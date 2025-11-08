فاجأت الفنانة المصرية آمال ماهر جمهورها بإعلان خبر زواجها من رجل الأعمال علي محجوب، بعد أيام من التكتم والتكهنات حول حياتها الشخصية، لتضع بذلك حداً للشائعات التي انتشرت أخيراً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
رسائل رومانسية تؤكد الزواج
وجاء الإعلان عبر حسابها على منصة «إنستغرام»، حيث نشرت مجموعة صور جديدة من جلسة تصوير حديثة، أرفقتها بتعليقات رومانسية متبادلة بينها وبين زوجها، ما أكد حقيقة الزواج.
وعلق علي محجوب على الصور قائلاً: «فخور بك يا كل شيء بالنسبة لي»، لترد آمال ماهر برسالة رومانسية مختصرة: «قلبي.. أحبك»، وسط تفاعل واسع بين متابعيها.
جمهور الفنانة يهنئها ويتمنى لها السعادة
وانهالت التعليقات على المنشور من التهاني والمباركات من جمهور الفنانة، معبرين عن سعادتهم وتمنياتهم للفنانة وحياتها الزوجية بالحب والاستقرار.
نشاطها الفني
وعلى الصعيد الفني، طرحت آمال ماهر أغنيتها الجديدة «خذلني»، من كلمات أيمن بهجت قمر، وألحان عزيز الشافعي، مع توزيع أحمد إبراهيم، ومكساج وماستر أمير محروس، لتواصل تعزيز مسيرتها الفنية المميزة.
The Egyptian artist Amal Maher surprised her audience by announcing her marriage to businessman Ali Mahjoub, after days of secrecy and speculation about her personal life, thus putting an end to the rumors that had recently spread on social media.
Romantic Messages Confirming the Marriage
The announcement came via her account on the "Instagram" platform, where she posted a series of new photos from a recent photoshoot, accompanied by romantic exchanges between her and her husband, confirming the reality of the marriage.
Ali Mahjoub commented on the photos saying, "I am proud of you, my everything," to which Amal Maher responded with a brief romantic message: "My heart.. I love you," amidst widespread interaction from her followers.
The Artist's Audience Congratulates Her and Wishes Her Happiness
Comments flooded in on the post with congratulations and blessings from the artist's audience, expressing their happiness and wishing her love and stability in her married life.
Her Artistic Activity
On the artistic front, Amal Maher released her new song "Khadalni," with lyrics by Ayman Bahjat Qamar, music by Aziz Al-Shafie, and distribution by Ahmed Ibrahim, with mixing and mastering by Amir Mehrous, continuing to enhance her distinguished artistic career.