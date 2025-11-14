مايا دياب تفتح النار لمنتقدي دينا الشربيني وتدافع عنها وسط حملات الهجوم

The Lebanese artist Maya Diab came out to defend her friend, the Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny, confirming her rejection of the recent attacks on her on social media, describing what is happening as a violation of celebrities through rumors and paid content.



Maya Diab Attacks Critics of Dina El Sherbiny

Diab said in a video clip on her official Instagram account that the accounts that receive money to publish negative content about Dina are not trustworthy, explaining that many promote news from one side without knowing the whole truth.

Diab added that what is happening is not fitting for an Arab artist or the artistic media, saying: "The people who know the story from one side, I hope they don't know the truth."



Rejection of Bullying

Diab also emphasized that fame does not grant the right to insult or bully well-known personalities, saying: "There is a violation of people because they are famous... Dina is a unique girl in the artistic community."



Dina El Sherbiny Under Psychological Pressure

Maya Diab concluded her remarks by expressing her sympathy for Dina El Sherbiny, confirming that the crisis has affected the artist, her family, and her audience, adding: "Not only she and her family are upset, all her fans are upset, and I wish they didn't know the truth, and don't underestimate the harm that she doesn't deserve."

