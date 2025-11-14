خرجت الفنانة اللبنانية مايا دياب للدفاع عن صديقتها الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني، مؤكدة رفضها للهجوم الأخير عليها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، واصفة ما يحدث بأنه استباحة للمشاهير عبر الشائعات والمحتوى المدفوع.
مايا دياب تفتح النار لمنتقدي دينا الشربيني وتدافع عنها وسط حملات الهجوم

مايا دياب تهاجم منتقدي دينا الشربيني

وقالت دياب في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، إن الحسابات التي تتقاضى أموالًا لنشر محتوى سلبي عن دينا غير أمينة، موضحاً أن كثيرين يروجون للأخبار من جانب واحد دون معرفة الحقيقة كاملة.

وأضافت دياب أن ما يحدث لا يليق لا بفنانة عربية ولا بالإعلام الفني، قائلة: «الناس اللي يعرفوا القصة من جانب واحد، أتمنى ما يعرفوا الحقيقة».
رفض التنمر

كما شددت دياب على أن الشهرة لا تمنح الحق في الإساءة أو التنمر على الشخصيات المعروفة، قائلة: «هناك استباحة للناس لأنهم مشهورين.. دينا بنت مفيش منها في الوسط الفني».
دينا الشربيني تحت الضغط النفسي

وختمت مايا دياب حديثها بالتعبير عن تعاطفها مع دينا الشربيني، مؤكدة أن الأزمة أثرت على الفنانة وأسرتها وجمهورها، مضيفة: «مش بس هي وعيلتها متضايقين، كل محبيها متضايقين ويا ريت ما يعرفوا الحقيقة ولا تستهانوا بالأذية اللي ما تستاهلهاش».
