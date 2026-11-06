The Turkish Parliament approved on Thursday the draft law for ratifying the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense" between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, in a new step towards completing the legal procedures to activate the agreement signed by the leaders of the three countries in Mecca last August, aimed at enhancing mutual deterrence and developing military and defense cooperation.

The Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that the General Assembly of the Parliament approved the draft law after discussing its articles and voting on it, following its approval by the Foreign Affairs Committee on October 27.

The law is set to be referred to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for signature and publication in the official gazette, completing the ratification procedures.

Ankara: The Agreement Does Not Target Any Country

During the parliamentary discussions, the deputy from the "Justice and Development" Party, Ziya Alton Yıldız, confirmed that the agreement aims to enhance security cooperation and regional stability, and does not target any third country.

He emphasized that the primary goal of the agreement is to prevent conflicts and enhance deterrent capabilities, not to expand the circle of conflicts in the region.

An Attack on One Country is an Attack on All

The agreement was signed in Mecca on August 7 during a summit hosted at the Al-Safa Palace, with the participation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The agreement stipulates that "any armed attack on any of the three countries is an attack on all," which reinforces the concept of collective defense and solidifies military and security cooperation between Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad.

The agreement aims to enhance mutual deterrence in the face of threats and develop various aspects of defense cooperation, contributing to the security of the three countries and the stability of the region.

A Secretariat in Saudi Arabia to Enhance Coordination

As part of the implementation steps for the agreement, the three countries agreed during a meeting held in Istanbul on August 31 to establish a secretariat in Saudi Arabia to support joint work and coordinate efforts within the framework of the agreement.

It was decided that the secretariat would be headed in its first phase by a Secretary-General from Pakistan for three years, providing an institutional framework to follow up on the implementation of the agreement and enhance coordination among the three parties.

Military Industries and Joint Production

The cooperation outlined in the agreement extends to enhancing defense capabilities and raising the level of coordination and integration among the armed forces of the three countries through joint training and military activities.

It also includes developing cooperation in defense industries and military technologies, and expanding areas of joint production, which supports the defense capabilities of the three countries and enhances their readiness to face security challenges.