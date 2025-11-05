وصلت الفنانة المصرية أنغام إلى السعودية، أمس، لإحياء حفلها الفني ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض غداً.
وظهرت أنغام في المطار وهي ترتدي «كاباً» ووشاحاً على رقبتها ووجهها.
يذكر أن أنغام أحيت قبل أيام حفلاً غنائياً في باريس وشاركت جمهورها بصور من حفلها الذي اختارت له إطلالة بفستان باللون الأزرق.
وخلال الحفل، التفت أنغام بالعلم المصري ووجهت رسالة للاحتفال بافتتاح المتحف المصري الكبير، قائلة: «ببارك لمصر بلدي وأقول لها ألف مبروك على افتتاح المتحف المصري الكبير والعرض العظيم اللي اتقدّم، وأتمنى لمصر ولكل البلاد العربية السلام والتقدم دايما».
The Egyptian artist Angham arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday to perform at her concert as part of the Riyadh Season events tomorrow.
Angham was seen at the airport wearing a "cape" and a scarf around her neck and face.
It is worth mentioning that Angham recently held a concert in Paris and shared photos from her performance, where she chose to wear a blue dress.
During the concert, Angham wrapped herself in the Egyptian flag and sent a message celebrating the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, saying: "I congratulate Egypt, my country, and I say to it a thousand congratulations on the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum and the magnificent show that was presented, and I wish Egypt and all Arab countries peace and continuous progress."