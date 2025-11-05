وصلت الفنانة المصرية أنغام إلى السعودية، أمس، لإحياء حفلها الفني ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض غداً.

وظهرت أنغام في المطار وهي ترتدي «كاباً» ووشاحاً على رقبتها ووجهها.

يذكر أن أنغام أحيت قبل أيام حفلاً غنائياً في باريس وشاركت جمهورها بصور من حفلها الذي اختارت له إطلالة بفستان باللون الأزرق.

وخلال الحفل، التفت أنغام بالعلم المصري ووجهت رسالة للاحتفال بافتتاح المتحف المصري الكبير، قائلة: «ببارك لمصر بلدي وأقول لها ألف مبروك على افتتاح المتحف المصري الكبير والعرض العظيم اللي اتقدّم، وأتمنى لمصر ولكل البلاد العربية السلام والتقدم دايما».