The artist Sherine Abdel Wahab is facing a series of new crises related to her accounts on social media, after she filed an official complaint against her former account manager, Youssef Sarour, accusing him of embezzling $84,000 from her earnings.

In response, Youssef Sarour filed a complaint against her at the Sheikh Zayed police station, accusing Sherine of threats and insults due to ongoing disputes over the management of her accounts and their passwords.

These developments come in the context of recurring problems that Sherine has faced in the past, as she confirmed to the public that the old accounts and the channel on "YouTube" are no longer under her control, warning against believing any content circulated through them, and announced the launch of her new accounts to follow her artistic work.

Family disputes have also erupted between Sherine and her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, as she accused him of seizing her accounts and selling them to someone else, while her brother denied these accusations, confirming that the prosecution released him after the investigations.

Al-Okaz revealed that Sherine Abdel Wahab is living in a state of isolation and depression, in addition to suffering from weight gain that has prevented her from appearing recently, prompting her to temporarily suspend her artistic activities and cancel all her commitments until further notice.