فاجأت الفنانة المصرية آمال ماهر جمهورها بإعلان خبر زواجها من رجل الأعمال علي محجوب، بعد أيام من التكتم والتكهنات حول حياتها الشخصية، لتضع بذلك حداً للشائعات التي انتشرت أخيراً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

رسائل رومانسية تؤكد الزواج

وجاء الإعلان عبر حسابها على منصة «إنستغرام»، حيث نشرت مجموعة صور جديدة من جلسة تصوير حديثة، أرفقتها بتعليقات رومانسية متبادلة بينها وبين زوجها، ما أكد حقيقة الزواج.

وعلق علي محجوب على الصور قائلاً: «فخور بك يا كل شيء بالنسبة لي»، لترد آمال ماهر برسالة رومانسية مختصرة: «قلبي.. أحبك»، وسط تفاعل واسع بين متابعيها.

**media«2610952»**

جمهور الفنانة يهنئها ويتمنى لها السعادة

وانهالت التعليقات على المنشور من التهاني والمباركات من جمهور الفنانة، معبرين عن سعادتهم وتمنياتهم للفنانة وحياتها الزوجية بالحب والاستقرار.

**media«2610950»**

نشاطها الفني

وعلى الصعيد الفني، طرحت آمال ماهر أغنيتها الجديدة «خذلني»، من كلمات أيمن بهجت قمر، وألحان عزيز الشافعي، مع توزيع أحمد إبراهيم، ومكساج وماستر أمير محروس، لتواصل تعزيز مسيرتها الفنية المميزة.