The Egyptian director Tarek El Erian revealed the transformations he has undergone throughout his artistic career, which has spanned over 24 years.

He confirmed during the press conference held before the private screening of the film "Al-Salam wal Thuban: La'ab Ayal" that his personal life has played a significant role in his professional development.

He said, "After three marriages, a lot has changed in my personality, and my artistic vision has become deeper and more realistic, especially when it comes to portraying long-term marital relationships."

Regarding the difference between the first and second parts of the film "Al-Salam wal Thuban," El Erian explained that the new work is completely different from the first, not only in terms of technique but also in terms of a deeper understanding of human relationships.

He added, "I love this type of films and focus on them. The more you live and gain experiences in life, the better you can create, especially when talking about marriage after ten years; it’s a very complicated matter that requires a mature approach."

The project originally started years ago under the title "La'ab Ayal," starring Mona Zaki and Karim Abdel Aziz, but it was halted before execution. Today, El Erian revives his idea within the famous world of "Al-Salam wal Thuban" in a more mature and realistic way.

The original film, released in 2001, is considered a landmark in romantic cinema in Egypt, featuring Hani Salama, Hala Shiha, and Ahmed Helmy in a bold love story that remains etched in the memory of an entire generation.

The new version includes stars from different generations, most notably Amr Youssef, Asmaa Galal, Dhafer L'Abidine, Magdy El Masry, Hatem Salah, Fadwa Abed, Heba Abdel Aziz, and Aya Selim, written by Ahmed Hosny, and produced and directed by Tarek El Erian in collaboration with Moussa Issa.

Despite drawing the name from the original classic, El Erian emphasizes that "La'ab Ayal" is not a second part in the traditional sense, but rather a new experience with different characters that captures the spirit of the original film with a contemporary essence and a more profound intellectual touch.