اختارت هيئة الفنون البصرية التابعة لوزارة الثقافة، الفنانة دانا عورتاني لتمثيل المملكة في الجناح الوطني السعودي ضمن النسخة الحادية والستين من بينالي البندقية 2025، أحد أبرز المحافل الفنية الدولية، والذي سيقام في مدينة البندقية الإيطالية.

يعد اختيار الفنانة السعودية دانا عورتاني امتداداً لنهج المملكة بدعم الفنانين السعوديين، وإبراز تنوَّع الأصوات الإبداعية التي تعكس حيوية الحركة الفنية المعاصرة خصوصا في مشاركة المملكة الخامسة في البينالي، ورابع مشاركة لفنانة سعودية في تاريخه، ما يعزز حضور المرأة السعودية في المشهد الثقافي العالمي.

وتعد الفنانة دانا عورتاني واحدة من أبرز الأصوات الفنية في المشهد العربي المعاصر، عُرفت بأعمالها التي تمزج بين التراث الإسلامي، والزخرفة الهندسية، والممارسات الحرفية التقليدية ضمن مقاربات فكرية معاصرة تسعى لإحياء الجماليات القديمة وتوظيفها في قراءة قضايا الحاضر.

درست دانا الفنون الجميلة في جامعة سنترال سانت مارتينز في لندن، وواصلت تطوير رؤيتها بأبحاثها في العمارة الإسلامية وفنون الزخرفة، إذ تصوغ أعمالها من الأنماط الهندسية الدقيقة وفنون الخط والنسيج، معتمدة على مواد طبيعية وصبغات نباتية وتقنيات تراثية تعكس فلسفة «البطء» والاحترام للزمن والحرفة.

شاركت بأعمالها في العديد من المعارض والمتاحف العالمية، منها متحف فيكتوريا وألبرت في لندن، ومتحف ماثاف في الدوحة، ومعرض الشارقة للفنون، ومتحف غوغنهايم في نيويورك. كما شاركت في معارض دولية بارزة مثل بينالي الشارقة، ومعرض فن أبوظبي، ومتحف لوس أنجلوس للفن المعاصر.

وتُعرف أعمالها بعمقها المفاهيمي الذي يجمع بين الهوية والذاكرة والمرأة والتراث، إذ تطرح من خلالها تساؤلات حول استمرارية الممارسات الثقافية في عالم يتسارع نحو التغيير.

وعبّرت دانا عورتاني عن فخرها بتمثيل المملكة في هذا المحفل الدولي، مؤكدة أن مشاركتها تأتي «لتقديم صوت من السعودية يعكس غناها الثقافي وتاريخها العريق، ويحتفي بموروثها الفني الممتد عبر الأجيال».

وأضافت أن أعمالها في البينالي ستركّز على «إبراز التاريخ الثقافي للشرق الأوسط من خلال إحياء الممارسات الحرفية، والحفاظ على التراث المادي ذي الأهمية العالمية».