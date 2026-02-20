اعترف مجلس بلدية مانسفيلد شاير في ولاية فيكتوريا بأخطر خطأ إداري في تاريخ المدينة، إذ استمر لمدة 17 عاماً، وتسبب في فرض غرامات مواقف سيارات أعلى من الحد القانوني على مئات السائقين، ما أثار موجة جدل واسعة حول شفافية آليات تحصيل الغرامات المحلية في أستراليا.

ووفقاً لتصريحات المجلس، يعود الخطأ إلى عام 2009، وشمل ما لا يقل عن 765 مخالفة، حيث تم فرض مبالغ أعلى من الحد المسموح قانونياً دون تصويت رسمي. وبحسب قانون السلامة على الطرق لعام 1986، يحق للمجالس المحلية تحديد الغرامات بين 41 و102 دولار أسترالي، لكن تجاوز الحد الأعلى يحتاج موافقة رسمية، وهو ما لم يحدث.

ونتيجة لهذا الخلل، جمع المجلس نحو 34,588 دولاراً أسترالياً إضافية من السائقين، بالإضافة إلى نحو 10 آلاف دولار أخرى كرسوم متأخرة وتكاليف قانونية، لتصبح ملايين السنتات دفعت بلا وجه حق على مدى سنوات طويلة، وفق ما نقلته صحيفة ديلي ميل.

وأكد رئيس البلدية ستيف رابي أن المجلس بدأ إجراءات تصحيح الوضع، مع استرداد الأموال للمتضررين مباشرة دون الحاجة لتقديم طلبات، موضحاً: «نحن لا نتردد في الاعتراف بالأخطاء، وقد حددنا المشكلة وسنعمل على إصلاحها فوراً»، ومقدماً اعتذاراً للسكان عن المبالغ الزائدة التي دفعوها.

وأكد المجلس أن الغرامات الزائدة لم تهدف لتحقيق أرباح، بل لضمان تنظيم عادل لأماكن الوقوف، وأن إعادة الأموال لن تؤثر على الضرائب أو الرسوم المحلية، في حين سلطت الحادثة الضوء على ضرورة الشفافية والرقابة في إدارة الغرامات العامة.