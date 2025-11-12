اختارت هيئة الفنون البصرية التابعة لوزارة الثقافة، الفنانة دانا عورتاني لتمثيل المملكة في الجناح الوطني السعودي ضمن النسخة الحادية والستين من بينالي البندقية 2025، أحد أبرز المحافل الفنية الدولية، والذي سيقام في مدينة البندقية الإيطالية.
يعد اختيار الفنانة السعودية دانا عورتاني امتداداً لنهج المملكة بدعم الفنانين السعوديين، وإبراز تنوَّع الأصوات الإبداعية التي تعكس حيوية الحركة الفنية المعاصرة خصوصا في مشاركة المملكة الخامسة في البينالي، ورابع مشاركة لفنانة سعودية في تاريخه، ما يعزز حضور المرأة السعودية في المشهد الثقافي العالمي.
وتعد الفنانة دانا عورتاني واحدة من أبرز الأصوات الفنية في المشهد العربي المعاصر، عُرفت بأعمالها التي تمزج بين التراث الإسلامي، والزخرفة الهندسية، والممارسات الحرفية التقليدية ضمن مقاربات فكرية معاصرة تسعى لإحياء الجماليات القديمة وتوظيفها في قراءة قضايا الحاضر.
درست دانا الفنون الجميلة في جامعة سنترال سانت مارتينز في لندن، وواصلت تطوير رؤيتها بأبحاثها في العمارة الإسلامية وفنون الزخرفة، إذ تصوغ أعمالها من الأنماط الهندسية الدقيقة وفنون الخط والنسيج، معتمدة على مواد طبيعية وصبغات نباتية وتقنيات تراثية تعكس فلسفة «البطء» والاحترام للزمن والحرفة.
شاركت بأعمالها في العديد من المعارض والمتاحف العالمية، منها متحف فيكتوريا وألبرت في لندن، ومتحف ماثاف في الدوحة، ومعرض الشارقة للفنون، ومتحف غوغنهايم في نيويورك. كما شاركت في معارض دولية بارزة مثل بينالي الشارقة، ومعرض فن أبوظبي، ومتحف لوس أنجلوس للفن المعاصر.
وتُعرف أعمالها بعمقها المفاهيمي الذي يجمع بين الهوية والذاكرة والمرأة والتراث، إذ تطرح من خلالها تساؤلات حول استمرارية الممارسات الثقافية في عالم يتسارع نحو التغيير.
وعبّرت دانا عورتاني عن فخرها بتمثيل المملكة في هذا المحفل الدولي، مؤكدة أن مشاركتها تأتي «لتقديم صوت من السعودية يعكس غناها الثقافي وتاريخها العريق، ويحتفي بموروثها الفني الممتد عبر الأجيال».
وأضافت أن أعمالها في البينالي ستركّز على «إبراز التاريخ الثقافي للشرق الأوسط من خلال إحياء الممارسات الحرفية، والحفاظ على التراث المادي ذي الأهمية العالمية».
The Visual Arts Authority of the Ministry of Culture has selected artist Dana Awartani to represent the Kingdom at the Saudi national pavilion during the 61st Venice Biennale 2025, one of the most prominent international art events, which will be held in the city of Venice, Italy.
The selection of Saudi artist Dana Awartani is an extension of the Kingdom's approach to supporting Saudi artists and highlighting the diversity of creative voices that reflect the vibrancy of the contemporary art movement, especially in the Kingdom's fifth participation in the biennale, and the fourth participation of a Saudi female artist in its history, which enhances the presence of Saudi women in the global cultural scene.
Artist Dana Awartani is considered one of the most prominent artistic voices in the contemporary Arab scene, known for her works that blend Islamic heritage, geometric decoration, and traditional craft practices within contemporary intellectual approaches that seek to revive ancient aesthetics and employ them in addressing present-day issues.
Dana studied fine arts at Central Saint Martins in London and continued to develop her vision through her research in Islamic architecture and decorative arts, shaping her works from precise geometric patterns and the arts of calligraphy and textiles, relying on natural materials, plant dyes, and traditional techniques that reflect the philosophy of "slowness" and respect for time and craftsmanship.
She has exhibited her works in numerous international exhibitions and museums, including the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Mathaf Museum in Doha, the Sharjah Art Biennial, and the Guggenheim Museum in New York. She has also participated in prominent international exhibitions such as the Sharjah Biennial, Abu Dhabi Art Fair, and the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art.
Her works are known for their conceptual depth that combines identity, memory, womanhood, and heritage, as they raise questions about the continuity of cultural practices in a world that is rapidly changing.
Dana Awartani expressed her pride in representing the Kingdom at this international event, affirming that her participation comes "to present a voice from Saudi Arabia that reflects its rich culture and ancient history, and celebrates its artistic heritage that spans generations."
She added that her works at the biennale will focus on "highlighting the cultural history of the Middle East through the revival of craft practices and preserving the material heritage of global significance."