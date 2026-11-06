أقر البرلمان التركي، الخميس، مشروع قانون التصديق على «اتفاق مكة للدفاع المشترك» بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، في خطوة جديدة نحو استكمال الإجراءات القانونية لتفعيل الاتفاق الذي وقّعه قادة الدول الثلاث في مكة المكرمة خلال أغسطس الماضي، بهدف تعزيز الردع المشترك وتطوير التعاون العسكري والدفاعي.
وذكرت وكالة «الأناضول» التركية أن الجمعية العامة للبرلمان وافقت على مشروع القانون عقب مناقشة مواده والتصويت عليه، بعد أن كانت لجنة الشؤون الخارجية قد أقرته في 27 أكتوبر الماضي.
ومن المقرر إحالة القانون إلى الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان للتوقيع عليه ونشره في الجريدة الرسمية، استكمالاً لإجراءات التصديق.
أنقرة: الاتفاق لا يستهدف أي دولة
وخلال مناقشات البرلمان، أكد النائب عن حزب «العدالة والتنمية» ضياء ألطون يلدز، أن الاتفاقية تستهدف تعزيز التعاون الأمني والاستقرار الإقليمي، ولا تستهدف أي دولة ثالثة.
وشدد على أن الهدف الأساسي للاتفاق يتمثل في منع النزاعات وتعزيز قدرات الردع، وليس توسيع دائرة الصراعات في المنطقة.
هجوم على دولة.. اعتداء على الجميع
وكانت مكة المكرمة شهدت في 7 أغسطس الماضي توقيع الاتفاقية خلال قمة استضافها قصر الصفا، بمشاركة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف.
وينص الاتفاق على أن «أي هجوم مسلح على أي من الدول الثلاث هو هجوم على الجميع»، بما يعزز مفهوم الدفاع المشترك، ويرسخ التعاون العسكري والأمني بين الرياض وأنقرة وإسلام آباد.
ويهدف الاتفاق إلى تعزيز الردع المشترك في مواجهة التهديدات، وتطوير مختلف أوجه التعاون الدفاعي، بما يسهم في دعم أمن الدول الثلاث واستقرار المنطقة.
أمانة في السعودية لتعزيز التنسيق
وفي إطار الخطوات التنفيذية للاتفاق، اتفقت الدول الثلاث خلال اجتماع عقد في إسطنبول في 31 أغسطس الماضي على إنشاء أمانة في السعودية لدعم العمل المشترك وتنسيق الجهود في إطار الاتفاقية.
وتقرر أن يتولى رئاسة الأمانة في مرحلتها الأولى أمين عام من باكستان لمدة ثلاث سنوات، بما يوفر إطاراً مؤسسياً لمتابعة تنفيذ الاتفاق وتعزيز التنسيق بين الأطراف الثلاثة.
صناعات عسكرية وإنتاج مشترك
ويمتد التعاون المنصوص عليه في الاتفاق إلى تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية ورفع مستوى التنسيق والتكامل بين القوات المسلحة للدول الثلاث، من خلال التدريبات والأنشطة العسكرية المشتركة.
كما يشمل تطوير التعاون في الصناعات الدفاعية والتقنيات العسكرية، وتوسيع مجالات الإنتاج المشترك، بما يدعم القدرات الدفاعية للدول الثلاث، ويعزز جاهزيتها لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية.
The Turkish Parliament approved on Thursday the draft law for ratifying the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense" between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, in a new step towards completing the legal procedures to activate the agreement signed by the leaders of the three countries in Mecca last August, aimed at enhancing mutual deterrence and developing military and defense cooperation.
The Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that the General Assembly of the Parliament approved the draft law after discussing its articles and voting on it, following its approval by the Foreign Affairs Committee on October 27.
The law is set to be referred to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for signature and publication in the official gazette, completing the ratification procedures.
Ankara: The Agreement Does Not Target Any Country
During the parliamentary discussions, the deputy from the "Justice and Development" Party, Ziya Alton Yıldız, confirmed that the agreement aims to enhance security cooperation and regional stability, and does not target any third country.
He emphasized that the primary goal of the agreement is to prevent conflicts and enhance deterrent capabilities, not to expand the circle of conflicts in the region.
An Attack on One Country is an Attack on All
The agreement was signed in Mecca on August 7 during a summit hosted at the Al-Safa Palace, with the participation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The agreement stipulates that "any armed attack on any of the three countries is an attack on all," which reinforces the concept of collective defense and solidifies military and security cooperation between Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad.
The agreement aims to enhance mutual deterrence in the face of threats and develop various aspects of defense cooperation, contributing to the security of the three countries and the stability of the region.
A Secretariat in Saudi Arabia to Enhance Coordination
As part of the implementation steps for the agreement, the three countries agreed during a meeting held in Istanbul on August 31 to establish a secretariat in Saudi Arabia to support joint work and coordinate efforts within the framework of the agreement.
It was decided that the secretariat would be headed in its first phase by a Secretary-General from Pakistan for three years, providing an institutional framework to follow up on the implementation of the agreement and enhance coordination among the three parties.
Military Industries and Joint Production
The cooperation outlined in the agreement extends to enhancing defense capabilities and raising the level of coordination and integration among the armed forces of the three countries through joint training and military activities.
It also includes developing cooperation in defense industries and military technologies, and expanding areas of joint production, which supports the defense capabilities of the three countries and enhances their readiness to face security challenges.