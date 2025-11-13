تقدمت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب ببلاغ رسمي إلى قسم شرطة البساتين ضد شقيقها محمد عبدالوهاب، إثر الخلافات العائلية التي وقعت بينهما أخيراً.
ووفقًا لمصادر مطلعة، تم تحرير البلاغ تحت رقم 14940 لسنة 2025، واشتمل على اتهامات بتعرض شقيقها لها، ما دفعها لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية لحماية نفسها.
وأشار المحضر إلى أن شيرين حصلت بموجب البلاغ على تعهد رسمي من شقيقها بعدم التعرض لها أو مضايقتها مستقبلًا، في خطوة تهدف إلى إنهاء الخلافات العائلية وحفظ الاستقرار الشخصي والفني لها.
ويأتي هذا التطور بعد سلسلة من الأزمات العائلية التي واجهتها شيرين أخيراً، حيث حرصت على التعامل معها ضمن إطار قانوني يحافظ على خصوصيتها.
وسبق للشقيقين إعلان تصالحهما برسالة اعتذار وجّهتها شيرين إلى أخيها في سبتمبر 2024، قالت من خلالها «كثيرون لا يعرفون سبب الجفاء مع أخي، والسبب أنه خيّرني يوماً بينه وبين من تزوّجته، ولأنّ الله أمر الزوجة بطاعة زوجها فأنا قرّرت إرضاء ربنا، ولكنّك يا شقيقي كنت أنت على صواب، وأنا على خطأ، أنا آسفة على كلّ شيء، لأنّي بعتك بأرخص ثمن. يا ليتني سمعت كلامك يا غالي».
ومرت شيرين بأزمات عدة في السنوات الماضية، بدايةً من طلاقها الثاني من الفنان المصري حسام حبيب، وخلافاتهما العلنية، إلى جانب خلافات أخرى مع شقيقها، وصولاً إلى زلّات لسان على المسارح، أوقعتها تحت نار الانتقادات.
The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab filed an official complaint with the Al-Basateen police station against her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, following recent family disputes between them.
According to informed sources, the complaint was registered under number 14940 for the year 2025, and included accusations of her brother's harassment towards her, prompting her to take legal action to protect herself.
The report indicated that Sherine obtained a formal commitment from her brother, under the complaint, not to approach or harass her in the future, in a step aimed at resolving family disputes and maintaining her personal and artistic stability.
This development comes after a series of family crises that Sherine has faced recently, as she has been keen to address them within a legal framework that preserves her privacy.
The siblings had previously announced their reconciliation through an apology message that Sherine sent to her brother in September 2024, in which she said, "Many do not know the reason for the estrangement with my brother, and the reason is that he once gave me a choice between him and the one I married, and because God commanded the wife to obey her husband, I decided to please my Lord. However, you, my brother, were right, and I was wrong. I am sorry for everything because I sold you for the cheapest price. I wish I had listened to your words, my dear."
Sherine has gone through several crises in recent years, starting with her second divorce from the Egyptian artist Hossam Habib, their public disputes, along with other disagreements with her brother, culminating in verbal slips on stage that brought her under fire from critics.