساباتها الجديدة لمتابعة أعمالها الفنية.

كما اندلعت خلافات عائلية بين شيرين وشقيقها محمد عبد الوهاب، حيث اتهمته بالاستيلاء على حساباتها وبيعها لشخص آخر، فيما نفى شقيقها هذه الاتهامات مؤكدًا أن النيابة أخلت سبيله بعد التحقيقات.

وكانت «عكاظ» كشفت أن شيرين عبدالوهاب تعيش حالة من الانعزال والاكتئاب، إضافة إلى معاناتها من زيادة الوزن التي حالت دون ظهورها مؤخرًا، ما دفعها لتعليق نشاطها الفني مؤقتًا وإلغاء جميع ارتباطاتها لحين إشعار آخر.