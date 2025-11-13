The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab filed an official complaint with the Al-Basateen police station against her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, following recent family disputes between them.

According to informed sources, the complaint was registered under number 14940 for the year 2025, and included accusations of her brother's harassment towards her, prompting her to take legal action to protect herself.

The report indicated that Sherine obtained a formal commitment from her brother, under the complaint, not to approach or harass her in the future, in a step aimed at resolving family disputes and maintaining her personal and artistic stability.

This development comes after a series of family crises that Sherine has faced recently, as she has been keen to address them within a legal framework that preserves her privacy.

The siblings had previously announced their reconciliation through an apology message that Sherine sent to her brother in September 2024, in which she said, "Many do not know the reason for the estrangement with my brother, and the reason is that he once gave me a choice between him and the one I married, and because God commanded the wife to obey her husband, I decided to please my Lord. However, you, my brother, were right, and I was wrong. I am sorry for everything because I sold you for the cheapest price. I wish I had listened to your words, my dear."

Sherine has gone through several crises in recent years, starting with her second divorce from the Egyptian artist Hossam Habib, their public disputes, along with other disagreements with her brother, culminating in verbal slips on stage that brought her under fire from critics.