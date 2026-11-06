في واحدة من أبشع الجرائم المرتبطة بالطوائف الدينية في العصر الحديث، أصدرت محكمة كينية حكماً بالسجن لمدة 200 عام بحق بول ماكنزي، زعيم طائفة دينية متطرفة، بعد إدانته بالمسؤولية عن مقتل 190 طفلاً جوعاً، بعدما أمر أتباعه بتجويع أنفسهم وأطفالهم حتى الموت، اعتقاداً منهم أن ذلك سيقودهم إلى الجنة قبل نهاية العالم.

وأعلنت القاضية ديانا كافيدزا، لدى تلاوتها الحكم الصادر الجمعة، أن العقوبة تتكون من 100 عام عن جريمة القتل بالتجويع، و100 عام أخرى عن القتل العمد المباشر.

وتعود القضية إلى اكتشاف مقابر جماعية في غابة شاكاخولا قرب مدينة ماليندي الساحلية شرقي كينيا، بعدما بدأت الشرطة في أبريل 2023 العثور على جثث ضحايا يُشتبه في أنهم قضوا ضمن طقوس دينية دموية، في واقعة صدمت البلاد وأثارت غضباً واسعاً.


أوامر بالتجويع للوصول إلى الجنة

ووفقاً للنيابة العامة، كان ماكنزي يقود كنيسة مسيحية ذات توجهات مرتبطة بنهاية العالم، واتخذ من غابة قريبة من ساحل المحيط الهندي مقراً لنشاطه، حيث أقنع أتباعه بضرورة الامتناع عن الطعام حتى الموت، هم وأطفالهم، للوصول إلى الجنة قبل نهاية العالم.

ولم تقتصر الجرائم، بحسب الاتهامات، على التحريض على التجويع، إذ تولى شركاء ماكنزي تهديد الضحايا والاعتداء عليهم بالضرب لضمان تنفيذ أوامره.

وعُثر على الجثث الهزيلة موزعة داخل قبور ضحلة، وأخرى ملقاة في مراحيض حفرية، فيما دُفن بعض الضحايا أحياء، في مشاهد كشفت عن حجم المأساة التي شهدتها الغابة.

ودخل ماكنزي، مرتدياً قميصاً رمادياً وبنطالاً أسود، إلى خيمة أُقيمت خارج المحكمة لعقد جلسة النطق بالحكم، وظهر مبتسماً، رغم خطورة الاتهامات الموجهة إليه.

وكان قد أنكر تهم القتل، مدعياً أنه لم يجبر الضحايا على تجويع أنفسهم، لكن المحكمة رفضت دفاعه وأدانته.

أب فقد أطفاله الستة في المأساة

وأثارت القضية ألماً واسعاً بين أسر الضحايا، خصوصاً العائلات التي فقدت أطفالها بعدما اقتنع ذووهم بتعاليم ماكنزي.

وقال ستيفن مويتي، البالغ 48 عاماً، إنه فقد أطفاله الستة بسبب هذه الجرائم، موضحاً أن زوجته، التي أُدينت باعتبارها إحدى شريكات ماكنزي، أخذت الأطفال إلى غابة شاكاخولا، حيث تعرضوا للتجويع حتى الموت.

وتساءل مويتي، في تصريحات لوكالة «رويترز» قبل صدور الحكم: «حتى لو وافق البالغون على الصيام، ماذا عن الأطفال؟».

وأضاف أنه لن يتمكن من استعادة أطفاله مهما كانت العقوبة التي ستُفرض على ماكنزي وشركائه، معرباً عن أمله في أن يُحكم عليه بالإعدام أو السجن مدى الحياة، حتى لا تتاح له فرصة التسبب في سقوط مزيد من الضحايا.

من جانبه، قال دان ماكنزي، أحد أبناء المتهم، إن والده لم يستثنِ أفراد أسرته من تعاليمه، مشيراً إلى أنه نجا من المصير نفسه بعدما غادر الكنيسة وفقد إيمانه بتلك المعتقدات.

وأضاف لرويترز أنه فقد أصدقاء وشقيقه الأصغر في المأساة، معتبراً أن الحكم يمثل تحقيقاً للعدالة بحق من فقدوا حياتهم في غابة شاكاخولا.

448 جثة واتهامات بمقتل 500 شخص

ورغم أن المحاكمة التي صدر فيها الحكم تناولت مقتل 190 طفلاً وشخص بالغ واحد، فإن اللجنة الوطنية الكينية لحقوق الإنسان أعلنت أن عدد الجثث التي عُثر عليها في الغابة بلغ 448 جثة في المجمل.

ويواجه ماكنزي اتهامات منفصلة بالمسؤولية عن وفاة 52 شخصاً عُثر على جثثهم في موقع آخر داخل قرية تبعد نحو 30 كيلومتراً عن الغابة، ما يرفع العدد الإجمالي للضحايا المشتبه في سقوطهم إلى نحو 500 شخص، وقد دفع ببراءته في تلك القضية.

وتشبه أعداد الضحايا المحتملة في هذه القضية مذبحة طائفة دينية متطرفة في أوغندا عام 2000، التي أودت بحياة أكثر من 700 شخص، وكذلك مذبحة جونستاون في غيانا عام 1978، عندما أمر زعيم طائفة أمريكي أكثر من 900 شخص بتناول السم.

تحذيرات سابقة ومطالب بمحاسبة المسؤولين

لم يكن ماكنزي بعيداً عن أعين السلطات الكينية قبل وقوع المأساة، إذ كان موضع متابعة منذ عام 2017، عندما فتشت الشرطة مقاره.

وفي عام 2019، أغلقت السلطات كنيسته في ماليندي، لكنه انتقل بعد ذلك إلى غابة شاكاخولا القريبة، حيث استمرت أنشطته التي انتهت بكارثة إنسانية واسعة.

وأعادت اكتشافات الغابة فتح النقاش في كينيا بشأن ضرورة تشديد الرقابة على الجماعات الدينية، لمنع استغلال المعتقدات في التحريض على العنف أو تعريض حياة الأتباع للخطر.

وفي مايو 2023، شكل الرئيس الكيني ويليام روتو فريق عمل لمراجعة الإطار القانوني والتنظيمي المنظم للجماعات الدينية، كما طُرحت في عام 2024 مقترحات حكومية وأخرى أمام مجلس الشيوخ، لكنها لم تتحول حتى الآن إلى قوانين نافذة.

واعتبر أوجيرو أوديامبو، رئيس الاستجابة السريعة في اللجنة الكينية لحقوق الإنسان، أن إدانة ماكنزي تمثل خطوة مهمة، لكنها لا تكفي وحدها، مطالباً بمحاسبة أوسع تشمل المسؤولين المحليين والشرطة وأجهزة الاستخبارات والقيادات الدينية، بسبب إخفاقهم في التحرك رغم تكرار المؤشرات التحذيرية.

وقال أوديامبو إن جميع هؤلاء أخفقوا في حماية المواطنين.

وكان الرئيس روتو قد أعلن في عام 2023 تحمله المسؤولية، بصفته رئيساً للبلاد، عن إخفاق الحكومة في منع وقوع الوفيات.