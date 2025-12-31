At the end of each year, the Financial Times publishes its predictions for the major economic events of the upcoming year, and this year the newspaper has selected some questions that are on investors' minds, such as the impact of Trump's tariffs and the fate of what it described as the artificial intelligence bubble.



The predictions included gold prices and forecasts for them reaching $5,000 per ounce by 2026.



In terms of trading, precious metals recorded record annual gains in 2025, during which silver and platinum prices more than doubled, and gold reached consecutive record high levels, achieving its strongest performance in over four decades. During the day, prices fell in a quiet trading session amid holiday atmospheres.



Biggest Gains



Gold fell in spot transactions to $4318.90 per ounce, the lowest level in more than two weeks. U.S. gold futures for February delivery dropped 1.5% to $4318.90 per ounce.



The precious metal surged by about 65% in 2025, marking the largest annual gains since 1979, due to factors including interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, demand from central banks, and rising holdings in exchange-traded funds.