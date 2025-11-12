كشف المخرج المصري طارق العريان التحوّلات التي مرّ بها خلال مسيرته الفنية الممتدة لأكثر من 24 عاماً.

وأكد خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أقيم قبل العرض الخاص لفيلم «السلم والثعبان: لعب عيال» بأن حياته الشخصية شكّلت جزءاً كبيراً من تطوره المهني.

وقال «بعد 3 زواجات تغيّر الكثير في شخصيتي، ورؤيتي الفنية أصبحت أعمق وأكثر واقعية، خاصة عندما يتعلق الأمر بتصوير العلاقات الزوجية الطويلة».

وعن الفرق بين الجزءين الأول والثاني من فيلم «السلم والثعبان»، أوضح العريان، بأن العمل الجديد يختلف كلياً عن الأول، ليس فقط من ناحية التقنية بل من حيث الفهم الأعمق للعلاقات الإنسانية.

وأضاف «نوعية الأفلام دي بحبها وبركّز فيها، وكل ما بتعيش أكتر وتاخد تجارب في الحياة، بتقدر تعمل أحسن، وخصوصاً لما تتكلم عن الجواز بعد عشر سنيندي حاجة معقّدة جداً وبتحتاج تتعامل معاها بشكل ناضج».

المشروع في الأساس انطلق قبل سنوات بعنوان «لعب عيال» من بطولة منى زكي وكريم عبد العزيز، لكنه توقف قبل تنفيذه، ليعيد العريان اليوم إحياء فكرته ضمن عالم «السلم والثعبان» الشهير بطريقة أكثر نضجاً وواقعية.

الفيلم الأصلي الصادر عام 2001 يُعدّ من علامات السينما الرومانسية في مصر، وجمع هاني سلامة وحلا شيحة وأحمد حلمي في قصة حب جريئة لا تزال محفورة في ذاكرة جيل كامل.

أما النسخة الجديدة، فتضم نجوماً من أجيال مختلفة أبرزهم عمرو يوسف، أسماء جلال، ظافر عابدين، ماجد المصري، حاتم صلاح، فدوى عابد، هبة عبد العزيز وآية سليم، من تأليف أحمد حسني، وإنتاج وإخراج طارق العريان بالتعاون مع موسى عيسى.

ورغم استلهام الاسم من الكلاسيكية الأولى، يؤكد العريان أن «لعب عيال» ليس جزءاً ثانياً بالمعنى التقليدي، بل تجربة جديدة بشخصيات مختلفة، تستعيد روح الفيلم الأصلي بروح معاصرة ولمسة فكرية أكثر عمقاً.