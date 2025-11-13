The Red Sea International Film Festival has chosen Oscar-winning American director Sean Baker to head the jury for feature films.

Sean Baker is considered one of the most prominent directors who has made a significant impact in the world of independent cinema, and his latest film "Anora" (2024) won five Oscars in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress (Mikey Madison).

Baker is known for his film "Tangerine" (2015), which was shot entirely using an iPhone 5S, marking a milestone in the journey of independent cinema.

His film "The Florida Project" (2017) received widespread international acclaim and led to actor Willem Dafoe being nominated for an Oscar and for both the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for Best Supporting Actor.

Among Baker's previous works are "Take Out," "Prince of Broadway," and "Starlet," which solidified his unique cinematic style and received significant critical and audience appreciation.

The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place from December 4 to 13 in historic Jeddah, honoring various forms of cinema, including narrative films, animations, and documentaries, featuring works from Asia and Africa, including the Arab world, with 16 feature films competing for the prestigious Yusr Awards.

Faisal Baltyour, the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, stated that director Sean Baker is one of the pioneering filmmakers who has left a unique mark in the world of cinema, distinguished by his authentic storytelling and outstanding artistic vision that has pushed the boundaries of cinematic creativity to new horizons. We appreciate his deep commitment to independent filmmaking and his belief in the power of genuine storytelling to reach audiences. We are pleased to have him join us to head the jury for feature films in our fifth edition, following his remarkable success and exceptional achievement at the 2025 Oscars.

For his part, director Sean Baker said, "I am honored to chair the jury for feature films at the Red Sea International Film Festival this year, continuing the journey started by director Spike Lee."

He added: "I have always admired the way this festival celebrates bold and diverse cinematic voices from around the world, while this year's feature film competition highlights a group of the most prominent and daring new talents from the Arab world, Africa, and Asia."