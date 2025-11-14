يشهد مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي في دورته الـ46، اليوم الجمعة، عرضاً عالمياً أول في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا للفيلم الروائي الطويل «كان ياما كان في غزة» (Once Upon a Time in Gaza) من إخراج التوأم الفلسطيني عرب وطرزان ناصر، وذلك على المسرح الكبير بدار الأوبرا المصرية، ضمن عروض المسابقة الدولية الرسمية للمهرجان.

ويُعد «كان ياما كان في غزة» إنتاجاً مشتركاً بين فرنسا، فلسطين، ألمانيا، البرتغال، قطر، والأردن، ويمتد لمدة 87 دقيقة، وتجري أحداثه في غزة عام 2007 حول طالب شاب اسمه يحيى.

شهد الفيلم عرضه العالمي الأول بمهرجان كان السينمائي الدولي وفاز بجائزة أفضل مخرج في مسابقة نظرة ما، بعدها عُرض في أكثر من عشرين مهرجان من بينها مهرجان يريفان السينمائي الدولي جولدن أبريكوت، مهرجان وارسو السينمائي الدولي، مهرجان بروكسيل الدولي للأفلام، ومهرجان ساو باولو السينمائي الدولي، كما يشارك في مهرجان الدوحة السينمائي، والمهرجان الدولي للفيلم بمراكش.

واشتهرا المخرجان عرب وطرزان ناصر، التوأمان الفلسطينيان المقيمان في فرنسا، بفيلمهما الأول «غزة مونامور» الذي عُرض في مهرجان البندقية 2020 وحاز جائزة «نظرة ما» في كان.

ويُعد «كان ياما كان في غزة» ثاني أفلامهما الروائية الطويلة، ويضم طاقم تمثيل فلسطيني شاب بقيادة الطفل ياسر حمدان، إلى جانب الممثلين صالح بكري وهيام عباس في أدوار داعمة.

وحصل الفيلم على دعم من صندوق السينما العالمي في برلين، ومؤسسة الدوحة للأفلام، وصندوق السينما الأردني، مما يعكس التعاون العربي-الأوروبي في دعم السينما الفلسطينية المستقلة.

ويأتي اختيار «كان ياما كان في غزة» ضمن المسابقة الدولية للمهرجان – الذي يرأسه الممثل حسين فهمي – تأكيداً على دور القاهرة كمنصة رئيسية للسينما العربية والإفريقية، حيث يتنافس الفيلم على جائزة الهرم الذهبي مع 12 فيلماً آخر من دول مثل إيطاليا، اليابان، وجنوب أفريقيا.

وقال المخرجان في بيان صحفي: «نأمل أن يحمل الفيلم صوت غزة إلى العالم، ليس كضحية فقط، بل كمصدر للإبداع والصمود»، ومن المتوقع حضور صناع الفيلم، بالإضافة إلى لجنة تحكيم المسابقة الدولية برئاسة المخرج الإيطالي لوكا غوادانيينو.