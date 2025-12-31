The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, today (Wednesday) directed the implementation of all necessary measures to enhance security and stability in Shabwa Governorate, to secure vital facilities and infrastructure, in accordance with sovereign presidential decisions, emphasizing the need to safeguard the interests of citizens, protect the state's resources, and prevent any attempts to disrupt security and public tranquility, or to hinder services.



Al-Alimi confirmed in a phone call with Shabwa Governor Awad Muhammad bin Al-Wazir, who briefed him on the overall security and service situations, and the level of readiness of the authorities to ensure the stability of the governorate, as well as the measures taken to protect sovereign facilities and the public interests of citizens, and to deter any potential threats.



The Yemeni State's Commitment to Its Duties



Al-Alimi affirmed the state's commitment to support the local authority in carrying out its constitutional and legal responsibilities in coordination with all security and military agencies, in order to meet the needs of citizens, especially during this critical phase, which requires the highest levels of responsibility and discipline.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council praised the honorable role of the people of Shabwa and their steadfast national positions alongside the state and its legitimate institutions at various stages, expressing his confidence in their high awareness and sincere cooperation in maintaining the security and stability of the governorate, and their effective contribution to the process of restoring state institutions and building the desired future.



The Shabwa Tribes Alliance



On another note, the Shabwa Sons and Tribes Alliance, led by Ali bin Doshil Al-Nasi, praised the brotherly and pioneering role of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has demonstrated its deep commitment to de-escalating tensions and preventing vital areas from slipping into chaos, achieving justice for the people of the southern and eastern regions while maintaining neighborhood security, through a return to national agreements. The alliance expressed its condemnation of any military movements with unforeseen consequences targeting the community and tribes of Hadhramaut, as they represent a real threat to social peace in the eastern regions, clarifying that such movements do not serve any just cause.



The Shabwa Tribes Alliance rejected the involvement of forces from outside the sons of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, calling for the prioritization of reason and wisdom, and for not transferring conflicts to Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra.



Rejection of Chaos and Violence



The alliance announced its complete solidarity with the people and tribes of Hadhramaut against any targeting of their safety, and it firmly rejects everything that undermines stability and public tranquility in Hadhramaut, confirming that it is monitoring the situation in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates with concern.



The alliance declared its steadfast support for the decisions of the legitimate leadership represented by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and the decisions of the National Defense Council, as well as the decisions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect civilians in the eastern governorates and to return the forces that were brought to these governorates to their barracks, affirming that sustainable solutions begin by empowering the people of the eastern regions to manage their governorates, neutralizing them from conflicts through the return of all external forces and handing over security and administrative matters to their own people.