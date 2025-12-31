في نهاية كل عام، تصدر صحيفة فايننشال تايمز توقعاتها لأبرز الأحداث الاقتصادية للعام الجديد، واختارت الصحيفة هذا العام بعض الأسئلة التي تدور في أذهان المستثمرين، مثل تأثير رسوم ترمب، ومصير ما وصفته بفقاعة الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وشملت التوقعات أسعار الذهب وتوقعات وصولها مستوى 5 آلاف دولار للأوقية في عام 2026.


وعلى صعيد التداولات، سجلت المعادن النفيسة مكاسب سنوية قياسية في 2025، الذي ارتفعت خلاله أسعار الفضة والبلاتين بأكثر‍ من الضعفين، وسجّل الذهب مستويات قياسية مرتفعة متتالية محققًا بذلك أقوى أداء له ​منذ أكثر من 4 عقود. وخلال اليوم انخفضت الأسعار في جلسة تداول هادئة وسط أجواء العطلة.


أكبر مكاسب


ونزل الذهب في المعاملات الفورية إلى دولار للأوقية وهو أدنى مستوى فيما يزيد عن ​أسبوعين. وانخفضت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم شهر فبراير القادم 1.​5 % إلى 4318.90 دولار للأوقية.


وقفز المعدن النفيس بنحو 65 % في 2025، مسجلًا أكبر مكاسب سنوية منذ 1979؛ نتيجة لعوامل منها أسعار الفائدة فضلًا عن الصراعات الجيوسياسية والطلب من البنوك المركزية وارتفاع حيازات الصناديق المتداولة في البورصة.