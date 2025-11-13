اختار مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي المخرج الأمريكي الحائز على جائزة الأوسكار شون بيكر لرئاسة لجنة تحكيم الأفلام الطويلة. 

ويعدّ شون بيكر أحد أبرز المخرجين الذين أحدثوا نقلة نوعية في عالم السينما المستقلة، و فاز فيلمه الأخير أنورا (2024) بخمس جوائز أوسكار عن فئات أفضل فيلم، وأفضل مخرج، وأفضل سيناريو أصلي، وأفضل مونتاج، وأفضل ممثلة (مايكي ماديسون).

و يُعرف بيكر بفيلمه «Tangerine» (2015) الذي صُوِّر بالكامل باستخدام هاتف iPhone 5S، ويُعدّ علامة فارقة في مسيرة السينما المستقلة.

أما فيلمه مشروع فلوريدا (2017)، فقد نال إشادة عالمية واسعة وأدّى إلى ترشيح النجم ويليم دافو لجائزة الأوسكار وجائزتي الغولدن غلوب والبافتا لأفضل ممثل مساعد.

ومن بين أعمال بيكر السابقة Take Out، وPrince of Broadway، وStarlet، التي رسّخت أسلوبه السينمائي الفريد وحظيت بتقدير نقدي وجماهيري كبير.

ويقام مهرجان البحر السينمائي الدولي في الفترة من 4 إلى 13 ديسمبر القادم في جدة التاريخية تكريمًا لمختلف أشكال السينما من أفلام روائية ورسوم متحركة ووثائقية، بمشاركة أعمال من آسيا وأفريقيا، بما في ذلك العالم العربي، وسيتنافس 16 فيلمًا طويلًا على جوائز اليسر المرموقة.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة البحر الأحمر السينمائية فيصل بالطيور، بأن المخرج شون بيكر يعد من المخرجين الرياديين الذين تركوا بصمة فريدة في عالم السينما، وتميّز بتقديم سرد واقعي أصيل ورؤية فنية متميزة دفعت بحدود الإبداع السينمائي إلى آفاق جديدة، و نحن نُقدّر التزامه العميق بصناعة السينما المستقلة وإيمانه بقوة القصة الصادقة في الوصول إلى الجمهور. ويسعدنا انضمامه لترؤس لجنة تحكيم الأفلام الطويلة في دورتنا الخامسة، عقب نجاحه اللافت وتحقيقه إنجازًا استثنائيًا في جوائز الأوسكار لعام 2025.

من جانبه قال المخرج شون بيكر«يشرّفني أن أترأس لجنة تحكيم الأفلام الطويلة في مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي هذا العام، مستكملاً المسيرة التي بدأها المخرج سبايك لي».

وأضاف: لطالما أعجبت بالطريقة التي يحتفي بها هذا المهرجان بالأصوات السينمائية الجريئة والمتنوّعة من مختلف أنحاء العالم، فيما تسلّط مسابقة الأفلام الطويلة هذا العام الضوء على مجموعة من أبرز المواهب الجديدة وأكثرها جرأة وإبداعًا من العالم العربي وأفريقيا وآسيا.