The 46th Cairo International Film Festival witnesses today, Friday, a world premiere in the Middle East and North Africa for the feature film "Once Upon a Time in Gaza," directed by the Palestinian twin brothers Arab and Tarzan Nasser, at the main stage of the Egyptian Opera House, as part of the official international competition screenings of the festival.

"Once Upon a Time in Gaza" is a co-production between France, Palestine, Germany, Portugal, Qatar, and Jordan, running for 87 minutes. The events take place in Gaza in 2007, focusing on a young student named Yahya.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Best Director award in the Un Certain Regard section. It has since been screened at over twenty festivals, including the Yerevan Golden Apricot International Film Festival, the Warsaw International Film Festival, the Brussels International Film Festival, and the São Paulo International Film Festival. It is also participating in the Doha Film Festival and the Marrakech International Film Festival.

The directors Arab and Tarzan Nasser, the Palestinian twins residing in France, gained fame with their first film "Gaza Mon Amour," which was screened at the Venice Film Festival in 2020 and won the "Un Certain Regard" award at Cannes.

"Once Upon a Time in Gaza" is their second feature film and features a young Palestinian cast led by child actor Yasser Hamdan, alongside actors Saleh Bakri and Hiam Abbass in supporting roles.

The film received support from the World Cinema Fund in Berlin, the Doha Film Institute, and the Jordanian Film Fund, reflecting Arab-European cooperation in supporting independent Palestinian cinema.

The selection of "Once Upon a Time in Gaza" for the festival's international competition – chaired by actor Hussein Fahmy – reaffirms Cairo's role as a major platform for Arab and African cinema, as the film competes for the Golden Pyramid award alongside 12 other films from countries such as Italy, Japan, and South Africa.

The directors stated in a press release: "We hope the film carries the voice of Gaza to the world, not just as a victim, but as a source of creativity and resilience." The film's creators, along with the international competition jury headed by Italian director Luca Guadagnino, are expected to attend.