تقدمت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب ببلاغ رسمي إلى قسم شرطة البساتين ضد شقيقها محمد عبدالوهاب، إثر الخلافات العائلية التي وقعت بينهما أخيراً.

ووفقًا لمصادر مطلعة، تم تحرير البلاغ تحت رقم 14940 لسنة 2025، واشتمل على اتهامات بتعرض شقيقها لها، ما دفعها لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية لحماية نفسها.

وأشار المحضر إلى أن شيرين حصلت بموجب البلاغ على تعهد رسمي من شقيقها بعدم التعرض لها أو مضايقتها مستقبلًا، في خطوة تهدف إلى إنهاء الخلافات العائلية وحفظ الاستقرار الشخصي والفني لها.

ويأتي هذا التطور بعد سلسلة من الأزمات العائلية التي واجهتها شيرين أخيراً، حيث حرصت على التعامل معها ضمن إطار قانوني يحافظ على خصوصيتها.

وسبق للشقيقين إعلان تصالحهما برسالة اعتذار وجّهتها شيرين إلى أخيها في سبتمبر 2024، قالت من خلالها «كثيرون لا يعرفون سبب الجفاء مع أخي، والسبب أنه خيّرني يوماً بينه وبين من تزوّجته، ولأنّ الله أمر الزوجة بطاعة زوجها فأنا قرّرت إرضاء ربنا، ولكنّك يا شقيقي كنت أنت على صواب، وأنا على خطأ، أنا آسفة على كلّ شيء، لأنّي بعتك بأرخص ثمن. يا ليتني سمعت كلامك يا غالي».

ومرت شيرين بأزمات عدة في السنوات الماضية، بدايةً من طلاقها الثاني من الفنان المصري حسام حبيب، وخلافاتهما العلنية، إلى جانب خلافات أخرى مع شقيقها، وصولاً إلى زلّات لسان على المسارح، أوقعتها تحت نار الانتقادات.