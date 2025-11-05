The Egyptian artist Angham arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday to perform at her concert as part of the Riyadh Season events tomorrow.

Angham was seen at the airport wearing a "cape" and a scarf around her neck and face.

It is worth mentioning that Angham recently held a concert in Paris and shared photos from her performance, where she chose to wear a blue dress.

During the concert, Angham wrapped herself in the Egyptian flag and sent a message celebrating the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, saying: "I congratulate Egypt, my country, and I say to it a thousand congratulations on the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum and the magnificent show that was presented, and I wish Egypt and all Arab countries peace and continuous progress."