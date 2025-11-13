اختار مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي المخرج الأمريكي الحائز على جائزة الأوسكار شون بيكر لرئاسة لجنة تحكيم الأفلام الطويلة.
ويعدّ شون بيكر أحد أبرز المخرجين الذين أحدثوا نقلة نوعية في عالم السينما المستقلة، و فاز فيلمه الأخير أنورا (2024) بخمس جوائز أوسكار عن فئات أفضل فيلم، وأفضل مخرج، وأفضل سيناريو أصلي، وأفضل مونتاج، وأفضل ممثلة (مايكي ماديسون).
و يُعرف بيكر بفيلمه «Tangerine» (2015) الذي صُوِّر بالكامل باستخدام هاتف iPhone 5S، ويُعدّ علامة فارقة في مسيرة السينما المستقلة.
أما فيلمه مشروع فلوريدا (2017)، فقد نال إشادة عالمية واسعة وأدّى إلى ترشيح النجم ويليم دافو لجائزة الأوسكار وجائزتي الغولدن غلوب والبافتا لأفضل ممثل مساعد.
ومن بين أعمال بيكر السابقة Take Out، وPrince of Broadway، وStarlet، التي رسّخت أسلوبه السينمائي الفريد وحظيت بتقدير نقدي وجماهيري كبير.
ويقام مهرجان البحر السينمائي الدولي في الفترة من 4 إلى 13 ديسمبر القادم في جدة التاريخية تكريمًا لمختلف أشكال السينما من أفلام روائية ورسوم متحركة ووثائقية، بمشاركة أعمال من آسيا وأفريقيا، بما في ذلك العالم العربي، وسيتنافس 16 فيلمًا طويلًا على جوائز اليسر المرموقة.
وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة البحر الأحمر السينمائية فيصل بالطيور، بأن المخرج شون بيكر يعد من المخرجين الرياديين الذين تركوا بصمة فريدة في عالم السينما، وتميّز بتقديم سرد واقعي أصيل ورؤية فنية متميزة دفعت بحدود الإبداع السينمائي إلى آفاق جديدة، و نحن نُقدّر التزامه العميق بصناعة السينما المستقلة وإيمانه بقوة القصة الصادقة في الوصول إلى الجمهور. ويسعدنا انضمامه لترؤس لجنة تحكيم الأفلام الطويلة في دورتنا الخامسة، عقب نجاحه اللافت وتحقيقه إنجازًا استثنائيًا في جوائز الأوسكار لعام 2025.
من جانبه قال المخرج شون بيكر«يشرّفني أن أترأس لجنة تحكيم الأفلام الطويلة في مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي هذا العام، مستكملاً المسيرة التي بدأها المخرج سبايك لي».
وأضاف: لطالما أعجبت بالطريقة التي يحتفي بها هذا المهرجان بالأصوات السينمائية الجريئة والمتنوّعة من مختلف أنحاء العالم، فيما تسلّط مسابقة الأفلام الطويلة هذا العام الضوء على مجموعة من أبرز المواهب الجديدة وأكثرها جرأة وإبداعًا من العالم العربي وأفريقيا وآسيا.
The Red Sea International Film Festival has chosen Oscar-winning American director Sean Baker to head the jury for feature films.
Sean Baker is considered one of the most prominent directors who has made a significant impact in the world of independent cinema, and his latest film "Anora" (2024) won five Oscars in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress (Mikey Madison).
Baker is known for his film "Tangerine" (2015), which was shot entirely using an iPhone 5S, marking a milestone in the journey of independent cinema.
His film "The Florida Project" (2017) received widespread international acclaim and led to actor Willem Dafoe being nominated for an Oscar and for both the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for Best Supporting Actor.
Among Baker's previous works are "Take Out," "Prince of Broadway," and "Starlet," which solidified his unique cinematic style and received significant critical and audience appreciation.
The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place from December 4 to 13 in historic Jeddah, honoring various forms of cinema, including narrative films, animations, and documentaries, featuring works from Asia and Africa, including the Arab world, with 16 feature films competing for the prestigious Yusr Awards.
Faisal Baltyour, the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, stated that director Sean Baker is one of the pioneering filmmakers who has left a unique mark in the world of cinema, distinguished by his authentic storytelling and outstanding artistic vision that has pushed the boundaries of cinematic creativity to new horizons. We appreciate his deep commitment to independent filmmaking and his belief in the power of genuine storytelling to reach audiences. We are pleased to have him join us to head the jury for feature films in our fifth edition, following his remarkable success and exceptional achievement at the 2025 Oscars.
For his part, director Sean Baker said, "I am honored to chair the jury for feature films at the Red Sea International Film Festival this year, continuing the journey started by director Spike Lee."
He added: "I have always admired the way this festival celebrates bold and diverse cinematic voices from around the world, while this year's feature film competition highlights a group of the most prominent and daring new talents from the Arab world, Africa, and Asia."