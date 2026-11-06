أقر البرلمان التركي، الخميس، مشروع قانون التصديق على «اتفاق مكة للدفاع المشترك» بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، في خطوة جديدة نحو استكمال الإجراءات القانونية لتفعيل الاتفاق الذي وقّعه قادة الدول الثلاث في مكة المكرمة خلال أغسطس الماضي، بهدف تعزيز الردع المشترك وتطوير التعاون العسكري والدفاعي.

وذكرت وكالة «الأناضول» التركية أن الجمعية العامة للبرلمان وافقت على مشروع القانون عقب مناقشة مواده والتصويت عليه، بعد أن كانت لجنة الشؤون الخارجية قد أقرته في 27 أكتوبر الماضي.

ومن المقرر إحالة القانون إلى الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان للتوقيع عليه ونشره في الجريدة الرسمية، استكمالاً لإجراءات التصديق.

أنقرة: الاتفاق لا يستهدف أي دولة

وخلال مناقشات البرلمان، أكد النائب عن حزب «العدالة والتنمية» ضياء ألطون يلدز، أن الاتفاقية تستهدف تعزيز التعاون الأمني والاستقرار الإقليمي، ولا تستهدف أي دولة ثالثة.

وشدد على أن الهدف الأساسي للاتفاق يتمثل في منع النزاعات وتعزيز قدرات الردع، وليس توسيع دائرة الصراعات في المنطقة.

هجوم على دولة.. اعتداء على الجميع

وكانت مكة المكرمة شهدت في 7 أغسطس الماضي توقيع الاتفاقية خلال قمة استضافها قصر الصفا، بمشاركة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف.

وينص الاتفاق على أن «أي هجوم مسلح على أي من الدول الثلاث هو هجوم على الجميع»، بما يعزز مفهوم الدفاع المشترك، ويرسخ التعاون العسكري والأمني بين الرياض وأنقرة وإسلام آباد.

ويهدف الاتفاق إلى تعزيز الردع المشترك في مواجهة التهديدات، وتطوير مختلف أوجه التعاون الدفاعي، بما يسهم في دعم أمن الدول الثلاث واستقرار المنطقة.

أمانة في السعودية لتعزيز التنسيق

وفي إطار الخطوات التنفيذية للاتفاق، اتفقت الدول الثلاث خلال اجتماع عقد في إسطنبول في 31 أغسطس الماضي على إنشاء أمانة في السعودية لدعم العمل المشترك وتنسيق الجهود في إطار الاتفاقية.

وتقرر أن يتولى رئاسة الأمانة في مرحلتها الأولى أمين عام من باكستان لمدة ثلاث سنوات، بما يوفر إطاراً مؤسسياً لمتابعة تنفيذ الاتفاق وتعزيز التنسيق بين الأطراف الثلاثة.

صناعات عسكرية وإنتاج مشترك

ويمتد التعاون المنصوص عليه في الاتفاق إلى تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية ورفع مستوى التنسيق والتكامل بين القوات المسلحة للدول الثلاث، من خلال التدريبات والأنشطة العسكرية المشتركة.

كما يشمل تطوير التعاون في الصناعات الدفاعية والتقنيات العسكرية، وتوسيع مجالات الإنتاج المشترك، بما يدعم القدرات الدفاعية للدول الثلاث، ويعزز جاهزيتها لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية.