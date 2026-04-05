The management of Al-Wahda Club is still receiving rulings and warnings from official entities regarding the necessity of settling the debts accumulated by the club over the past 4 years, or else decisive actions will be taken. Last night (Saturday), it received a warning decision from the Dispute Resolution Court regarding the need to pay 1.8 million riyals in dues to players Azzam Al-Bishi and Mohammed Al-Shalwi. If the club fails to settle the debts, a decision will be made to prevent the registration of players in the upcoming transfer period.



In the same context, the Al-Wahda management received emails from official entities demanding the payment of accumulated amounts owed to hotels that the previous management rented for training camps but did not settle, and the current management is now required to pay them.



Exclusive sources revealed to "Okaz" that the current club management has managed to resolve more than 70% of the debts, but from time to time, emails arrive demanding the settlement of new debts at a time when the club's treasury is suffering from significant financial shortages.



