مايا دياب تفتح النار لمنتقدي دينا الشربيني وتدافع عنها وسط حملات الهجوم
14 نوفمبر 2025 - 15:17
آخر تحديث 14 نوفمبر 2025 - 15:17
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
خرجت الفنانة اللبنانية مايا دياب للدفاع عن صديقتها الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني، مؤكدة رفضها للهجوم الأخير عليها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، واصفة ما يحدث بأنه استباحة للمشاهير عبر الشائعات والمحتوى المدفوع.
مايا دياب تهاجم منتقدي دينا الشربيني
وقالت دياب في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، إن الحسابات التي تتقاضى أموالًا لنشر محتوى سلبي عن دينا غير أمينة، موضحاً أن كثيرين يروجون للأخبار من جانب واحد دون معرفة الحقيقة كاملة.
وأضافت دياب أن ما يحدث لا يليق لا بفنانة عربية ولا بالإعلام الفني، قائلة: «الناس اللي يعرفوا القصة من جانب واحد، أتمنى ما يعرفوا الحقيقة».
رفض التنمر
كما شددت دياب على أن الشهرة لا تمنح الحق في الإساءة أو التنمر على الشخصيات المعروفة، قائلة: «هناك استباحة للناس لأنهم مشهورين.. دينا بنت مفيش منها في الوسط الفني».
دينا الشربيني تحت الضغط النفسي
وختمت مايا دياب حديثها بالتعبير عن تعاطفها مع دينا الشربيني، مؤكدة أن الأزمة أثرت على الفنانة وأسرتها وجمهورها، مضيفة: «مش بس هي وعيلتها متضايقين، كل محبيها متضايقين ويا ريت ما يعرفوا الحقيقة ولا تستهانوا بالأذية اللي ما تستاهلهاش».
The Lebanese artist Maya Diab came out to defend her friend, the Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny, confirming her rejection of the recent attacks on her on social media, describing what is happening as a violation of celebrities through rumors and paid content.
Maya Diab Attacks Critics of Dina El Sherbiny
Diab said in a video clip on her official Instagram account that the accounts that receive money to publish negative content about Dina are not trustworthy, explaining that many promote news from one side without knowing the whole truth.
Diab added that what is happening is not fitting for an Arab artist or the artistic media, saying: "The people who know the story from one side, I hope they don't know the truth."
Rejection of Bullying
Diab also emphasized that fame does not grant the right to insult or bully well-known personalities, saying: "There is a violation of people because they are famous... Dina is a unique girl in the artistic community."
Dina El Sherbiny Under Psychological Pressure
Maya Diab concluded her remarks by expressing her sympathy for Dina El Sherbiny, confirming that the crisis has affected the artist, her family, and her audience, adding: "Not only she and her family are upset, all her fans are upset, and I wish they didn't know the truth, and don't underestimate the harm that she doesn't deserve."