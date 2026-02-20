The Mansfield Shire Council in Victoria has acknowledged the most serious administrative error in the city's history, which lasted for 17 years and resulted in imposing parking fines higher than the legal limit on hundreds of drivers, sparking widespread controversy over the transparency of local fine collection mechanisms in Australia.

According to council statements, the error dates back to 2009 and involved at least 765 violations, where amounts higher than the legally permitted limit were imposed without an official vote. According to the Road Safety Act of 1986, local councils have the authority to set fines between 41 and 102 Australian dollars, but exceeding the upper limit requires official approval, which did not occur.

As a result of this oversight, the council collected approximately 34,588 Australian dollars extra from drivers, in addition to around 10,000 dollars in late fees and legal costs, resulting in millions of cents paid unjustly over many years, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Mayor, Steve Rabi, confirmed that the council has begun corrective measures, with refunds being issued to affected individuals directly without the need for applications, stating: "We do not hesitate to acknowledge mistakes, we have identified the problem and will work to fix it immediately," while apologizing to residents for the excess amounts they paid.

The council emphasized that the excess fines were not intended to generate profit, but to ensure fair regulation of parking spaces, and that the refunding of money would not affect local taxes or fees, while the incident highlighted the need for transparency and oversight in the management of public fines.