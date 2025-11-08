The Egyptian artist Amal Maher surprised her audience by announcing her marriage to businessman Ali Mahjoub, after days of secrecy and speculation about her personal life, thus putting an end to the rumors that had recently spread on social media.

Romantic Messages Confirming the Marriage

The announcement came via her account on the "Instagram" platform, where she posted a series of new photos from a recent photoshoot, accompanied by romantic exchanges between her and her husband, confirming the reality of the marriage.

Ali Mahjoub commented on the photos saying, "I am proud of you, my everything," to which Amal Maher responded with a brief romantic message: "My heart.. I love you," amidst widespread interaction from her followers.

**media«2610952»**

The Artist's Audience Congratulates Her and Wishes Her Happiness

Comments flooded in on the post with congratulations and blessings from the artist's audience, expressing their happiness and wishing her love and stability in her married life.

**media«2610950»**

Her Artistic Activity

On the artistic front, Amal Maher released her new song "Khadalni," with lyrics by Ayman Bahjat Qamar, music by Aziz Al-Shafie, and distribution by Ahmed Ibrahim, with mixing and mastering by Amir Mehrous, continuing to enhance her distinguished artistic career.