ما زالت إدارة نادي الوحدة تتلقى أحكاماً وتحذيرات من جهات رسمية بضرورة تسديد الديون المتراكمة على النادي منذ 4 سنوات، وإلا سيتم اتخاذ قرارات حازمة، إذ تلقّت، مساء أمس (السبت)، قراراً تحذيريّاً من محكمة فصل المنازعات بضرورة صرف 1.8 مليون ريال حقوق اللاعبين عزام البيشي ومحمد الشلوي، وأنه في حالة عدم سداد النادي للمديونية سيتخذ قرار منع قيد تسجيل لاعبين في الفترة الصفية القادمة.


وفي السياق نفسه تلقت الإدارة الوحداوية إيميلات من جهات رسمية بضرورة دفع مبالغ مالية متراكمة على النادي لفنادق كانت الإدارة السابقة تستأجرها لإقامة معسكرات ولم تسددها، وأصبحت الإدارة الحالية مطالبة بتسديدها.


وكشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن إدارة النادي الحالية استطاعت حل أكثر من 70 % من الديون، لكن بين الحين والآخر تأتي إيميلات بضرورة تسديد مديونيات جديدة في الوقت الذي تعاني فيه خزينة النادي من شح مالي كبير.