وجه رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأربعاء) باتخاذ كافة التدابير اللازمة لتعزيز الأمن، والاستقرار في محافظة شبوة، وتأمين المنشآت الحيوية، والبنية التحتية، تنفيذاً للقرارات الرئاسية السيادية، مشدداً على ضرورة الحفاظ على مصالح المواطنين، وصون مقدرات الدولة، ومنع أي محاولات للإخلال بالأمن والسكينة العامة، أو تعطيل الخدمات.


وأكد العليمي في اتصال هاتفي بمحافظ شبوة عوض محمد بن الوزير، الذي أطلعه على مجمل الأوضاع الأمنية والخدمية، ومستوى جاهزية السلطات لضمان استقرار المحافظة، والإجراءات المتخذة لحماية المنشآت السيادية والمصالح العامة للمواطنين، وردع أي تهديدات محتملة.


حرص الدولة اليمنية على واجباتها


وأكد العليمي، حرص الدولة على دعم السلطة المحلية للقيام بمهماتها الدستورية والقانونية بالتنسيق مع كافة الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية، من أجل تلبية احتياجات المواطنين، خصوصاً في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة، التي تتطلب أعلى درجات المسؤولية، والانضباط.


وأشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، بالدور المشرف لأبناء محافظة شبوة، ومواقفهم الوطنية الثابتة إلى جانب الدولة، ومؤسساتها الشرعية في مختلف المراحل، معبراً عن ثقته بوعيهم العالي، وتعاونهم المخلص في الحفاظ على أمن واستقرار المحافظة، والمساهمة الفاعلة في مسار استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وبناء المستقبل المنشود.


حلف قبائل شبوة


من جهة أخرى، أشاد حلف أبناء وقبائل شبوة بقيادة علي بن دوشل النسي بالدور الأخوي والريادي لقيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، والتي أثبتت حرصها العميق على خفض التصعيد ومنع انزلاق المناطق الحيوية نحو الفوضى، وبما يحقق العدالة لأبناء المناطق الجنوبية والشرقية ويحافظ على أمن الجوار، عبر العودة إلى التوافقات الوطنية، معرباً عن إدانته لأي تحركات عسكرية غير محسوبة العواقب استهدفت مجتمع وقبائل حضرموت، لما تمثله من تهديد حقيقي للسلم المجتمعي في المناطق الشرقية، موضحاً أنها تحركات لا تخدم أي قضية عادلة.


ورفض حلف قبائل شبوة الزج بقوات من خارج أبناء محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، داعياً إلى تغليب صوت العقل والحكمة، وعدم نقل الصراعات إلى حضرموت والمهرة.


رفض الفوضى والعنف


وأعلن الحلف تضامنه المطلق مع أبناء وقبائل حضرموت ضد أي استهداف لسلامتهم، ويؤكد رفضه القاطع لكل ما يزعزع الاستقرار والسكينة العامة في حضرموت، مؤكداً أنه يتابع ما يجري في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة بقلق.


وأعلن الحلف وقوفه الثابت مع قرارات القيادة الشرعية ممثلة برئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وقرارات مجلس الدفاع الوطني، وكذا قرارات المملكة العربية السعودية في حماية المدنيين في المحافظات الشرقية وإعادة القوات التي جلبت لهذه المحافظات إلى ثكناتها، مؤكداً أن الحلول المستدامة تبدأ بتمكين أبناء المناطق الشرقية من إدارة محافظاتهم، وتحييدها عن الصراعات عبر عودة كافة القوات من خارجها وتسليم زمام الأمور الأمنية والإدارية لأبنائها.