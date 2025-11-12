كشف المخرج المصري طارق العريان التحوّلات التي مرّ بها خلال مسيرته الفنية الممتدة لأكثر من 24 عاماً.
وأكد خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أقيم قبل العرض الخاص لفيلم «السلم والثعبان: لعب عيال» بأن حياته الشخصية شكّلت جزءاً كبيراً من تطوره المهني.
وقال «بعد 3 زواجات تغيّر الكثير في شخصيتي، ورؤيتي الفنية أصبحت أعمق وأكثر واقعية، خاصة عندما يتعلق الأمر بتصوير العلاقات الزوجية الطويلة».
وعن الفرق بين الجزءين الأول والثاني من فيلم «السلم والثعبان»، أوضح العريان، بأن العمل الجديد يختلف كلياً عن الأول، ليس فقط من ناحية التقنية بل من حيث الفهم الأعمق للعلاقات الإنسانية.
وأضاف «نوعية الأفلام دي بحبها وبركّز فيها، وكل ما بتعيش أكتر وتاخد تجارب في الحياة، بتقدر تعمل أحسن، وخصوصاً لما تتكلم عن الجواز بعد عشر سنيندي حاجة معقّدة جداً وبتحتاج تتعامل معاها بشكل ناضج».
المشروع في الأساس انطلق قبل سنوات بعنوان «لعب عيال» من بطولة منى زكي وكريم عبد العزيز، لكنه توقف قبل تنفيذه، ليعيد العريان اليوم إحياء فكرته ضمن عالم «السلم والثعبان» الشهير بطريقة أكثر نضجاً وواقعية.
الفيلم الأصلي الصادر عام 2001 يُعدّ من علامات السينما الرومانسية في مصر، وجمع هاني سلامة وحلا شيحة وأحمد حلمي في قصة حب جريئة لا تزال محفورة في ذاكرة جيل كامل.
أما النسخة الجديدة، فتضم نجوماً من أجيال مختلفة أبرزهم عمرو يوسف، أسماء جلال، ظافر عابدين، ماجد المصري، حاتم صلاح، فدوى عابد، هبة عبد العزيز وآية سليم، من تأليف أحمد حسني، وإنتاج وإخراج طارق العريان بالتعاون مع موسى عيسى.
ورغم استلهام الاسم من الكلاسيكية الأولى، يؤكد العريان أن «لعب عيال» ليس جزءاً ثانياً بالمعنى التقليدي، بل تجربة جديدة بشخصيات مختلفة، تستعيد روح الفيلم الأصلي بروح معاصرة ولمسة فكرية أكثر عمقاً.
The Egyptian director Tarek El Erian revealed the transformations he has undergone throughout his artistic career, which has spanned over 24 years.
He confirmed during the press conference held before the private screening of the film "Al-Salam wal Thuban: La'ab Ayal" that his personal life has played a significant role in his professional development.
He said, "After three marriages, a lot has changed in my personality, and my artistic vision has become deeper and more realistic, especially when it comes to portraying long-term marital relationships."
Regarding the difference between the first and second parts of the film "Al-Salam wal Thuban," El Erian explained that the new work is completely different from the first, not only in terms of technique but also in terms of a deeper understanding of human relationships.
He added, "I love this type of films and focus on them. The more you live and gain experiences in life, the better you can create, especially when talking about marriage after ten years; it’s a very complicated matter that requires a mature approach."
The project originally started years ago under the title "La'ab Ayal," starring Mona Zaki and Karim Abdel Aziz, but it was halted before execution. Today, El Erian revives his idea within the famous world of "Al-Salam wal Thuban" in a more mature and realistic way.
The original film, released in 2001, is considered a landmark in romantic cinema in Egypt, featuring Hani Salama, Hala Shiha, and Ahmed Helmy in a bold love story that remains etched in the memory of an entire generation.
The new version includes stars from different generations, most notably Amr Youssef, Asmaa Galal, Dhafer L'Abidine, Magdy El Masry, Hatem Salah, Fadwa Abed, Heba Abdel Aziz, and Aya Selim, written by Ahmed Hosny, and produced and directed by Tarek El Erian in collaboration with Moussa Issa.
Despite drawing the name from the original classic, El Erian emphasizes that "La'ab Ayal" is not a second part in the traditional sense, but rather a new experience with different characters that captures the spirit of the original film with a contemporary essence and a more profound intellectual touch.